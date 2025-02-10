Digital Hoarding Vs Decluttering: Psyched

‘Psyched’ is your monthly insight into the psychology and social science that guide our everyday choices. Authored by Wavemaker strategist Summer Treseder, ‘Psyched’ unpacks the ‘why’ behind consumer choices, with each edition delving into a provocative topic. From exploring ‘the rational reasons why Karens exist’, and dissecting ‘why mascots matter’ to examining our obsession with ‘brand trainwrecks,’ no subject is off limits. Each issue equips marketers (and us ad folk) with deeper insights into consumers’ minds, creating more meaningful connections.

As I sit here pinning DIY gifts for Valentine’s Day, despite having zero inclination to actually make them, it got me thinking about digital hoarding, or more specifically, the psychological tug-of-war between accumulating and decluttering our digital lives.

With unlimited storage, endless content, and improved platform UX, seeking, saving, and sharing has never been easier. This has resulted in the average Australian having 202 unread emails, 38 unread messages (texts, DMs and PMs) and 1,463 photos or videos on their phones. When you consider the additional fact that 58 per cent of Australian social users save content and 45 per cent of Aussie online shoppers use wishlists to save items they plan to purchase, that’s a lot of content we are hoarding!

Alternatively, and often simultaneously, Aussies are embracing digital declutters – whether that’s deleting unused apps (41 per cent), files (39 per cent) and photos (33 per cent), unsubscribing from email lists (38 per cent), avoiding unnecessary downloads (33 per cent) or, in my case, unfollowing the randoms I met once at a Year 9 party.

But why?

At its most fundamental sense, digital hoarding and decluttering can be understood through Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, where digital hoarding satisfies the psychological need for security, providing feelings of preparedness or protection. In contrast, decluttering reflects a desire for autonomy and simplicity, creating feelings of control and self-curation. People often see digital spaces as a mechanism to express identities, with hoarding aligning with a ‘more is better’ philosophy vs decluttering which reflects a ‘quality-over-quantity’ mindset.

You only need to look at my saved tabs to know I am a ‘more is more’ type of person but on a deeper level…

Why are people digital hoarders?

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO):

Social anxiety may drive people to save content out of fear of future regret or a perceived need for social belonging (social comparison theory).

Choice Overload:

The sheer amount of information may create pressure to ‘collect’ digital content to create a perception of control. This aligns with decision theory, where too many options can lead to choice paralysis, which encourages people to save information instead of actively processing or using it.

Sentimental Significance:

Attachment theory suggests that individuals feel an emotional attachment to content, particularly photos and music, fulfilling a need for memory preservation.

Why do we digitally declutter?

Seeking simplicity to reduce screen stress:

According to cognitive load theory, reducing ‘digital noise’ can increase focus and reduce stress from decision fatigue, allowing us to focus on what matters.

Content curation as a means for mindfulness:

In today’s digital world, content curation has become a mindful practice, allowing individuals to build digital identities that foster feelings of autonomy, control, and mental clarity. This aligns with self-determination theory, which highlights the psychological importance of autonomy, competence, and relatedness.

So, other than adopting digital decluttering tactics or honing our hoarding habits (depending on personal preference), what can marketers and advertisers take away?

Boost brand usage through hoard-friendly UX:

Create and leverage UX functions that facilitate hoarding habits while simultaneously increasing brand usage. For example, Amazon regularly promotes its Wishlist feature during large shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, while Netflix’s “My List” allows users to save and keep track of shows and movies they want to watch later.

Amplify digital hoarding through earned media:

Taking it one step further, brands are using hoarded content as motivation for consumers to share user-generated content (UGC). Examples include Facebook’s memory-sharing functionality or Snapchat’s ‘Flashback’ feature. Consider how brands can leverage hoarding habits to encourage earned media. In tourism, National Geographic invited users to enter their best nature photos using #WanderlustContest for a chance to win a 7-day photo expedition to Yosemite, later using the images for promotion. Similarly, Trivago ran a UGC Instagram photo contest where users had to share an old photo of their favourite hotel listed on Trivago and tag the brand to win $500.

Reduce cognitive load through curation and contrast:

With people exposed to thousands of ads daily, campaigns that reduce cognitive load can help audiences process information more easily and capture greater attention. One approach is allowing customers to declutter their engagement with a brand, as seen with Spotify Wrapped, which simplifies their music identity while offering a sense of personal curation. Other examples include “Best of” lists and year-in-review summaries, as seen with fitness and gaming apps.

Like the timeless debate of Coke vs. Pepsi (though, in my opinion, Coke takes the win), neither hoarding nor decluttering is inherently better. Both play an important role in human behaviour, and it’s how brands recognise and react to this dynamic that will ultimately drive their success.