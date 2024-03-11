Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!

Welcome to the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List Long List. Among these 651 names, you will find the brightest minds in the tech sector.

We’ve got CEOs, CTOs, engineering managers and marketing managers. There are founders and financiers and even administrators and digital artists.

The Women in Media Power List has become a staple of B&T’s year, crowning the leaders and inspirational women driving positive change in the media sector. With the Women Leading Tech Awards, we’re not only looking to emulate its success but beat it. But, before that, we need to whittle this Long List down to just 20 names.

As with all our Power Lists (don’t forget to check out our most recent: the B&T CMO Power List), places are earned by reputation and deed, they are not applied for or entered. B&T’s Power Lists represent the pinnacle of achievement in their respective fields.

So, if we’ve missed anyone (and we’re absolutely, positively, sure we have!) — let us know in the comments below and we’ll have them on the list in a jiffy! Control+F is your best friend, here.

But you better be quick! This long list will only be taking suggestions until this Friday 13 March.

And, as ever, we’ve used publicly available information or information that you have previously told us to create this Long List. We’ve checked it ourselves but sometimes we miss one. So, if there’s an error, email editorial@themisfits.media.

We will be revealing the final 20 names on the Women Leading Tech Power List at the Women Leading Tech Awards night on 21 March at Sydney Town Hall. Plus, you’re still in time for Early Bird tickets (closing 13 March). Buy now to avoid missing out!

Aanvika Wagh Engineering Manager Nine Adele Wieser Regional Manager, APAC Index Exchange Adriana Catanese Performance Executive The Media Store Agata Adamczak SC Director APAC Botify Australia Pty Ltd Aimee McBride Senior Experience Designer and Content Strategist LEVO Aimy Le Marketing Science Partner Meta Aldeida Aleti Head of Department Monash University Alex Skougarevskaya Head of Design, Ecosystem Canva Alexandra Cifone Senior Project Manager DIJGTAL Alexandra Crawley Software Engineer IMC Trading Ali Potter Senior Product Manager, Booking and Servicing Virgin Australia Alice McGenniss Destro Senior Marketing Manager Slack, a Salesforce Company Alicia Placer Director Excalin Alison Wong Lecturer The University of Sydney Alli Galloway CMO Vinyl Group Ally Watson OAM CEO and Founder Code Like a Girl Amal Wakim CEO Equalution Amanda Bennie General Manager, Technology HESTA Amanda Birrell Director, Digital Transformation Revenue NSW Amanda Hutton Group Executive, Telstra Business Telstra Amanda Laing Chief Commercial and Content Officer Foxtel Group Amanda Spencer Senior Manager Solutions Engineering, VMware VMware Amanda Williams Head of Service Delivery Blue Connections IT Amanthi Thudugalage Senior Network Engineer Telstra Amber Watson Marketing Director Nutanix Ambika Aggarwal Director PwC Amina Jackson Service Delivery Manager aXcelerate Amrita Mogali ANZ and SEA Team Leader, Technical Account Manager UiPath Amy de Groot CMO IPEX Amy Glancey Chief of Staff Atlassian Amy Jansen-Flynn Regional Manager, APAC Adform Amy Kadry Senior PR and Content Director Vu Consulting Amy Smith Service Delivery Manager NCS Group Ana Andreska Lead Consultant Quantium Ana Bajrai Agile Project Manager Paramount ANZ Ana Hernandez Iteration Manager Nine Ana Velea Group Executive, Customer Operations and Shard Services TPG Telecom Anastasia Pavlovic Senior Account Manager Google Andie Potter Group Digital Director PHD Andrea Alembakis Product Manager – Creative Product Team Playground XYZ Andrea Culligan Innovation, Ventures and Ecosystems – Climate and Sustainability Global Lead | GreenSpace Tech by Deloitte Lead Deloitte Andrea Rule Head of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions LinkedIn Andreia Maia Data Analytics, Senior Delivery Principal and People Manager Slalom Ange Ferguson Chief Transformation Officer Thoughtworks Angela Fernando Head of Program Delivery BPM Vision Angela Harbinson CEO and Founder The Separation Guide Angela Kim Head of Insights, Reporting and Data Analytics and AI AIA Angela Ryan CIO Auto and General Ania Wedracki Senior Principal Engineer Atlassian Anita Gover Founder, Principal Technology Consultant Techability Anita Parer CEO and Founder Kyte Consulting Pty Ltd Anja Starun Director of Marketing Technology and Customer Operations Foxtel Group Anjali Tom Technical Account Manager VMware Ann Layson Lead Product Designer Wisr Ann-Maree Mulders National Commercial and Partnerships Director Year13 Anna Azzam Senior Software Engineer Canva Anna Boucaut Head of Digital Programs Howatson+Company Anna Mascarello Regional Vice President for Public Sector and Education Elastic Anna Moretti Head of Strategic Design carsales Annie Marendaz Performance Director – Programmatic and Social The Media Store Anny Havercroft Head of Global Business Marketing, SE Asia and Gobal Marketing Solutions APAC TikTok Anusha Srinivasan Quality Practice Lead Nine April Ford Performance Manager April Ford April George Senior Solution Engineer Okta April Pabale Vergara Senior Manager Data Science Advisory and Delivery Visa Ashlee Barnes Business Analyst oOh!media Ashleigh Capel Senior Performance Manager Blackpepper Ashleigh Sligo Media Technology Director The Brand Agency Ashleigh Sterzenbach Product Designer Canva Audrey Michelin Director of Account Management APAC OpenX Avni Nanabhai Senior Customer Success Manager North Star Ayaan Mohamud Regional Vice President, Marketing – APAC impact.com Ayla Fitzgibbon Head of Technology WE Communications Azadeh Khojandi Senior Engineering Manager The Trade Desk Azadeh Williams Managing Director AZK Media Azelia Ying Pan Vice President, Data Science Quantium Bay McGovern Principal Product Owner Patient Zero Bebhinn Carey Director of Comms APAC TikTok Becca Hurd Security Engineering Manager Canva Bella Masters Digital Solutions Specialist Hatched Berina Colakovic Director of Sales APAC StackAdapt Beth Capasso Head of Product and Delivery SecurePay Bhavya Nath Head of Planning and Design Monoova Bianca Avanus Account Manager and A/NZ Co-Chair of Communications, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council VMware Bianca Xie Performance and Optimisation Manager wiq Bree Dallwitz CMO Listing Loop Bree Joyce Product Owner – Self Service Bank of Queensland Group Brianna Ediriweera Client Services Manager TownsendCobain Brigitte Barta Digital Content Director Icon Agency Brigitte Slattery Head of Marketing APAC, Samsung Ads and TV Services Samsung Ads Australia Brittany Lefave Associate Director, Ad Solutions, ANZ PubMatic Brodie McMaster Senior Performance Media Specialist Bonfire Bronwyn Fox Chief Scientist CSIRO Brooke Wilson Group Business Director – Media Agency carsales Bryony Weiss Strategy Director LEVO Caitlin Bertinshaw Lead Product Designer Nine Caitlin Huskins Commercial Director Azerion Caitlin Smooker Operations Manager Butterfly Candice Ayad Performance Marketing Lead Bank of Queensland Group Candice Knowsley Project Lead Concentrix Catalyst Candice Miles Senior Sales Manager Blis Carla Zipper Senior Vendor Contracts Manager – technology Nine Carly Daff Head of Teams and Education Canva Carmel Saxby Staff Software Engineer Canva Carol Galila Software Engineering Team Lead Butterfly Carol Wong Senior Software Engineer Nine Carolina Camilo Delivery Director Xref Carolina Ramos Technology Operations Manager Eighty20 Solutions Caroline Dimitrovski Director of Professional Services VMware Caroline Oates Head of YouTube and Programmatic Sales ANZ Google Caroline Tran CEO Hello Clever Carolyn Eames Director/Sales and Marketing Optimum Consulting Carolyn Stebbing Founder Little Village Creative & The Announceables Carrie Hu Chief Digital Product Officer Dropshipzone Cass Whitaker Marketing Manager Kennedys Group Cassandra Eastham Head of People and Culture Blue Connections IT Cassie Jordan Head of Delivery wiq Catherine Ballantyne Senior Director APJ Customer Success VMware Catherine Chan Chief of Staff Monoova Catherine Mapusua Head of Lending WLTH Cathy Foley Chief Scientist Australian Government Cecilia Chiu Managing Director and Founder Dropshipzone Cecilia Xue Team Lead – Account Management (ANZ) DoubleVerify Cecille Weldon Director Weldonco Advisory Celeste Lowe GM Cyber Security Ventia Chai Ng Founding Chief of Staff Everlab Chanel Barta Head of Customer Success Integral Ad Science Charlotte Bradshaw Founder and CEO Evrima Technologies Charlotte Wilson Senior Data Analyst Quantium Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg Program Lead wiq Cherie Hunt Senior Project Manager Okta Chloe Curby Senior Consultant Watterson Chloe Hunter Operations Lead – Enterprise Enablement LiveRamp Chloe Law Senior Data Scientist wiq Chloe Yeung CX Design Lead for Onboarding and Customer Success Unloan Christina Ham Account Director Magnite Christina Lord Head of Product Marketing SafetyCulture Christina Sass Co-Founder, President Andela Christine Balili Engineering Manager Canva Christine Jin Senior UX/UI designer Bank of Queensland Group Christine Khor CEO, Founder, Master Coach Peeplcoach Christine van Hoffen People Lead Tracksuit Chrystal Dias Health and Marketing Enthusiast Kieser Australia Cia Kouparitsas Chief Customer Officer WithYouWithMe Cindy Blay Program Delivery Playtime Solutions Claire O’Mahony Head of Client Service APAC Blis Claire Reinecke Head of Tech Programs CHEP Network Claudia Loritsch Sales Manager, VIC Quantcast Colleen Pender Head of Technology, Technology Services NAB Connor Hartog Senior Project Manager Atlassian Corrie McLeod Publisher InnovationAus.com Corrine Murphy Regional Vice President MuleSoft Cyan Ta’eed Co-Founder ED Envato Danica Baunach Data Science CHEP Network Danica Bellchambers Executive Director, Analytics CHEP Network Danielle Johansen CEO and founder of Threadicated Threadicated Dayle Stevens OAM Executive, Data and AI Telstra Demelza Green Principal Experience Manager / Co-CEO Patient Zero Denise McCormack Head of Digital, Data and Tech Hatched Divya Gopidi Data Business Analyst Alchemy Digital Solutions Divya Konnur Software Engineering Manager SafetyCulture Dominique Barker Chief Information Officer Australian Institute of Family Studies Dr Jyoti Joshi Founder, CEO Kroop AI Dr Kellie Nuttall Strategic and Business Design Lead Partner | AI Institute Leader and Strategy and Business Design Leader Deloitte Dr Marguerite Evans-Galea AM Director, Cell and Gene Catalyst AusBiotech Dr Stephenie Andal Partner Manager ANZ CyberArk Eglantine Etiemble Chief Technology Officer Property Exchange Australia (PEXA) Ekaterina (Kate) Gasparian Senior Machine Learning Engineering Manager Canva Elahe Abdi Senior Lecturer and Director of Robotics Monash University Elaine Chen UI Designer, 9Now Nine Elena Wise Director, Specialist Technology Unit Microsoft Elise Balsillie Chief Revenue Officer Thryv Eliza Lewis National Sales Director Fabulate Elizabeth Dawes IT Program Manager Australian Taxation Office Elizabeth Grant Director of Operations and Partnerships JAPAC Azerion Elizabeth Marion Mills Senior Software Engineer Kasada Ella Macintyre Chief Business Development Officer Hipster Whale Ellie Rogers Sales Director ANZ Snap Elmira Hasanzade Head of Technology Bank of Queensland Group Emily Cook General Manager dentsu QLD Emily Ditchfield Product Manager Atlassian Emily Hendley Senior Vice President OCR Labs Emily Love Senior Program Manager Atlassian Emilya Colliver CEO x Chief Amazement Officer Sugar Glider Digital Emma Pudney Founder Authentech Consulting & Tech Career Paths 4 Girls Emma Taggart Hardware Engineer IMC Trading Emma Warne Executive Manager Quantium Emma-Jayne Owens Managing Director APAC Blis Erica Harries Publisher and Supply Director APAC Kargo Erica Haupt Product Manager Beforepay Erica Smith Head of Marketing and Vendor Alliance Blue Connections IT Esma Tuzovic Senior Consultant, Strategic Solutions Functional Architect Fluent Commerce Estella Waller Head of Client Services Debtrak Evelyn Russell Senior Data Scientist Quantium Farhana Dawood Associate Cyber Security Consultant Orro Fattemeh Najjar Director, Customer Success VMware Felicity Grey Managing Director and Founder RISER Felicity McVay Global Head of Entertainment TikTok Fiona Chen Product Manager Mobile Apps Nine Fiona Douskou Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Co-lead VMware Fiona Roberts Managing Director MiQ Fiorella Kresevic Onboarding and Retention CRM Manager amaysim Franca Moretto Engineering manager SEEK Frankie Rimi-Cheng XD manager Oroton Group Gabbi Stubbs APAC Strategy and Product Marketing | Data Management, Identity, Privacy and AI Adobe Gabriela Torres-Soler Fractional Marketing Lead Matrak Gabriella Paterson Global Communications Manager WithYouWithMe Gabrielle Mills Manager, Account Management – APAC Playground xyz Gai Le Roy CEO IAB Australia Gemma Jordan Account Manager – Microsoft Solutions Eighty20 Solutions Genevieve Sanders Senior Marketing Executive Ingram Micro Georgia Falloon Sales Manager – QLD/WA/SA Playground xyz Georgia Patin Head of Technology Strategy and Governance Coles Group Georgia Swanson Global Director of Strategy and Growth NCS Group Georgia Woodburne Managing Director, JAPAC Azerion Georgina Bitcon Senior Account Executive, Stratgic Accounts APAC Meltwater Germaine Hendrik Head of Marketing, APAC Quantcast Gina Hughes Experience Director Orchard Gladys Berejiklian MD, Enterprise and Business Optus Gloria Chan Head of Design (User Experience) Wisr Gowri Penkar Lead Service Designer, User Experience carsales Grace Anderson Project Associate EssenceMediacom Grace Johnson Chief of Staff Anduril Australia Grace Parker Account Manager, NSW Playground xyz Grace Purton-Long Senior Digital Designer Luminary Hadar Warshitzky Senior DevSecOps Engineer Littlepay Hana Nguyen APAC Atlassian Alliance Director Deloitte Hannah Bevis Product Designer SafetyCulture Hannah Ervin Senior Solution Engineer VMware Hannah Moreno Founder and Managing Director Third Hemisphere Hannah Russel Head of Engineering SEEK Helen Barlow-Hunt Australian CFO (made redundant sept 2023) Thoughtworks Helen McCabe Founder and Managing Director Future Women Helena Barroso Zarco Customer Success Director, ANZ and SEA impact.com Helvi Rossi National Operations Manager triSearch Hoi Tung Claudia Lee APAC Programmatic Success Manager Taboola Hollie Lowe CEO and Founder HL Coaching & Consulting Imogen Thorn Head of Marketing, Retail Products BOQ Group Irene Kurniawan Senior Manager, Technical Operations Magnite Irene Ongkowidjaja Senior Product Manager Atlassian Irene Rix Head of Data Science (Customer) SourseAI Isabella Serg HR Business Partner – Digital Nine Ivanha Heynes Marketing Executive Hype & Dexter Ivonne Ranisch Commercial Director auticon Jacqueline Boyle Director, APAC Partner Marketing Salesforce Jacqueline Broadfoot Managing Director Alchemy Solutions Jacqueline Huvanandana Head of Data Science and Analytics Woolworths Jacqueline Jayne Security Awareness Advocate Knowbe4 Jacyn Hadida Country Manager InMobi Jade Loyzaga Engineering Director Canva Jade Meara Director of Marketing, APCJ F5 Jade Watson Head of Programmatic, Vic/SA GroupM Jana Dekanovska Threat Intelligence Advisor CrowdStrike Jane Adams Executive General Manager, Human Resources, Technology and Operations CommBank Jane Evans Head of Marketing and Communications CTO Labs Jane Hamilton Head of Design and Experience Superhero Jane Prowse CTO FiveP Jane Robinson GM People Services, IT KU Children’s Services Jane Wang Lead Full Stack Engineer CHEP Network Janie Franzinelli Application Developer Certis Security Australia Jasmina Rosa Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence Canva Jazz Lawler SEO and Acquisition Specialist Resolution Digital Jem Slacedo Head of Sales Azerion Jen Liu Product Manager Webull Securities Jen Thompson Product Marketing Manager Canva Jeni Wong Analytics and Insights Manager PwC Jennifer Garner Senior Vice President, Sales Operations CitrusAd Jenny Ghobrial Co-Founder Bill Fairies Jenny Parkes Managing Director Audience360 Jessica Faccin Principal Product Designer Canva Jessica Miles Country Manager Integral Ad Science Jessica Murdoch Senior Vice President of ANZ Sales and Customer Success Cint Jessica Rutherford General Manager Software Engineering Aussie Broadband Jessie Wang Senior Data Scientist Thoughtworks Jill Masters Senior Software Engineer Canva Jo Dooley GM, Enterprise Commercial Microsoft Jo Hayes Divisional Chief Information Officer, Group Services ANZ Jo Magno Product Manager Canva Jo-Anne Ruhl Vice President ANZ Workday Joanne Jenkinson Client Partner at Meta | Women@ Meta Lead Meta Jocelyn Hunter Managing Director BENCH PR Jodi Geddes Co-Founder Circle In Johanna Weaver Founding Director Tech Policy Design Centre Jolin Zhu China Business Analyst Matrak Josie Bakker Product Manager – Open Banking (CDR) NextGen Julia Davis Director of Marketing Google Julia Edwards Head of Strategic Verticals and CPG Uber Julia Harper Head of Delivery carsales Julia Merrick Head of Brand and Content ANZ Employment Hero Julia Mitchelmore Software Engineering Manager Canva Julia Starkey Digital Services Director Angus Knight Group Juliette Connolly Customer Strategist – Customer Transformation Leader at IBM iX · Stone & Chalk Group Juliette Stead SVP Head of JAPAC Magnite Juliette Tessyman Lead Digital Producer Butterfly June Cheung Head of JAPAC Scope3 Jyo Shukla Director Raptiv Kaelah Ford Legal Counsel Canva Kaitlyn Schramko VIC Account Manager VMware Kali Guillas Senior Director – Accounts The Trade Desk Kamalini Srirangarajah Senior Quality Engineer Quantium Kandiese Villella Head of Delivery NSW GroupM Nexus Karen Davis Principal Data Engineer Thoughtworks Karen McLeish Account Director Teradata Karla Belista Group Product Manager Playground xyz Karola Bidermann Product Director GroupM Kasvi Luthra Security Engineer SafetyCulture Kate Aiken VP, People and Culture Optus Kate Bailey General Manager Brand, Digital and Media Coles Group Kate Carruthers Chief Data and Insights Officer UNSW Sydney Kate Gamble Chief Customer Officer Resolution Digital Kate Jones Executive Director Tech Council of Australia Kate Long Activation Director Resolution Digital Kate Lord Founder and Managing Director Akin Agency Kate Markham Product Director Unloan Kate Monckton Cyber Lead Partner – Risk Advisory Deloitte Kate Pounder CEO Tech Council of Australia Kate Russell Content Strategy Manager The Separation Guide Kate Zawerucha Director – Customer Analytics and Experience, APAC Verint Katherine King CEO Yarris Katherine McConnell Founder Brighte Kathryn Carter General Manager Peloton Kathryn Williams CFO KMint Katrina Riley Data and AI Communities of Practice Lead Telstra Katrina Troughton Vice President and Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand Adobe ANZ Kauri Ballard Director Analytic Partners Kea Tokley-Higgs UX/UI Designer Inlight Keely Harding Account Manager Audience360 Kelsy Luengen Security Influencer SEEK Kendra Banks Managing Director (ANZ) SEEK Keren Homan Head of Platform Strategy Yahoo Kerry Argiriou Security Operations (SecOps) Team Lead Blue Connections IT Kerry Halupka Principal Machine Learning Engineer Canva Kim Nguyen Senior Product Designer aXcelerate Kim Teo CEO and Co-Founder Mr Yum/ Me&U Kirsten Ellis Associate Professor Monash University Kirstie Peters Technology Program Director CHEP Network Kirstin Butcher Co-Founder Genvis Kirstin Lovas Director Strategy and Services Operations + Business Solutions Lead Alchemy Solutions Kristen Pak Head of Solutions Hype & Dexter Kristina Chaston General Manager Jonas Software Kristy Michael Testing Analyst Orro Lakshmi Easuwaran Group General Manager – Head of Software Engineering Delivery and Operations CoE Telstra Lakshmi Mani Lead Software Engineer Wisr Lama Tayeh Founder and CEO LULUMPR Larissa Parry Senior Client Success Lead, ANZ Quantcast Laura Bellino Engineering Manager SEEK Laura Henshaw CEO KIC Laura Hicks Product Manager, Global Data Activation Playground xyz Laura Malcolm Executive General Manager Avanade Laura O’Reilly Co-Founder Hireup Laura Parr Senior Strategy and Insights Manager Google Laura Roberts Managing Director INVNT.ATOM Lauren Crystal Managing Director Your Creative Lauren Freudenstein Executive Assistant Nine Leann Jones CEO Nimo Industries Leanne Rolfe-Healy Senior Director Enablement Teradata Leeanne Chau Head of Strategy, Transformation and Analytics APA Group Leesa Petty Executive Consulting and Analytics Quantium Leigh O’Neill Executive General Manager – Money Xero Lesley Dean Principal Product, OMX Platform Fluent Commerce Lia Cain Commerical Director ANZ Channel Factory Liberty Estrella Technical Lead amaysim Lillian Cassidy Senior Designer Employment Hero Lily Cameron Web and UX Lead UNSW Sydney Linda Le Senior Product Manager Concentrix Catalyst Linda Tomlinson Project Manager, IT Certis Security Australia Lindsay Reno Product Manager Canva Linh Nguyen Manager Macquarie Group Liron Deutsch Group Product Manager, Jira Software Atlassian Lisa Currie Chief Information Security Officer Bureau of Meteorology Lisa Cutmore engineering Manager Atlassian Lisa Jacquiot Product Design Lead Airwallex Lisa Lie Founder Learna Lisa Vincent Founder, CEO HowToo Lisa Vitaris Director, IAC Sydney 2025 Space Industry Association of Australia Liz Fox General Manager Well TM Lizy Lal Senior Manager, Emergent Technologies Deakin University Loren Lam Group Product Manager SafetyCulture Lottie Laws Director of Partnerships Pinterest Louise Hesse Technology Program Director CHEP Network Lubna Ahmed Group Owner, Customer Facing Digital Services Telstra Lucy Ronald Head of Strategy and Talent Fabulate Luli Adeyemo Executive Director TechDiversity Lulu Goss Senior Consultant Quantium Lupe Prada Commerical Strategy – Rural Events ACM Lyna Cannell Head of Technology, Marketing Westpac Lynda Osborne Client Lead APAC Kraken Lyndsey Jackson CEO and Co-Founder Platfarm Lynn Koh Regional Account Director Certis Security Australia Maddie Navin Senior Manager, Creative Services APAC Playground xyz Maddison McMahon Digital Manager News Corp Maddison Steendam Brand Design Lead – Advertising Bank of Queensland Group Maddy Ellabban Senior Service Desk Specialist Nine Maddy Mewing Director, Platforms Magnite Maddy Reid Solutions Architect Pet Circle Madelaine Zahr Executive Administrative Business Partner Pinterest Madhavi Talapaneni Project Manager Australian Taxation Office Maëlle Debeugny Product Lead – Data Frollo Mahsa McCauley Founder and Managing Director She Sharp Charitable Trust Maija Gwynn Head of Digital Lexlab Makie Fuse Restrepo Marketing and Communications Manager ANDHealth Malin Lilleskare Lead Associate Trading Director The Trade Desk Manar Barakat Account Executive VMware Mansi Priya Senior Data Scientist Quantium Mansi Shukla Product and Audience Manager Audience360 Maraea Bastos Product Manager Paramount ANZ Maree Isaacs Co-Founder, Executive Director Wisetech Global Margaret Matanda CSO and Co-Founder Musa Ventures Marianella Watman Head of Product and Marketing Credit Savvy Marina Lee Senior Vice President Customer Success IDVerse Mary Evans Scrum Master Alchemy Solutions Maryjane Aviles Executive Director Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans frontières) Meera Govan Senior Consultant Voice of Customer Analytics (VoCA) Verint Megan Dalla-Camina Founder/CEO Women Rising Megan Hayes Senior Technical Program Manager Airwallex Mel Huang Academic Fellow, Art and Computer Science and Lecturer University of Melbourne Melanie Cochrane CEO/Group Managing Director A/NZ Equifax Melanie Perkins CEO Canva Melanie Silva Managing Director Google Melinda Petrunoff MD, Australia and NZ Pinterest Melinda Petrunoff Pinterest Managing Director Pinterest Melissa Fazzalaro Operations Director LEVO Melissa Gray Data Scientist Hyeptap Melissa Khim Principal Consultant NCS Group Melissa Laurie Managing Director Oysterly Melissa Proxenos Enterprise Architect Debtrak Meredith Ward Lead Neuro-Inclusion Specialist auticon Merryn Matthews Chapter Lead – Technical Delivery 7-Eleven Miassar (Mimi) Gebara Product Manager PAM Wayfinding Michelle Drake People Experience Specialist Envato Michelle Erdosi Head of Customer Strategy and Insights BOQ Group Michelle O’Keeffe CEO Engaging.io Michelle Seeto Senior Software Engineer Canva Michelle Simmons AO CEO, Director Silicon Quantum Computing Michelle Smith Chief Risk Officer Wise Michelle Su Business Analyst oOh!media Mikaela Jade CEO Indigital Mikayla Hopkins Head of Marketing Tracksuit Min Zhang Executive Assistant to Vice President / Managing Director A/NZ VMware Mina Radhakrishnan Co-Founder :Different Minmin Du Senior Data Solution Architect VMware Mira Kim Senior Software Engineer Kasada Miranda Ratajski Chief Information Officer – Group Business Units Westpac Moe Kiss Director, Data Scientist Canva Molita Coelho Regional Marketing Lead,APAC Snaplogik Monica Ly Co-Founder EdgeRed My Tran Lead Recruiter APJ My Tran Le Customer Success partner Blue Yonder Nahla Awwad Senior Front End Engineer ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Najla Haddad Chief Product Officer M&C Saatchi Group Nalini Dayma Senior Partner Solutions Engineer HashiCorp Nandhini Venkataraman Engineering Manager Nine Nandini Jain Junior DevOps Engineer carsales Naomi Gorringe Head of Consumer Marketing Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) Naomi Lillian Product Manager, VA App Virgin Australia Naomi Shepherd Group Industry Director Meta Naomi Stuart Data Analyst Canva Napasuda Pimthepa Media and Advertising Research – Insights and Strategy Captify Natali Mikic Account Director Audience360 Natalie Flynn Founder equidi Natalie Mendes Head of Marketing, APAC IDVerse Natalie Romensky Account Director Slalom Natasha Collins Founder Tidal Ventures Natasha Kramarenko DevSecOps Lead oOh!media Natasha Prevot Co-Founder, Director Techvisa Natasha Taylor Brand Champion Tracksuit Neringa Hojrup Senior Director, Global Customer Service Teradata Nicola Boyle Principal Consultant Thoughtworks Nicole Cadet IT Architect Australian Taxation Office Nicole Kelly Founder/CEO TaxTank HQ Pty Ltd Nicole Oei Programatic Date Progress Lead News Corp Nicole Pelchen CTO Link Group Nicole Phillips Product Manager Airtasker (during eligibility period, now working at Canva) Nicole Prior MD AUNZ Xandr Nihal Lotfi Lead Technical Program Manager Canva Nikita Sardesai Client Delivery Lead Kraken Nikola Jimenez Customer Success Manager Orro Nina Vanneck Country Manager, Publisher Partnerships for Australia and New Zealand Google Nirmala Kaviarasu Quality Engineer SecurePay Olga Specjalska Go to Market Transformation Lead – APAC VMware Olivia Geen Head of Client Services Finecast Olivia Kent Integrated Marketing Manager Brighte Ozgul Erkis Gozum International Business Development and Strategy Lead Token Financial Technologies Pamela Gao Cloud Engineer Block Pari Delir Haghighi Senior Lecturer, Department of Human-Centred Computing Monash University Pascale Radford Senior Customer Success Manager SafetyCulture Patricia Ikari Data and Business Analyst Megantic Paula Malysevaite Head of Digital – Sydney PHD Pavla Edafe Senior Data Engineeer Nine Penelope Barton CEO Crimson Global Academy Pia Rueda Asia Pacific HR Business Partner Lenovo ANZ Pip Marlow CEO ANZ and ASEAN Salesforce Polaris Dong Head of Product Cartology Portia Miller Head of Marketing SaleFunder Puneeta Chellaramani Director – Cyber Sector Lead for Government, Healthcare and Education KPMG Qiuhong Ke Lecturer Monash University Que Min Luu Director of Content Netflix Rachel Cope Senior Software Engineer SafetyCulture Rachel Sands Chief People Officer Orro Radhika Dhawan Client Success Manager (Key Tier) LocaliQ Rafunzel Niocena Fullstack Developer Visual Domain Rashell Habib Head of Digital News and Strategy Paramount ANZ Rebecca Burrows General Manager Doordash Rebecca Cavallo Senior Data Scientist carsales Rebecca Cutting IT Project Manager Australian Taxation Office Rebecca Haagsma Chief Product Officer Nine Rebecca Penn Group Manager – Segmentation, Measurement and Off Network Cartology Rebecca Rizzo General Manager Marketing Aussie Broadband Rebecca Sykes Partner, Emerging Tech Lead The Brandtech Group Rebekah Chow Engineering Manager Nine Reean Liao Senior Data Scientist Playground xyz Renae Francis Administrator Patient Zero Renece Brewster CEO Visual Domain Renee Bethyn Head of Broker Partnerships NextGen Renee Psomadelis Product Manager Canva Rianne Van Veldhuizen Managing Director AWS Rieze Cross Product Design Manager Localsearch Rina Soetanto Executive Manager Quantium Rinky Devarapally Product Analytics Lead SafetyCulture Rishu Sharma Business Director Weber Shandwick Australia Robyn Denholm Chair Tesla Robyn Foyster Director and Founder Foyster Media Robyn King Program Manager, Canva Foundation Canva Romi Dexter CTO Hype & Dexter Rose Ryall Regional Delivery Lead – Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia NCS Group Rosie Cairnes ANZ Regional Vice President BlackLine Ruby Evenstar Agile Coach and Consultant Alchemy Solutions Ruby Kolesky Co-CEO Joyous Ruth Hirst Investor Synergy Effect Sadeka Islam Senior Machine Learning Engineer wiq Sahana Vajrakumar Software Engineer Nine Sally Ann Williams CEO Cicada Innovations Sam Love Executive, Product and Technology Quantium Samantha Lengyel Co-Founder and CEO Decoded.ai Samantha Smith Marketing Director Resolution Digital Sanaz Bassiri Head of Change and Transformation Nine Sandhya Iyer General Manager, Data Science Sportsbet Sandra Karcher Head of Product Kogan.com Sandra Moynihan Head of Product and Platforms Guardian News & Media Sandra Rodriguez Executive Manager – Data Science Quantium Sandy Ma Performance Director GroupM Nexus Sara Palmieri Marketing Lead Lenovo ANZ Sarah Bleasdale Senior Product Manager Rokt Sarah Bruere Customer Insights Lead GMHBA Sarah Burton Lead Product Designer Dovetail Sarah Carney Chief Technology Officer Microsoft Sarah Chalwell Account Manager VMware Sarah Dam Senior Front End Developer Luminary Sarah Jo Sautter VP of Marketing The Mars Agency Sarah Liu Founder, Managing Director The Dream Collective Sarah McAvoy Managing Director and Founder CyberUnlocked Sarah Melrose Managing Partner ANZ ADMATIC Sarah Pelecanos Founder/CEO TwentyTwo Digital Sarah Taraporewalla Global Head of Technology for Digital Transformation and Operations (DTO) and Enterprise Modernisation, Platforms and Cloud (EMPC) Thoughtworks Sarah Tucker Head of APAC Marketing LinkedIn Sarah Wallis Co-Founder and CIO Skript Sarita Parto Programmatic and Yield Product Manager Audience360 Sashnee Naicker-Kistan Lead Analyst Quantium Scarlett McDermott Head of Ecosystem Capability Tech Council of Australia Seleen McKinnies Regional Vice President APAC Certinia Shan Wen Operations Manager – DMT Asia Pacific and Japan VMware Sharmila Tsourdalakis Chief Innovation, Marketing and Technology Officer Stockland Sharon Gray Co-Founder The Spec Sheet Sharon Miranda Head of Operations Samsung Ads Australia Sharon Nelson Managing Director SGY Sharon Nouh CEO ProSpend Sharon White Marketing and Engagement Officer Charles Sturt University Sharon Wong Engineering Manager Fluent Commerce Sharon Woodley National Account Executive Essential Tech Sheena Mehta Engineering Team Lead carsales Shelby Inloes Sales Systems Specialist Canva Shelley Holihan-Welsh Senior Sales Manager Yahoo Shen Yin General Counsel Monoova Shirli Kirschner COA and Co-Founder Elker Shivani Gopal CEO and Founder Elladex Shivani Kapadia Engineering Manager NCS Group Shuo Wang Co-Founder Deel Sian Johnson Chief People Officer Cashrewards Sian Whitnall CEO OMD Silvia Oviedo SVP Content, Discovery and Print, GM Canva Siyun Priscilla Lee Senior Manager, Demand Generation APAC Salesforce Solmaz Tayebi Head of Engineering – Customer Engagement carsales Somya Malviya Senior Data Analyst GroupM Sonali Edelsten Program Delivery Manager Macquarie Group Sophia Symeou Co-Founder Bill Fairies Sophia Warren Senior Enterprise Sales Director ANZ DoubleVerify Sophie Gibbs Director – Customer Experience Navigator Group Sophie Whincop Trading Director, APAC Channel Factory Sorrell Osborne Head of Media Playground xyz Sowmiya Selvakumaraswamy Metaverse Lead NCS Group Srividhya Sriram Senior Data Architect wiq Stacey Williams Deputy CEO Navigator Group Stefania Acardo Head of Data Technology Capability | Client and Product Strategy News Corp Steph Viljoen General Manager Licensing Framework Compliance and Privacy Officer auDA Stephanie Ahfuni GMP Lead XPON Stephanie Brown Head of Brand and Creative Studio Tyro Payments Stephanie Famolaro General Manager, Business Development, ANZ The Trade Desk Stephanie Jones Client Development Manager GroupM Nexus Stephanie Stone Senior Sponsorships and Events Manager REA Group Sun Kim CX Director Resolution Digital Surbhi Mishra Product Owner oOh!media Susan Nicholson General Manager Digital Payments – SecurePay Group Australia Post Susan Travis Head of Research Tech Council of Australia Suzy Clarke Executive General Manager – Security Xero Tan Sok Leng Channel Sales Director Veeam Software Tandadzo (Tando) Matanda Co-Founder/CEO Musa Ventures Tanya Hyams-Young Co-Founder/CEO SourseAI Tanya Monro Chief Scientist Department of Defence Tanya Suna Head of People Excellence, APAC impact.com Tara Coverdale Group Director, Data and Insights oOh!media Tara Croker Founder Yaala Sparkling Tara Dharnikota Head of Information Security Management Property Exchange Australia (PEXA) Tarra van Amerongen Head of Design, Jira Platform Atlassian Tatia Rashid Executive Manager Quantium Tatiana Bokareva Principal Data Scientist, Asia Pacific Teradata Taylor Svarc Group Head of Transformation OMD Tea Dukic IT Test Manager Australian Taxation Office Tegan Nock COO Loam Bio Terisa Roberts Director, Global Lead: Risk Modeling and Decisioning SAS Terri Owens GM, Product, Data and Tech GroupM Theresa Neate Engineering Manager Buildkite Tiffany Wright GM, Customer Success Microsoft Tina Tsang Senior Director, Customer Success PubMatic Toni Grogam Business Operations Associate Canva Tricia Martin Founder Nudge On Utkarsha Ghule Lead Data Scientist Quantium Valentina Lizzi Senior Manager – Programmatic Demand Partnerships APAC InMobi Vanessa Adams VP Media Measurement and Data Solutions APAC Cint Vanessa Sorrenson Global Partner Solutions Director, ANZ Microsoft Vanya Mariani Commerical Director – Media carsales Vee Ciputra Senior Software Engineer Canva Verity Tuck Co-Founder Goldee Veronika Birnkammer Marketing Director, APAC Fluent Commerce Veronika Birnmkammer Marketing Director, APAC Fluent Commerce Vicki Brady CEO, Managing Director Telstra Victoria McGloin Technology Principal Thoughtworks Victoria Momsen GM Product Management Lendlease Vida Asrina Head of Experience Design/ Design Practice Lead Endeavour group Vidhya Vinayagam Sales Solution Consultant Cloudera Vivian Li Engineering Manager Canva Wendy Komadina Head of Channel Partnerships at Cloudflare for Asia Pacific, Japan and China Cloudflare Wendy Zveglic VP Engineering Fluent Commerce Whitney Newman Service Coordinator Essential Tech Xi Liang Head of AI and Data Products Judo Bank Yasmin Sanders Managing Director Samba TV Yogadevi Murugesan Technical Adoption Manager VMware Zaina Parekh Channel Account Manager Avaya Zelma van Woerkom CFO Cashrewards Zoe Cocker Director Yahoo Zoë Condliffe CEO and Founder She’s A Crowd Zoe Kostos Head of Commercial Innovation Paramount ANZ