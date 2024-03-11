Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!

Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



Welcome to the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List Long List. Among these 651 names, you will find the brightest minds in the tech sector.

We’ve got CEOs, CTOs, engineering managers and marketing managers. There are founders and financiers and even administrators and digital artists.

The Women in Media Power List has become a staple of B&T’s year, crowning the leaders and inspirational women driving positive change in the media sector. With the Women Leading Tech Awards, we’re not only looking to emulate its success but beat it. But, before that, we need to whittle this Long List down to just 20 names.

As with all our Power Lists (don’t forget to check out our most recent: the B&T CMO Power List), places are earned by reputation and deed, they are not applied for or entered. B&T’s Power Lists represent the pinnacle of achievement in their respective fields.

So, if we’ve missed anyone (and we’re absolutely, positively, sure we have!) — let us know in the comments below and we’ll have them on the list in a jiffy! Control+F is your best friend, here.

But you better be quick! This long list will only be taking suggestions until this Friday 13 March.

And, as ever, we’ve used publicly available information or information that you have previously told us to create this Long List. We’ve checked it ourselves but sometimes we miss one. So, if there’s an error, email editorial@themisfits.media.

We will be revealing the final 20 names on the Women Leading Tech Power List at the Women Leading Tech Awards night on 21 March at Sydney Town Hall. Plus, you’re still in time for Early Bird tickets (closing 13 March). Buy now to avoid missing out!

Aanvika WaghEngineering ManagerNine
Adele WieserRegional Manager, APACIndex Exchange
Adriana CatanesePerformance ExecutiveThe Media Store
Agata AdamczakSC Director APACBotify Australia Pty Ltd
Aimee McBrideSenior Experience Designer and Content StrategistLEVO
Aimy LeMarketing Science PartnerMeta
Aldeida AletiHead of DepartmentMonash University
Alex SkougarevskayaHead of Design, EcosystemCanva
Alexandra CifoneSenior Project ManagerDIJGTAL
Alexandra CrawleySoftware EngineerIMC Trading
Ali PotterSenior Product Manager, Booking and ServicingVirgin Australia
Alice McGenniss DestroSenior Marketing ManagerSlack, a Salesforce Company
Alicia PlacerDirectorExcalin
Alison WongLecturerThe University of Sydney
Alli GallowayCMOVinyl Group
Ally Watson OAMCEO and FounderCode Like a Girl
Amal WakimCEOEqualution
Amanda BennieGeneral Manager, TechnologyHESTA
Amanda BirrellDirector, Digital TransformationRevenue NSW
Amanda HuttonGroup Executive, Telstra BusinessTelstra
Amanda LaingChief Commercial and Content OfficerFoxtel Group
Amanda SpencerSenior Manager Solutions Engineering, VMwareVMware
Amanda WilliamsHead of Service DeliveryBlue Connections IT
Amanthi ThudugalageSenior Network EngineerTelstra
Amber WatsonMarketing DirectorNutanix
Ambika AggarwalDirectorPwC
Amina JacksonService Delivery ManageraXcelerate
Amrita MogaliANZ and SEA Team Leader, Technical Account ManagerUiPath
Amy de GrootCMOIPEX
Amy GlanceyChief of StaffAtlassian
Amy Jansen-FlynnRegional Manager, APACAdform
Amy KadrySenior PR and Content DirectorVu Consulting
Amy SmithService Delivery ManagerNCS Group
Ana AndreskaLead ConsultantQuantium
Ana BajraiAgile Project ManagerParamount ANZ
Ana HernandezIteration ManagerNine
Ana VeleaGroup Executive, Customer Operations and Shard ServicesTPG Telecom
Anastasia PavlovicSenior Account ManagerGoogle
Andie PotterGroup Digital DirectorPHD
Andrea AlembakisProduct Manager – Creative Product TeamPlayground XYZ
Andrea CulliganInnovation, Ventures and Ecosystems – Climate and Sustainability Global Lead | GreenSpace Tech by Deloitte LeadDeloitte
Andrea RuleHead of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing SolutionsLinkedIn
Andreia MaiaData Analytics, Senior Delivery Principal and People ManagerSlalom
Ange FergusonChief Transformation OfficerThoughtworks
Angela FernandoHead of Program DeliveryBPM Vision
Angela HarbinsonCEO and FounderThe Separation Guide
Angela KimHead of Insights, Reporting and Data Analytics and AIAIA
Angela RyanCIOAuto and General
Ania WedrackiSenior Principal EngineerAtlassian
Anita GoverFounder, Principal Technology ConsultantTechability
Anita ParerCEO and FounderKyte Consulting Pty Ltd
Anja StarunDirector of Marketing Technology and Customer OperationsFoxtel Group
Anjali TomTechnical Account ManagerVMware
Ann LaysonLead Product DesignerWisr
Ann-Maree MuldersNational Commercial and Partnerships DirectorYear13
Anna AzzamSenior Software EngineerCanva
Anna BoucautHead of Digital ProgramsHowatson+Company
Anna MascarelloRegional Vice President for Public Sector and EducationElastic
Anna MorettiHead of Strategic Designcarsales
Annie MarendazPerformance Director – Programmatic and SocialThe Media Store
Anny HavercroftHead of Global Business Marketing, SE Asia and Gobal Marketing Solutions APACTikTok
Anusha SrinivasanQuality Practice LeadNine
April FordPerformance ManagerApril Ford
April GeorgeSenior Solution EngineerOkta
April Pabale VergaraSenior Manager Data Science Advisory and DeliveryVisa
Ashlee BarnesBusiness AnalystoOh!media
Ashleigh CapelSenior Performance ManagerBlackpepper
Ashleigh SligoMedia Technology DirectorThe Brand Agency
Ashleigh SterzenbachProduct DesignerCanva
Audrey MichelinDirector of Account Management APACOpenX
Avni NanabhaiSenior Customer Success ManagerNorth Star
Ayaan MohamudRegional Vice President, Marketing – APACimpact.com
Ayla FitzgibbonHead of TechnologyWE Communications
Azadeh KhojandiSenior Engineering ManagerThe Trade Desk
Azadeh WilliamsManaging DirectorAZK Media
Azelia Ying PanVice President, Data ScienceQuantium
Bay McGovernPrincipal Product OwnerPatient Zero
Bebhinn CareyDirector of Comms APACTikTok
Becca HurdSecurity Engineering ManagerCanva
Bella MastersDigital Solutions SpecialistHatched
Berina ColakovicDirector of Sales APACStackAdapt
Beth CapassoHead of Product and DeliverySecurePay
Bhavya NathHead of Planning and DesignMonoova
Bianca AvanusAccount Manager and A/NZ Co-Chair of Communications, Diversity Equity and Inclusion CouncilVMware
Bianca XiePerformance and Optimisation Managerwiq
Bree DallwitzCMOListing Loop
Bree JoyceProduct Owner – Self ServiceBank of Queensland Group
Brianna EdiriweeraClient Services ManagerTownsendCobain
Brigitte BartaDigital Content DirectorIcon Agency
Brigitte SlatteryHead of Marketing APAC, Samsung Ads and TV ServicesSamsung Ads Australia
Brittany LefaveAssociate Director, Ad Solutions, ANZPubMatic
Brodie McMasterSenior Performance Media SpecialistBonfire
Bronwyn FoxChief ScientistCSIRO
Brooke WilsonGroup Business Director – Media Agencycarsales
Bryony WeissStrategy DirectorLEVO
Caitlin BertinshawLead Product DesignerNine
Caitlin HuskinsCommercial DirectorAzerion
Caitlin SmookerOperations ManagerButterfly
Candice AyadPerformance Marketing LeadBank of Queensland Group
Candice KnowsleyProject LeadConcentrix Catalyst
Candice MilesSenior Sales ManagerBlis
Carla ZipperSenior Vendor Contracts Manager – technologyNine
Carly DaffHead of Teams and EducationCanva
Carmel SaxbyStaff Software EngineerCanva
Carol GalilaSoftware Engineering Team LeadButterfly
Carol WongSenior Software EngineerNine
Carolina CamiloDelivery DirectorXref
Carolina RamosTechnology Operations ManagerEighty20 Solutions
Caroline DimitrovskiDirector of Professional ServicesVMware
Caroline OatesHead of YouTube and Programmatic Sales ANZGoogle
Caroline TranCEOHello Clever
Carolyn EamesDirector/Sales and MarketingOptimum Consulting
Carolyn StebbingFounderLittle Village Creative & The Announceables
Carrie HuChief Digital Product OfficerDropshipzone
Cass WhitakerMarketing ManagerKennedys Group
Cassandra EasthamHead of People and CultureBlue Connections IT
Cassie JordanHead of Deliverywiq
Catherine BallantyneSenior Director APJ Customer SuccessVMware
Catherine ChanChief of StaffMonoova
Catherine MapusuaHead of LendingWLTH
Cathy FoleyChief ScientistAustralian Government
Cecilia ChiuManaging Director and FounderDropshipzone
Cecilia XueTeam Lead – Account Management (ANZ)DoubleVerify
Cecille WeldonDirectorWeldonco Advisory
Celeste LoweGM Cyber SecurityVentia
Chai NgFounding Chief of StaffEverlab
Chanel BartaHead of Customer SuccessIntegral Ad Science
Charlotte BradshawFounder and CEOEvrima Technologies
Charlotte WilsonSenior Data AnalystQuantium
Chelsea McPhail-RosenbergProgram Leadwiq
Cherie HuntSenior Project ManagerOkta
Chloe CurbySenior ConsultantWatterson
Chloe HunterOperations Lead – Enterprise EnablementLiveRamp
Chloe LawSenior Data Scientistwiq
Chloe YeungCX Design Lead for Onboarding and Customer SuccessUnloan
Christina HamAccount DirectorMagnite
Christina LordHead of Product MarketingSafetyCulture
Christina SassCo-Founder, PresidentAndela
Christine BaliliEngineering ManagerCanva
Christine JinSenior UX/UI designerBank of Queensland Group
Christine KhorCEO, Founder, Master CoachPeeplcoach
Christine van HoffenPeople LeadTracksuit
Chrystal DiasHealth and Marketing EnthusiastKieser Australia
Cia KouparitsasChief Customer OfficerWithYouWithMe
Cindy BlayProgram DeliveryPlaytime Solutions
Claire O’MahonyHead of Client Service APACBlis
Claire ReineckeHead of Tech ProgramsCHEP Network
Claudia LoritschSales Manager, VICQuantcast
Colleen PenderHead of Technology, Technology ServicesNAB
Connor HartogSenior Project ManagerAtlassian
Corrie McLeodPublisherInnovationAus.com
Corrine MurphyRegional Vice PresidentMuleSoft
Cyan Ta’eedCo-FounderED Envato
Danica BaunachData ScienceCHEP Network
Danica BellchambersExecutive Director, AnalyticsCHEP Network
Danielle JohansenCEO and founder of ThreadicatedThreadicated
Dayle Stevens OAMExecutive, Data and AITelstra
Demelza GreenPrincipal Experience Manager / Co-CEOPatient Zero
Denise McCormackHead of Digital, Data and TechHatched
Divya GopidiData Business AnalystAlchemy Digital Solutions
Divya KonnurSoftware Engineering ManagerSafetyCulture
Dominique BarkerChief Information OfficerAustralian Institute of Family Studies
Dr Jyoti JoshiFounder, CEOKroop AI
Dr Kellie NuttallStrategic and Business Design Lead Partner | AI Institute Leader and Strategy and Business Design LeaderDeloitte
Dr Marguerite Evans-Galea AMDirector, Cell and Gene CatalystAusBiotech
Dr Stephenie AndalPartner Manager ANZCyberArk
Eglantine EtiembleChief Technology OfficerProperty Exchange Australia (PEXA)
Ekaterina (Kate) GasparianSenior Machine Learning Engineering ManagerCanva
Elahe AbdiSenior Lecturer and Director of RoboticsMonash University
Elaine ChenUI Designer, 9NowNine
Elena WiseDirector, Specialist Technology UnitMicrosoft
Elise BalsillieChief Revenue OfficerThryv
Eliza LewisNational Sales DirectorFabulate
Elizabeth DawesIT Program ManagerAustralian Taxation Office
Elizabeth GrantDirector of Operations and Partnerships JAPACAzerion
Elizabeth Marion MillsSenior Software EngineerKasada
Ella MacintyreChief Business Development OfficerHipster Whale
Ellie RogersSales Director ANZSnap
Elmira HasanzadeHead of TechnologyBank of Queensland Group
Emily CookGeneral Managerdentsu QLD
Emily DitchfieldProduct ManagerAtlassian
Emily HendleySenior Vice PresidentOCR Labs
Emily LoveSenior Program ManagerAtlassian
Emilya ColliverCEO x Chief Amazement OfficerSugar Glider Digital
Emma PudneyFounderAuthentech Consulting & Tech Career Paths 4 Girls
Emma TaggartHardware EngineerIMC Trading
Emma WarneExecutive ManagerQuantium
Emma-Jayne OwensManaging Director APACBlis
Erica HarriesPublisher and Supply Director APACKargo
Erica HauptProduct ManagerBeforepay
Erica SmithHead of Marketing and Vendor AllianceBlue Connections IT
Esma TuzovicSenior Consultant, Strategic Solutions Functional ArchitectFluent Commerce
Estella WallerHead of Client ServicesDebtrak
Evelyn RussellSenior Data ScientistQuantium
Farhana DawoodAssociate Cyber Security ConsultantOrro
Fattemeh NajjarDirector, Customer SuccessVMware
Felicity GreyManaging Director and FounderRISER
Felicity McVayGlobal Head of EntertainmentTikTok
Fiona ChenProduct Manager Mobile AppsNine
Fiona DouskouDiversity, Equity and Inclusion Co-leadVMware
Fiona RobertsManaging DirectorMiQ
Fiorella KresevicOnboarding and Retention CRM Manageramaysim
Franca MorettoEngineering managerSEEK
Frankie Rimi-ChengXD managerOroton Group
Gabbi StubbsAPAC Strategy and Product Marketing | Data Management, Identity, Privacy and AIAdobe
Gabriela Torres-SolerFractional Marketing LeadMatrak
Gabriella PatersonGlobal Communications ManagerWithYouWithMe
Gabrielle MillsManager, Account Management – APACPlayground xyz
Gai Le RoyCEOIAB Australia
Gemma JordanAccount Manager – Microsoft SolutionsEighty20 Solutions
Genevieve SandersSenior Marketing ExecutiveIngram Micro
Georgia FalloonSales Manager – QLD/WA/SAPlayground xyz
Georgia PatinHead of Technology Strategy and GovernanceColes Group
Georgia SwansonGlobal Director of Strategy and GrowthNCS Group
Georgia WoodburneManaging Director, JAPACAzerion
Georgina BitconSenior Account Executive, Stratgic Accounts APACMeltwater
Germaine HendrikHead of Marketing, APACQuantcast
Gina HughesExperience DirectorOrchard
Gladys BerejiklianMD, Enterprise and BusinessOptus
Gloria ChanHead of Design (User Experience)Wisr
Gowri PenkarLead Service Designer, User Experiencecarsales
Grace AndersonProject AssociateEssenceMediacom
Grace JohnsonChief of StaffAnduril Australia
Grace ParkerAccount Manager, NSWPlayground xyz
Grace Purton-LongSenior Digital DesignerLuminary
Hadar WarshitzkySenior DevSecOps EngineerLittlepay
Hana NguyenAPAC Atlassian Alliance DirectorDeloitte
Hannah BevisProduct DesignerSafetyCulture
Hannah ErvinSenior Solution EngineerVMware
Hannah MorenoFounder and Managing DirectorThird Hemisphere
Hannah RusselHead of EngineeringSEEK
Helen Barlow-HuntAustralian CFO (made redundant sept 2023)Thoughtworks
Helen McCabeFounder and Managing DirectorFuture Women
Helena Barroso ZarcoCustomer Success Director, ANZ and SEAimpact.com
Helvi RossiNational Operations ManagertriSearch
Hoi Tung Claudia LeeAPAC Programmatic Success ManagerTaboola
Hollie LoweCEO and FounderHL Coaching & Consulting
Imogen ThornHead of Marketing, Retail ProductsBOQ Group
Irene KurniawanSenior Manager, Technical OperationsMagnite
Irene OngkowidjajaSenior Product ManagerAtlassian
Irene RixHead of Data Science (Customer)SourseAI
Isabella SergHR Business Partner – DigitalNine
Ivanha HeynesMarketing ExecutiveHype & Dexter
Ivonne RanischCommercial Directorauticon
Jacqueline BoyleDirector, APAC Partner MarketingSalesforce
Jacqueline BroadfootManaging DirectorAlchemy Solutions
Jacqueline HuvanandanaHead of Data Science and AnalyticsWoolworths
Jacqueline JayneSecurity Awareness AdvocateKnowbe4
Jacyn HadidaCountry ManagerInMobi
Jade LoyzagaEngineering DirectorCanva
Jade MearaDirector of Marketing, APCJF5
Jade WatsonHead of Programmatic, Vic/SAGroupM
Jana DekanovskaThreat Intelligence AdvisorCrowdStrike
Jane AdamsExecutive General Manager, Human Resources, Technology and OperationsCommBank
Jane EvansHead of Marketing and CommunicationsCTO Labs
Jane HamiltonHead of Design and ExperienceSuperhero
Jane ProwseCTOFiveP
Jane RobinsonGM People Services, ITKU Children’s Services
Jane WangLead Full Stack EngineerCHEP Network
Janie FranzinelliApplication DeveloperCertis Security Australia
Jasmina RosaHead of Cyber Threat IntelligenceCanva
Jazz LawlerSEO and Acquisition SpecialistResolution Digital
Jem SlacedoHead of SalesAzerion
Jen LiuProduct ManagerWebull Securities
Jen ThompsonProduct Marketing ManagerCanva
Jeni WongAnalytics and Insights ManagerPwC
Jennifer GarnerSenior Vice President, Sales OperationsCitrusAd
Jenny GhobrialCo-FounderBill Fairies
Jenny ParkesManaging DirectorAudience360
Jessica FaccinPrincipal Product DesignerCanva
Jessica MilesCountry ManagerIntegral Ad Science
Jessica MurdochSenior Vice President of ANZ Sales and Customer SuccessCint
Jessica RutherfordGeneral Manager Software EngineeringAussie Broadband
Jessie WangSenior Data ScientistThoughtworks
Jill MastersSenior Software EngineerCanva
Jo DooleyGM, Enterprise CommercialMicrosoft
Jo HayesDivisional Chief Information Officer, Group ServicesANZ
Jo MagnoProduct ManagerCanva
Jo-Anne RuhlVice PresidentANZ Workday
Joanne JenkinsonClient Partner at Meta | Women@ Meta LeadMeta
Jocelyn HunterManaging DirectorBENCH PR
Jodi GeddesCo-FounderCircle In
Johanna WeaverFounding DirectorTech Policy Design Centre
Jolin ZhuChina Business AnalystMatrak
Josie BakkerProduct Manager – Open Banking (CDR)NextGen
Julia DavisDirector of MarketingGoogle
Julia EdwardsHead of Strategic Verticals and CPGUber
Julia HarperHead of Deliverycarsales
Julia MerrickHead of Brand and Content ANZEmployment Hero
Julia MitchelmoreSoftware Engineering ManagerCanva
Julia StarkeyDigital Services DirectorAngus Knight Group
Juliette ConnollyCustomer Strategist – Customer Transformation Leader at IBM iX ·Stone & Chalk Group
Juliette SteadSVP Head of JAPACMagnite
Juliette TessymanLead Digital ProducerButterfly
June CheungHead of JAPACScope3
Jyo ShuklaDirectorRaptiv
Kaelah FordLegal CounselCanva
Kaitlyn SchramkoVIC Account ManagerVMware
Kali GuillasSenior Director – AccountsThe Trade Desk
Kamalini SrirangarajahSenior Quality EngineerQuantium
Kandiese VillellaHead of Delivery NSWGroupM Nexus
Karen DavisPrincipal Data EngineerThoughtworks
Karen McLeishAccount DirectorTeradata
Karla BelistaGroup Product ManagerPlayground xyz
Karola BidermannProduct DirectorGroupM
Kasvi LuthraSecurity EngineerSafetyCulture
Kate AikenVP, People and CultureOptus
Kate BaileyGeneral Manager Brand, Digital and MediaColes Group
Kate CarruthersChief Data and Insights OfficerUNSW Sydney
Kate GambleChief Customer OfficerResolution Digital
Kate JonesExecutive DirectorTech Council of Australia
Kate LongActivation DirectorResolution Digital
Kate LordFounder and Managing DirectorAkin Agency
Kate MarkhamProduct DirectorUnloan
Kate MoncktonCyber Lead Partner – Risk AdvisoryDeloitte
Kate PounderCEOTech Council of Australia
Kate RussellContent Strategy ManagerThe Separation Guide
Kate ZaweruchaDirector – Customer Analytics and Experience, APACVerint
Katherine KingCEOYarris
Katherine McConnellFounderBrighte
Kathryn CarterGeneral ManagerPeloton
Kathryn WilliamsCFOKMint
Katrina RileyData and AI Communities of Practice LeadTelstra
Katrina TroughtonVice President and Managing Director, Australia and New ZealandAdobe ANZ
Kauri BallardDirectorAnalytic Partners
Kea Tokley-HiggsUX/UI DesignerInlight
Keely HardingAccount ManagerAudience360
Kelsy LuengenSecurity InfluencerSEEK
Kendra BanksManaging Director (ANZ)SEEK
Keren HomanHead of Platform StrategyYahoo
Kerry ArgiriouSecurity Operations (SecOps) Team LeadBlue Connections IT
Kerry HalupkaPrincipal Machine Learning EngineerCanva
Kim NguyenSenior Product DesigneraXcelerate
Kim TeoCEO and Co-FounderMr Yum/ Me&U
Kirsten EllisAssociate ProfessorMonash University
Kirstie PetersTechnology Program DirectorCHEP Network
Kirstin ButcherCo-FounderGenvis
Kirstin LovasDirector Strategy and Services Operations + Business Solutions LeadAlchemy Solutions
Kristen PakHead of SolutionsHype & Dexter
Kristina ChastonGeneral ManagerJonas Software
Kristy MichaelTesting AnalystOrro
Lakshmi EasuwaranGroup General Manager – Head of Software Engineering Delivery and Operations CoETelstra
Lakshmi ManiLead Software EngineerWisr
Lama TayehFounder and CEOLULUMPR
Larissa ParrySenior Client Success Lead, ANZQuantcast
Laura BellinoEngineering ManagerSEEK
Laura HenshawCEOKIC
Laura HicksProduct Manager, Global Data ActivationPlayground xyz
Laura MalcolmExecutive General ManagerAvanade
Laura O’ReillyCo-FounderHireup
Laura ParrSenior Strategy and Insights ManagerGoogle
Laura RobertsManaging DirectorINVNT.ATOM
Lauren CrystalManaging DirectorYour Creative
Lauren FreudensteinExecutive AssistantNine
Leann JonesCEONimo Industries
Leanne Rolfe-HealySenior Director EnablementTeradata
Leeanne ChauHead of Strategy, Transformation and AnalyticsAPA Group
Leesa PettyExecutive Consulting and AnalyticsQuantium
Leigh O’NeillExecutive General Manager – MoneyXero
Lesley DeanPrincipal Product, OMX PlatformFluent Commerce
Lia CainCommerical Director ANZChannel Factory
Liberty EstrellaTechnical Leadamaysim
Lillian CassidySenior DesignerEmployment Hero
Lily CameronWeb and UX LeadUNSW Sydney
Linda LeSenior Product ManagerConcentrix Catalyst
Linda TomlinsonProject Manager, ITCertis Security Australia
Lindsay RenoProduct ManagerCanva
Linh NguyenManagerMacquarie Group
Liron DeutschGroup Product Manager, Jira SoftwareAtlassian
Lisa CurrieChief Information Security OfficerBureau of Meteorology
Lisa Cutmoreengineering ManagerAtlassian
Lisa JacquiotProduct Design LeadAirwallex
Lisa LieFounderLearna
Lisa VincentFounder, CEOHowToo
Lisa VitarisDirector, IAC Sydney 2025Space Industry Association of Australia
Liz FoxGeneral ManagerWell TM
Lizy LalSenior Manager, Emergent TechnologiesDeakin University
Loren LamGroup Product ManagerSafetyCulture
Lottie LawsDirector of PartnershipsPinterest
Louise HesseTechnology Program DirectorCHEP Network
Lubna AhmedGroup Owner, Customer Facing Digital ServicesTelstra
Lucy RonaldHead of Strategy and TalentFabulate
Luli AdeyemoExecutive DirectorTechDiversity
Lulu GossSenior ConsultantQuantium
Lupe PradaCommerical Strategy – Rural EventsACM
Lyna CannellHead of Technology, MarketingWestpac
Lynda OsborneClient Lead APACKraken
Lyndsey JacksonCEO and Co-FounderPlatfarm
Lynn KohRegional Account DirectorCertis Security Australia
Maddie NavinSenior Manager, Creative Services APACPlayground xyz
Maddison McMahonDigital ManagerNews Corp
Maddison SteendamBrand Design Lead – AdvertisingBank of Queensland Group
Maddy EllabbanSenior Service Desk SpecialistNine
Maddy MewingDirector, PlatformsMagnite
Maddy ReidSolutions ArchitectPet Circle
Madelaine ZahrExecutive Administrative Business PartnerPinterest
Madhavi TalapaneniProject ManagerAustralian Taxation Office
Maëlle DebeugnyProduct Lead – DataFrollo
Mahsa McCauleyFounder and Managing DirectorShe Sharp Charitable Trust
Maija GwynnHead of DigitalLexlab
Makie Fuse RestrepoMarketing and Communications ManagerANDHealth
Malin LilleskareLead Associate Trading DirectorThe Trade Desk
Manar BarakatAccount ExecutiveVMware
Mansi PriyaSenior Data ScientistQuantium
Mansi ShuklaProduct and Audience ManagerAudience360
Maraea BastosProduct ManagerParamount ANZ
Maree IsaacsCo-Founder, Executive DirectorWisetech Global
Margaret MatandaCSO and Co-FounderMusa Ventures
Marianella WatmanHead of Product and MarketingCredit Savvy
Marina LeeSenior Vice President Customer SuccessIDVerse
Mary EvansScrum MasterAlchemy Solutions
Maryjane AvilesExecutive DirectorDoctors Without Borders (Médecins sans frontières)
Meera GovanSenior Consultant Voice of Customer Analytics (VoCA)Verint
Megan Dalla-CaminaFounder/CEOWomen Rising
Megan HayesSenior Technical Program ManagerAirwallex
Mel HuangAcademic Fellow, Art and Computer Science and LecturerUniversity of Melbourne
Melanie CochraneCEO/Group Managing Director A/NZEquifax
Melanie PerkinsCEOCanva
Melanie SilvaManaging DirectorGoogle
Melinda PetrunoffMD, Australia and NZPinterest
Melinda PetrunoffPinterest Managing DirectorPinterest
Melissa FazzalaroOperations DirectorLEVO
Melissa GrayData ScientistHyeptap
Melissa KhimPrincipal ConsultantNCS Group
Melissa LaurieManaging DirectorOysterly
Melissa ProxenosEnterprise ArchitectDebtrak
Meredith WardLead Neuro-Inclusion Specialistauticon
Merryn MatthewsChapter Lead – Technical Delivery7-Eleven
Miassar (Mimi) GebaraProduct ManagerPAM Wayfinding
Michelle DrakePeople Experience SpecialistEnvato
Michelle ErdosiHead of Customer Strategy and InsightsBOQ Group
Michelle O’KeeffeCEOEngaging.io
Michelle SeetoSenior Software EngineerCanva
Michelle Simmons AOCEO, DirectorSilicon Quantum Computing
Michelle SmithChief Risk OfficerWise
Michelle SuBusiness AnalystoOh!media
Mikaela JadeCEOIndigital
Mikayla HopkinsHead of MarketingTracksuit
Min ZhangExecutive Assistant to Vice President / Managing Director A/NZVMware
Mina RadhakrishnanCo-Founder:Different
Minmin DuSenior Data Solution ArchitectVMware
Mira KimSenior Software EngineerKasada
Miranda RatajskiChief Information Officer – Group Business UnitsWestpac
Moe KissDirector, Data ScientistCanva
Molita CoelhoRegional Marketing Lead,APACSnaplogik
Monica LyCo-FounderEdgeRed
My TranLead RecruiterAPJ
My Tran LeCustomer Success partnerBlue Yonder
Nahla AwwadSenior Front End EngineerABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
Najla HaddadChief Product OfficerM&C Saatchi Group
Nalini DaymaSenior Partner Solutions EngineerHashiCorp
Nandhini VenkataramanEngineering ManagerNine
Nandini JainJunior DevOps Engineercarsales
Naomi GorringeHead of Consumer MarketingSouthern Cross Austereo (SCA)
Naomi LillianProduct Manager, VA AppVirgin Australia
Naomi ShepherdGroup Industry DirectorMeta
Naomi StuartData AnalystCanva
Napasuda PimthepaMedia and Advertising Research – Insights and StrategyCaptify
Natali MikicAccount DirectorAudience360
Natalie FlynnFounderequidi
Natalie MendesHead of Marketing, APACIDVerse
Natalie RomenskyAccount DirectorSlalom
Natasha CollinsFounderTidal Ventures
Natasha KramarenkoDevSecOps LeadoOh!media
Natasha PrevotCo-Founder, DirectorTechvisa
Natasha TaylorBrand ChampionTracksuit
Neringa HojrupSenior Director, Global Customer ServiceTeradata
Nicola BoylePrincipal ConsultantThoughtworks
Nicole CadetIT ArchitectAustralian Taxation Office
Nicole KellyFounder/CEOTaxTank HQ Pty Ltd
Nicole OeiProgramatic Date Progress LeadNews Corp
Nicole PelchenCTOLink Group
Nicole PhillipsProduct ManagerAirtasker (during eligibility period, now working at Canva)
Nicole PriorMD AUNZXandr
Nihal LotfiLead Technical Program ManagerCanva
Nikita SardesaiClient Delivery LeadKraken
Nikola JimenezCustomer Success ManagerOrro
Nina VanneckCountry Manager, Publisher Partnerships for Australia and New ZealandGoogle
Nirmala KaviarasuQuality EngineerSecurePay
Olga SpecjalskaGo to Market Transformation Lead – APACVMware
Olivia GeenHead of Client ServicesFinecast
Olivia KentIntegrated Marketing ManagerBrighte
Ozgul Erkis GozumInternational Business Development and Strategy LeadToken Financial Technologies
Pamela GaoCloud EngineerBlock
Pari Delir HaghighiSenior Lecturer, Department of Human-Centred ComputingMonash University
Pascale RadfordSenior Customer Success ManagerSafetyCulture
Patricia IkariData and Business AnalystMegantic
Paula MalysevaiteHead of Digital – SydneyPHD
Pavla EdafeSenior Data EngineeerNine
Penelope BartonCEOCrimson Global Academy
Pia RuedaAsia Pacific HR Business PartnerLenovo ANZ
Pip MarlowCEO ANZ and ASEANSalesforce
Polaris DongHead of ProductCartology
Portia MillerHead of MarketingSaleFunder
Puneeta ChellaramaniDirector – Cyber Sector Lead for Government, Healthcare and EducationKPMG
Qiuhong KeLecturerMonash University
Que Min LuuDirector of ContentNetflix
Rachel CopeSenior Software EngineerSafetyCulture
Rachel SandsChief People OfficerOrro
Radhika DhawanClient Success Manager (Key Tier)LocaliQ
Rafunzel NiocenaFullstack DeveloperVisual Domain
Rashell HabibHead of Digital News and StrategyParamount ANZ
Rebecca BurrowsGeneral ManagerDoordash
Rebecca CavalloSenior Data Scientistcarsales
Rebecca CuttingIT Project ManagerAustralian Taxation Office
Rebecca HaagsmaChief Product OfficerNine
Rebecca PennGroup Manager – Segmentation, Measurement and Off NetworkCartology
Rebecca RizzoGeneral Manager MarketingAussie Broadband
Rebecca SykesPartner, Emerging Tech LeadThe Brandtech Group
Rebekah ChowEngineering ManagerNine
Reean LiaoSenior Data ScientistPlayground xyz
Renae FrancisAdministratorPatient Zero
Renece BrewsterCEOVisual Domain
Renee BethynHead of Broker PartnershipsNextGen
Renee PsomadelisProduct ManagerCanva
Rianne Van VeldhuizenManaging DirectorAWS
Rieze CrossProduct Design ManagerLocalsearch
Rina SoetantoExecutive ManagerQuantium
Rinky DevarapallyProduct Analytics LeadSafetyCulture
Rishu SharmaBusiness DirectorWeber Shandwick Australia
Robyn DenholmChairTesla
Robyn FoysterDirector and FounderFoyster Media
Robyn KingProgram Manager, Canva FoundationCanva
Romi DexterCTOHype & Dexter
Rose RyallRegional Delivery Lead – Queensland, Northern Territory and Western AustraliaNCS Group
Rosie CairnesANZ Regional Vice PresidentBlackLine
Ruby EvenstarAgile Coach and ConsultantAlchemy Solutions
Ruby KoleskyCo-CEOJoyous
Ruth HirstInvestorSynergy Effect
Sadeka IslamSenior Machine Learning Engineerwiq
Sahana VajrakumarSoftware EngineerNine
Sally Ann WilliamsCEOCicada Innovations
Sam LoveExecutive, Product and TechnologyQuantium
Samantha LengyelCo-Founder and CEODecoded.ai
Samantha SmithMarketing DirectorResolution Digital
Sanaz BassiriHead of Change and TransformationNine
Sandhya IyerGeneral Manager, Data ScienceSportsbet
Sandra KarcherHead of ProductKogan.com
Sandra MoynihanHead of Product and PlatformsGuardian News & Media
Sandra RodriguezExecutive Manager – Data ScienceQuantium
Sandy MaPerformance DirectorGroupM Nexus
Sara PalmieriMarketing LeadLenovo ANZ
Sarah BleasdaleSenior Product ManagerRokt
Sarah BruereCustomer Insights LeadGMHBA
Sarah BurtonLead Product DesignerDovetail
Sarah CarneyChief Technology OfficerMicrosoft
Sarah ChalwellAccount ManagerVMware
Sarah DamSenior Front End DeveloperLuminary
Sarah Jo SautterVP of MarketingThe Mars Agency
Sarah LiuFounder, Managing DirectorThe Dream Collective
Sarah McAvoyManaging Director and FounderCyberUnlocked
Sarah MelroseManaging Partner ANZADMATIC
Sarah PelecanosFounder/CEOTwentyTwo Digital
Sarah TaraporewallaGlobal Head of Technology for Digital Transformation and Operations (DTO) and Enterprise Modernisation, Platforms and Cloud (EMPC)Thoughtworks
Sarah TuckerHead of APAC MarketingLinkedIn
Sarah WallisCo-Founder and CIOSkript
Sarita PartoProgrammatic and Yield Product ManagerAudience360
Sashnee Naicker-KistanLead AnalystQuantium
Scarlett McDermottHead of Ecosystem CapabilityTech Council of Australia
Seleen McKinniesRegional Vice President APACCertinia
Shan WenOperations Manager – DMT Asia Pacific and JapanVMware
Sharmila TsourdalakisChief Innovation, Marketing and Technology OfficerStockland
Sharon GrayCo-FounderThe Spec Sheet
Sharon MirandaHead of OperationsSamsung Ads Australia
Sharon NelsonManaging DirectorSGY
Sharon NouhCEOProSpend
Sharon WhiteMarketing and Engagement OfficerCharles Sturt University
Sharon WongEngineering ManagerFluent Commerce
Sharon WoodleyNational Account ExecutiveEssential Tech
Sheena MehtaEngineering Team Leadcarsales
Shelby InloesSales Systems SpecialistCanva
Shelley Holihan-WelshSenior Sales ManagerYahoo
Shen YinGeneral CounselMonoova
Shirli KirschnerCOA and Co-FounderElker
Shivani GopalCEO and FounderElladex
Shivani KapadiaEngineering ManagerNCS Group
Shuo WangCo-FounderDeel
Sian JohnsonChief People OfficerCashrewards
Sian WhitnallCEOOMD
Silvia OviedoSVP Content, Discovery and Print, GMCanva
Siyun Priscilla LeeSenior Manager, Demand Generation APACSalesforce
Solmaz TayebiHead of Engineering – Customer Engagementcarsales
Somya MalviyaSenior Data AnalystGroupM
Sonali EdelstenProgram Delivery ManagerMacquarie Group
Sophia SymeouCo-FounderBill Fairies
Sophia WarrenSenior Enterprise Sales Director ANZDoubleVerify
Sophie GibbsDirector – Customer ExperienceNavigator Group
Sophie WhincopTrading Director, APACChannel Factory
Sorrell OsborneHead of MediaPlayground xyz
Sowmiya SelvakumaraswamyMetaverse LeadNCS Group
Srividhya SriramSenior Data Architectwiq
Stacey WilliamsDeputy CEONavigator Group
Stefania AcardoHead of Data Technology Capability | Client and Product StrategyNews Corp
Steph ViljoenGeneral Manager Licensing Framework Compliance and Privacy OfficerauDA
Stephanie AhfuniGMP LeadXPON
Stephanie BrownHead of Brand and Creative StudioTyro Payments
Stephanie FamolaroGeneral Manager, Business Development, ANZThe Trade Desk
Stephanie JonesClient Development ManagerGroupM Nexus
Stephanie StoneSenior Sponsorships and Events ManagerREA Group
Sun KimCX DirectorResolution Digital
Surbhi MishraProduct OwneroOh!media
Susan NicholsonGeneral Manager Digital Payments – SecurePay GroupAustralia Post
Susan TravisHead of ResearchTech Council of Australia
Suzy ClarkeExecutive General Manager – SecurityXero
Tan Sok LengChannel Sales DirectorVeeam Software
Tandadzo (Tando) MatandaCo-Founder/CEOMusa Ventures
Tanya Hyams-YoungCo-Founder/CEOSourseAI
Tanya MonroChief ScientistDepartment of Defence
Tanya SunaHead of People Excellence, APACimpact.com
Tara CoverdaleGroup Director, Data and InsightsoOh!media
Tara CrokerFounderYaala Sparkling
Tara DharnikotaHead of Information Security ManagementProperty Exchange Australia (PEXA)
Tarra van AmerongenHead of Design, Jira PlatformAtlassian
Tatia RashidExecutive ManagerQuantium
Tatiana BokarevaPrincipal Data Scientist, Asia PacificTeradata
Taylor SvarcGroup Head of TransformationOMD
Tea DukicIT Test ManagerAustralian Taxation Office
Tegan NockCOOLoam Bio
Terisa RobertsDirector, Global Lead: Risk Modeling and DecisioningSAS
Terri OwensGM, Product, Data and TechGroupM
Theresa NeateEngineering ManagerBuildkite
Tiffany WrightGM, Customer SuccessMicrosoft
Tina TsangSenior Director, Customer SuccessPubMatic
Toni GrogamBusiness Operations AssociateCanva
Tricia MartinFounderNudge On
Utkarsha GhuleLead Data ScientistQuantium
Valentina LizziSenior Manager – Programmatic Demand Partnerships APACInMobi
Vanessa AdamsVP Media Measurement and Data Solutions APACCint
Vanessa SorrensonGlobal Partner Solutions Director, ANZMicrosoft
Vanya MarianiCommerical Director – Mediacarsales
Vee CiputraSenior Software EngineerCanva
Verity TuckCo-FounderGoldee
Veronika BirnkammerMarketing Director, APACFluent Commerce
Veronika BirnmkammerMarketing Director, APACFluent Commerce
Vicki BradyCEO, Managing DirectorTelstra
Victoria McGloinTechnology PrincipalThoughtworks
Victoria MomsenGM Product ManagementLendlease
Vida AsrinaHead of Experience Design/ Design Practice LeadEndeavour group
Vidhya VinayagamSales Solution ConsultantCloudera
Vivian LiEngineering ManagerCanva
Wendy KomadinaHead of Channel Partnerships at Cloudflare for Asia Pacific, Japan and ChinaCloudflare
Wendy ZveglicVP EngineeringFluent Commerce
Whitney NewmanService CoordinatorEssential Tech
Xi LiangHead of AI and Data ProductsJudo Bank
Yasmin SandersManaging DirectorSamba TV
Yogadevi MurugesanTechnical Adoption ManagerVMware
Zaina ParekhChannel Account ManagerAvaya
Zelma van WoerkomCFOCashrewards
Zoe CockerDirectorYahoo
Zoë CondliffeCEO and FounderShe’s A Crowd
Zoe KostosHead of Commercial InnovationParamount ANZ

 




