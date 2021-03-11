Didi Australia Partners With Pedestrian To Help Balance Gender Representation Of Drivers

DiDi Australia has partnered with Pedestrian to announce DiDi’s intent to achieve near-equal numbers of men and women drivers.

With the launch of an initial five-year roadmap towards 40:40:20 —a minimum of 40 per cent representation of each gender on the platform—DiDi Australia is committing to greater equality of outcome for its drivers.

It comes after research undertaken by DiDi revealed that the choice to match with other women is the most desired request by both women riders and drivers, with more than 58 per cent of women driver-partners on the platform choosing to only drive during the day due to perceived safety concerns.

The joint campaign with Pedestrian has resulted in Driving, Thriving and D&Ms launching around International Women’s Day, featuring a video of Lottie Dalziel, from waste minimalist company and educator Banish, and Alex Andrews, the co-founder of Verve Super.

Also launching around IWD is a call to action for all Australians to educate themselves on gender inequity and how they can best help the women around them break through the glass ceiling.

Along with launching DiDi’s commitment to addressing the underrepresentation of women in the ridesharing industry, DiDi has announced TripChoice, a new feature providing women driver-partners the option to pick up women riders only.

DiDi Australia spokesperson Michelle Leong (pictured) said: “As DiDi seeks to address gender inequity on our platform, we are seeking the support of the wider Australian community, acknowledging that a lower perception of safety amongst women is not just a rideshare issue, but a societal issue.

“Our partnership with Pedestrian provides a brilliant opportunity to both inspire and educate young Australians, and spark conversations that we hope will reverberate amongst both men and women this March.”

Pedestrian Group’s commercial director, Rachel Tikey, added: “We are exceptionally excited to work alongside DiDi and brilliant humans Lottie & Alex to bring to life ‘Driving, Thriving and D&Ms’.

“It is incredibly important initiatives like this that help ensure women experience a fair world of equal opportunity—now and in future.”