Different Taps Former One Green Bean CEO, Claire Salvetti, To Launch Coaching Culture Program
Independent creative agency, We Are Different, has appointed former One Green Bean CEO and founder of Peepul Tree Coaching, Claire Salvetti, as its head coach.
The industry veteran and mentor is tasked with leading Different’s staff development initiatives, including the launch of an industry-leading Coaching Culture program that looks to drive team performance and career fulfillment among agency employees.
The appointment comes off the back of a stellar year of growth for Different with the agency counting 11 industry awards, 10 new client wins and six new staff hires in 2021 alone. The appointment of Salvetti will further bolster the agency’s staff engagement and development program, helping achieve its mission of creative work that changes lives.
Founder and director of We Are Different, Stuart Terry, said: “We believe in the life-changing power of PR, including the contribution great work and camaraderie makes to people’s lives. I have been working closely with Claire for the past few months and have experienced first-hand her incredible talent and ability to help people realise their potential. Her appointment as Different’s Head Coach represents our ongoing commitment to great people and great work.”
Salvetti added: “Since making the shift from agency to coaching, I have been focusing on helping leaders and their teams transform themselves and their experience of work, increasing their fulfillment, effectiveness and results. Stu and the team are building something truly different at Different. It’s exciting to see how the organisation is committed to empowering each individual to become their best authentic self, which in turn creates more meaningful work – both for themselves and their clients. I’ve not seen this type of program in any other agency. It’s an experiment that we see reaping big rewards for Different, its team and client partners.”
Salvetti’s appointment as Different’s head coach is effective from February 2022. She consults with the agency from her base in Europe while working with a portfolio of clients in the USA, Europe and Australia. More on People Tree Coaching here.
B&T brings you the most outstanding CMOs in Australia! We didn't ask what model Lexus they drive, although we wanted to.
As Australia's borders open, and as the demand for health, IT and trades related skills skyrockets, Box Hill Institute (BHI) is accelerating its efforts to increase course participation for 2022 beyond. Box Hill Institute is a strong participant in many of the most in-demand course areas. With five campus locations across Melbourne's CBD and eastern