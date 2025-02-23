AdvertisingNewsletter

Digital Advertising Market Grows 11% Led By 20% Surge In Video Ad Spend

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
3 Min Read

The Australian internet advertising market grew by 11.1 per cent to $16.4 billion in spend for 2024, according to the IAB Australia Internet Advertising Revenue Report (IARR) which was released today.

The report, which was prepared by PwC Australia, found that video investment grew substantially, up by 19.6 per cent to reach $4.5 billion.

Search and directories advertising increased 10.1 per cent to $7.2 billion, while classifieds expenditure increased by 8.3 per cent to $2.6 billion.

Static display advertising grew just 1.7 per cent to $2 billion and audio expenditure increased 17.8 per cent to reach $313 million.

It was a strong year for digital video advertising with all video formats experiencing double digit growth. Video displayed on social platforms now represents more than one third of total video expenditure by video platform, ahead of BVOD and other video expenditure.

Olympics investment in the third quarter was one of the key drivers for the strong growth for the video market.

Connected TV yielded the greatest share of content publishers’ video inventory expenditure, reaching a new peak of 51 per cent for the calendar year, with mobile and desktop expenditure decreasing.

The buying type for content publishers display inventory remained steady, with internet advertising from an agency via insertion order stable at 44 per cent, client direct buying at 17 per cent and programmatic purchasing at 39 per cent.

Retail remained the top industry category for display advertising at 17.1 per cent share of the ad spend for 2024, followed by automotive which continued its post COVID climb to reach 14.8 per cent with finance rounding out the top three despite slightly dipping to 8 per cent.

“After a modest growth rate of 3.7 per cent in 2023, the digital advertising market again achieved double digit growth in 2024 sustained by an ever-increasing range of ad formats and environments, as well as spend from the SME market right through to the big end of town,” IAB Australia CEO Gai Le Roy said.

“As always growth is mixed across the market, and it is tougher for those content publishers who do not have significant video inventory and are relying on standard display inventory.”

Related posts:

  1. Nine’s Suzie Cardwell Named New IAB Chair
  2. BMF Wins Westpac Creative Account
  3. Aussies Double Down On January Health Resolutions, Driving Surge In Health & Fitness-Related Content
  4. Clemenger BBDO Swallows CHEP, Traffik, Dani Bassil Exits
TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Clemenger BBDO Swallows CHEP, Traffik, Dani Bassil Exits
TV Ratings (23/02/2025): MAFS Smashes Sunday Ratings, Supercars Start Strong But Run Out Of Steam
Honda Unveils Inspiring Campaign Featuring Footage Of Late F1 Racing Legend Ayrton Senna & Max Verstappen
Nick Keenan, Starcom's former CEO.
2025 – The Great Marketplace Arms Race
Register Lost your password?