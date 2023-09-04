Digital Out Of Home Marketplace VIOOH Announces New ANZ Hires

Global digital out of home OOH marketplace VIOOH today announced new hires in two newly created commercial roles for the Australia and New Zealand region.

Following its launch in the Australian and New Zealand markets in 2021, the announcement comes as the OOH marketplace prepares to release its third annual “State of the Nation” for programmatic DOOH report for the Australian market.

The new hires, a first for VIOOH in the ANZ region, include a partnerships director and a technical solutions manager, who will both be based in Sydney, and sit within the Commercial team led by Gavin Wilson, Global chief customer and revenue Officer VIOOH.

The partnerships director ANZ role will be held by Ryan Sullivan (featured image), who joins VIOOH from Bench Media, a leading independent programmatic media agency in Australia. As well as being one of Australia’s earliest advocates of programmatic DOOH, Sullivan brings extensive programmatic experience to VIOOH, having worked with numerous brands and agencies over the years, helping to develop their internal programmatic capabilities. Sullivan will be responsible for taking the management of existing Media Owners forward, supporting them to transform their business through programmatic selling.

Mitchell Hodges joins as technical solutions manager ANZ bringing with him valuable experience from his previous role at Yahoo DSP, where he drove omni-channel campaign success and product development across prDOOH, CTV, Video, Audio and Native. Mitchell was instrumental to the recent successes in prDOOH from Tourism Tasmania and SIXT Auto Club Membership. Mitchell will provide crucial support for media owners, guiding technical implementation and spearheading revenue growth and partner education.

“We’re excited about the potential that programmatic digital out of home inventory can deliver to brands and media owners, and these local hires are an indication of the opportunity we see for VIOOH in the ANZ region. We’re seeing positive year-on-year growth in the region, and having resources locally on the ground will drive relationships and trust, and we fully expect revenue to be enhanced as a result.” said Wilson.

Commenting on the hires, Jean-Christophe Conti, CEO at VIOOH said, “Our ambition is to change the conversation about out of home, with a platform to help accelerate transformation in outdoor advertising through automation. VIOOH offers advertisers a more flexible and impactful way to connect with audiences, and provides media owners with the opportunity to access digital budgets and new customers. With programmatic DOOH becoming more mainstream and a must-have on every media plan, I hope ANZ advertisers and media owners alike will maximise this new opportunity to thrive.”

VIOOH’s platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible. It has over 40 DSP partnership agreements globally, including live integrations in the ANZ market with CAASie, Google DV360, Hivestack, Lemma, The Trade Desk, Vistar Media and Yahoo DSP, and is the exclusive SSP for JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand, as well as offering programmatic inventory for multiple media owners including Tonic Media Network.

Both new hires joined VIOOH in August.

VIOOH will be making additional hires in Australia in the coming months to further develop the demand side and ensure operational excellence.

