Disney Store Pop-Ups Arrive At Westfields

Westfield today announced the arrival of Disney Store Pop-Ups, an exclusive retail experience created for customers and Disney fans, opening in selected Westfield centres across the country for a limited time.

In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Disney Store Pop-Ups featuring Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise will be brought to life through a custom retail space created for fans. The pop-ups will appear in select Westfield destinations across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland for a limited time before ‘popping up’ at the next location.

Customers will be able to shop at Disney Store Pop-Ups for official Disney100 Celebration Collections including Disney100 The Decades Collection and Disney100 The Eras Collection. Many other ranges that are traditionally available at Disney Parks and on shopDisney.com.au, will also be available for purchase at the pop-up events.

Each Disney Store Pop-Up will offer new product releases every few weeks, fun photo moments and a very special Disney100 Mickey Mouse statue. Opening today, March 14, at Westfield Bondi Junction (NSW), followed by Westfield Fountain Gate (VIC) on March 16 and Westfield Chermside (QLD) on March 18; Disney Store Pop-Ups will deliver an exciting range of products like Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars collectibles, Disney Store Japan ranges, plus a selection of accessories for all ages, including homewares, dolls, plus and apparel for children and adults.

Items available at Disney Store Pop-Ups will excite customers, with fan favourites like the Loungefly Platinum Celebration Minnie Mouse Mini Backpack, Disney100 Celebration Ears and the Mickey Mouse and Friends Celebration Spirit Jerseys, bringing iconic Disney Parks style to Australia. With new products arriving in store, there’ll always be something new to discover and shop.

Scentre Group spokesperson Jacqui Waine said the pop-up retail experience will be an inspiring and enchanting place to shop, designed to showcase the best of Disney’s storytelling beyond the screen in an exciting new way.

“We’re delighted to welcome Disney Store Pop-Ups to Westfield destinations, offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that reinforces our ambition to deliver unmissable and unique moments for our customers. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming our customers in-centres to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary throughout the year.” she said.

All products featured are available for a limited time and available only while stocks last.

The celebrations will continue throughout March, with 25 family holidays to Disneyland® Resort in California to be won by Westfield Plus members until 23 March. Winners will experience this magic with prizes including flights, airport to hotel transfers, three nights’ accommodation, and three-day Park Hopper Passes.

A full calendar of amazing Disney moments at Westfield destinations will take place throughout the year, including larger-than-life LEGO installations, competitions, events, activations and more.

Disney Store Pop-Ups dates:

NEW SOUTH WALES

Westfield Bondi Junction from March 14 until May 1

Westfield Miranda from May 16 until June 16

Westfield Parramatta from July 4 until August 18

Westfield Chatswood from August 24 until October 16

VICTORIA

Westfield Fountain Gate from March 16 until May 5

Westfield Southland from May 20 until July 10

Westfield Doncaster from August 1 until September 22

QUEENSLAND

Westfield Chermside from March 18 until May 8

Westfield Carindale from May 18 until July 12

Westfield Mount Gravatt from August 8 until October 2