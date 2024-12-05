DMARGE & Feedstar Launch “Bloke Bomb” To Connect Brands With Hard-To-Reach Aussie Men

Men-focused Lifestyle publisher DMARGE has partnered with Feedstar to launch Bloke Bomb, a social-led solution designed to connect brands with Australian men aged 25–45 — a demographic notoriously challenging to engage outside the sports arena.

The Bloke Bomb leverages the influence of Australia’s leading digital creators, including F*ck the Taxman, The Deni Dictionary, Liam Stapleton, Classic Bondi, The Aussie Corporate, and The 28-Year-Old Male.

Together, these creators capture the attention of white- and blue-collar male audiences during high-value micro-moments—be it a lunch break, a commute, or a quick bathroom scroll.

The Bloke Bomb’s approach is both innovative and effective, enabling brands to rapidly scale their engaged reach by harnessing the authentic storytelling power of Australia’s most influential creators.

Within just 24 hours, products and services can seamlessly integrate into the TikTok and Instagram feeds of Australian men through content that feels relatable, natural, and highly engaging—capturing attention during key moments of downtime.

“Bloke Bomb provides a transparent and impactful way for brands to connect with men across Australia, leveraging the raw creativity of the country’s best digital storytellers,” said Luc Wiesman, DMARGE founder.

“This approach takes full advantage of the creator economy to build meaningful connections with an audience that’s traditionally hard to target.”

The Bloke Bomb is available now through DMARGE and Feedstar.