Did You Make It? It’s The Women Leading Tech Power List Loooooong List For 2024!
Welcome to the inaugural Women Leading Tech Power List Long List. Among these 651 names, you will find the brightest minds in the tech sector.
We’ve got CEOs, CTOs, engineering managers and marketing managers. There are founders and financiers and even administrators and digital artists.
The Women in Media Power List has become a staple of B&T’s year, crowning the leaders and inspirational women driving positive change in the media sector. With the Women Leading Tech Awards, we’re not only looking to emulate its success but beat it. But, before that, we need to whittle this Long List down to just 20 names.
As with all our Power Lists (don’t forget to check out our most recent: the B&T CMO Power List), places are earned by reputation and deed, they are not applied for or entered. B&T’s Power Lists represent the pinnacle of achievement in their respective fields.
So, if we’ve missed anyone (and we’re absolutely, positively, sure we have!) — let us know in the comments below and we’ll have them on the list in a jiffy! Control+F is your best friend, here.
But you better be quick! This long list will only be taking suggestions until this Friday 13 March.
And, as ever, we’ve used publicly available information or information that you have previously told us to create this Long List. We’ve checked it ourselves but sometimes we miss one. So, if there’s an error, email editorial@themisfits.media.
We will be revealing the final 20 names on the Women Leading Tech Power List at the Women Leading Tech Awards night on 21 March at Sydney Town Hall. Plus, you’re still in time for Early Bird tickets (closing 13 March). Buy now to avoid missing out!
|Aanvika Wagh
|Engineering Manager
|Nine
|Adele Wieser
|Regional Manager, APAC
|Index Exchange
|Adriana Catanese
|Performance Executive
|The Media Store
|Agata Adamczak
|SC Director APAC
|Botify Australia Pty Ltd
|Aimee McBride
|Senior Experience Designer and Content Strategist
|LEVO
|Aimy Le
|Marketing Science Partner
|Meta
|Aldeida Aleti
|Head of Department
|Monash University
|Alex Skougarevskaya
|Head of Design, Ecosystem
|Canva
|Alexandra Cifone
|Senior Project Manager
|DIJGTAL
|Alexandra Crawley
|Software Engineer
|IMC Trading
|Ali Potter
|Senior Product Manager, Booking and Servicing
|Virgin Australia
|Alice McGenniss Destro
|Senior Marketing Manager
|Slack, a Salesforce Company
|Alicia Placer
|Director
|Excalin
|Alison Wong
|Lecturer
|The University of Sydney
|Alli Galloway
|CMO
|Vinyl Group
|Ally Watson OAM
|CEO and Founder
|Code Like a Girl
|Amal Wakim
|CEO
|Equalution
|Amanda Bennie
|General Manager, Technology
|HESTA
|Amanda Birrell
|Director, Digital Transformation
|Revenue NSW
|Amanda Hutton
|Group Executive, Telstra Business
|Telstra
|Amanda Laing
|Chief Commercial and Content Officer
|Foxtel Group
|Amanda Spencer
|Senior Manager Solutions Engineering, VMware
|VMware
|Amanda Williams
|Head of Service Delivery
|Blue Connections IT
|Amanthi Thudugalage
|Senior Network Engineer
|Telstra
|Amber Watson
|Marketing Director
|Nutanix
|Ambika Aggarwal
|Director
|PwC
|Amina Jackson
|Service Delivery Manager
|aXcelerate
|Amrita Mogali
|ANZ and SEA Team Leader, Technical Account Manager
|UiPath
|Amy de Groot
|CMO
|IPEX
|Amy Glancey
|Chief of Staff
|Atlassian
|Amy Jansen-Flynn
|Regional Manager, APAC
|Adform
|Amy Kadry
|Senior PR and Content Director
|Vu Consulting
|Amy Smith
|Service Delivery Manager
|NCS Group
|Ana Andreska
|Lead Consultant
|Quantium
|Ana Bajrai
|Agile Project Manager
|Paramount ANZ
|Ana Hernandez
|Iteration Manager
|Nine
|Ana Velea
|Group Executive, Customer Operations and Shard Services
|TPG Telecom
|Anastasia Pavlovic
|Senior Account Manager
|Andie Potter
|Group Digital Director
|PHD
|Andrea Alembakis
|Product Manager – Creative Product Team
|Playground XYZ
|Andrea Culligan
|Innovation, Ventures and Ecosystems – Climate and Sustainability Global Lead | GreenSpace Tech by Deloitte Lead
|Deloitte
|Andrea Rule
|Head of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
|Andreia Maia
|Data Analytics, Senior Delivery Principal and People Manager
|Slalom
|Ange Ferguson
|Chief Transformation Officer
|Thoughtworks
|Angela Fernando
|Head of Program Delivery
|BPM Vision
|Angela Harbinson
|CEO and Founder
|The Separation Guide
|Angela Kim
|Head of Insights, Reporting and Data Analytics and AI
|AIA
|Angela Ryan
|CIO
|Auto and General
|Ania Wedracki
|Senior Principal Engineer
|Atlassian
|Anita Gover
|Founder, Principal Technology Consultant
|Techability
|Anita Parer
|CEO and Founder
|Kyte Consulting Pty Ltd
|Anja Starun
|Director of Marketing Technology and Customer Operations
|Foxtel Group
|Anjali Tom
|Technical Account Manager
|VMware
|Ann Layson
|Lead Product Designer
|Wisr
|Ann-Maree Mulders
|National Commercial and Partnerships Director
|Year13
|Anna Azzam
|Senior Software Engineer
|Canva
|Anna Boucaut
|Head of Digital Programs
|Howatson+Company
|Anna Mascarello
|Regional Vice President for Public Sector and Education
|Elastic
|Anna Moretti
|Head of Strategic Design
|carsales
|Annie Marendaz
|Performance Director – Programmatic and Social
|The Media Store
|Anny Havercroft
|Head of Global Business Marketing, SE Asia and Gobal Marketing Solutions APAC
|TikTok
|Anusha Srinivasan
|Quality Practice Lead
|Nine
|April Ford
|Performance Manager
|April Ford
|April George
|Senior Solution Engineer
|Okta
|April Pabale Vergara
|Senior Manager Data Science Advisory and Delivery
|Visa
|Ashlee Barnes
|Business Analyst
|oOh!media
|Ashleigh Capel
|Senior Performance Manager
|Blackpepper
|Ashleigh Sligo
|Media Technology Director
|The Brand Agency
|Ashleigh Sterzenbach
|Product Designer
|Canva
|Audrey Michelin
|Director of Account Management APAC
|OpenX
|Avni Nanabhai
|Senior Customer Success Manager
|North Star
|Ayaan Mohamud
|Regional Vice President, Marketing – APAC
|impact.com
|Ayla Fitzgibbon
|Head of Technology
|WE Communications
|Azadeh Khojandi
|Senior Engineering Manager
|The Trade Desk
|Azadeh Williams
|Managing Director
|AZK Media
|Azelia Ying Pan
|Vice President, Data Science
|Quantium
|Bay McGovern
|Principal Product Owner
|Patient Zero
|Bebhinn Carey
|Director of Comms APAC
|TikTok
|Becca Hurd
|Security Engineering Manager
|Canva
|Bella Masters
|Digital Solutions Specialist
|Hatched
|Berina Colakovic
|Director of Sales APAC
|StackAdapt
|Beth Capasso
|Head of Product and Delivery
|SecurePay
|Bhavya Nath
|Head of Planning and Design
|Monoova
|Bianca Avanus
|Account Manager and A/NZ Co-Chair of Communications, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council
|VMware
|Bianca Xie
|Performance and Optimisation Manager
|wiq
|Bree Dallwitz
|CMO
|Listing Loop
|Bree Joyce
|Product Owner – Self Service
|Bank of Queensland Group
|Brianna Ediriweera
|Client Services Manager
|TownsendCobain
|Brigitte Barta
|Digital Content Director
|Icon Agency
|Brigitte Slattery
|Head of Marketing APAC, Samsung Ads and TV Services
|Samsung Ads Australia
|Brittany Lefave
|Associate Director, Ad Solutions, ANZ
|PubMatic
|Brodie McMaster
|Senior Performance Media Specialist
|Bonfire
|Bronwyn Fox
|Chief Scientist
|CSIRO
|Brooke Wilson
|Group Business Director – Media Agency
|carsales
|Bryony Weiss
|Strategy Director
|LEVO
|Caitlin Bertinshaw
|Lead Product Designer
|Nine
|Caitlin Huskins
|Commercial Director
|Azerion
|Caitlin Smooker
|Operations Manager
|Butterfly
|Candice Ayad
|Performance Marketing Lead
|Bank of Queensland Group
|Candice Knowsley
|Project Lead
|Concentrix Catalyst
|Candice Miles
|Senior Sales Manager
|Blis
|Carla Zipper
|Senior Vendor Contracts Manager – technology
|Nine
|Carly Daff
|Head of Teams and Education
|Canva
|Carmel Saxby
|Staff Software Engineer
|Canva
|Carol Galila
|Software Engineering Team Lead
|Butterfly
|Carol Wong
|Senior Software Engineer
|Nine
|Carolina Camilo
|Delivery Director
|Xref
|Carolina Ramos
|Technology Operations Manager
|Eighty20 Solutions
|Caroline Dimitrovski
|Director of Professional Services
|VMware
|Caroline Oates
|Head of YouTube and Programmatic Sales ANZ
|Caroline Tran
|CEO
|Hello Clever
|Carolyn Eames
|Director/Sales and Marketing
|Optimum Consulting
|Carolyn Stebbing
|Founder
|Little Village Creative & The Announceables
|Carrie Hu
|Chief Digital Product Officer
|Dropshipzone
|Cass Whitaker
|Marketing Manager
|Kennedys Group
|Cassandra Eastham
|Head of People and Culture
|Blue Connections IT
|Cassie Jordan
|Head of Delivery
|wiq
|Catherine Ballantyne
|Senior Director APJ Customer Success
|VMware
|Catherine Chan
|Chief of Staff
|Monoova
|Catherine Mapusua
|Head of Lending
|WLTH
|Cathy Foley
|Chief Scientist
|Australian Government
|Cecilia Chiu
|Managing Director and Founder
|Dropshipzone
|Cecilia Xue
|Team Lead – Account Management (ANZ)
|DoubleVerify
|Cecille Weldon
|Director
|Weldonco Advisory
|Celeste Lowe
|GM Cyber Security
|Ventia
|Chai Ng
|Founding Chief of Staff
|Everlab
|Chanel Barta
|Head of Customer Success
|Integral Ad Science
|Charlotte Bradshaw
|Founder and CEO
|Evrima Technologies
|Charlotte Wilson
|Senior Data Analyst
|Quantium
|Chelsea McPhail-Rosenberg
|Program Lead
|wiq
|Cherie Hunt
|Senior Project Manager
|Okta
|Chloe Curby
|Senior Consultant
|Watterson
|Chloe Hunter
|Operations Lead – Enterprise Enablement
|LiveRamp
|Chloe Law
|Senior Data Scientist
|wiq
|Chloe Yeung
|CX Design Lead for Onboarding and Customer Success
|Unloan
|Christina Ham
|Account Director
|Magnite
|Christina Lord
|Head of Product Marketing
|SafetyCulture
|Christina Sass
|Co-Founder, President
|Andela
|Christine Balili
|Engineering Manager
|Canva
|Christine Jin
|Senior UX/UI designer
|Bank of Queensland Group
|Christine Khor
|CEO, Founder, Master Coach
|Peeplcoach
|Christine van Hoffen
|People Lead
|Tracksuit
|Chrystal Dias
|Health and Marketing Enthusiast
|Kieser Australia
|Cia Kouparitsas
|Chief Customer Officer
|WithYouWithMe
|Cindy Blay
|Program Delivery
|Playtime Solutions
|Claire O’Mahony
|Head of Client Service APAC
|Blis
|Claire Reinecke
|Head of Tech Programs
|CHEP Network
|Claudia Loritsch
|Sales Manager, VIC
|Quantcast
|Colleen Pender
|Head of Technology, Technology Services
|NAB
|Connor Hartog
|Senior Project Manager
|Atlassian
|Corrie McLeod
|Publisher
|InnovationAus.com
|Corrine Murphy
|Regional Vice President
|MuleSoft
|Cyan Ta’eed
|Co-Founder
|ED Envato
|Danica Baunach
|Data Science
|CHEP Network
|Danica Bellchambers
|Executive Director, Analytics
|CHEP Network
|Danielle Johansen
|CEO and founder of Threadicated
|Threadicated
|Dayle Stevens OAM
|Executive, Data and AI
|Telstra
|Demelza Green
|Principal Experience Manager / Co-CEO
|Patient Zero
|Denise McCormack
|Head of Digital, Data and Tech
|Hatched
|Divya Gopidi
|Data Business Analyst
|Alchemy Digital Solutions
|Divya Konnur
|Software Engineering Manager
|SafetyCulture
|Dominique Barker
|Chief Information Officer
|Australian Institute of Family Studies
|Dr Jyoti Joshi
|Founder, CEO
|Kroop AI
|Dr Kellie Nuttall
|Strategic and Business Design Lead Partner | AI Institute Leader and Strategy and Business Design Leader
|Deloitte
|Dr Marguerite Evans-Galea AM
|Director, Cell and Gene Catalyst
|AusBiotech
|Dr Stephenie Andal
|Partner Manager ANZ
|CyberArk
|Eglantine Etiemble
|Chief Technology Officer
|Property Exchange Australia (PEXA)
|Ekaterina (Kate) Gasparian
|Senior Machine Learning Engineering Manager
|Canva
|Elahe Abdi
|Senior Lecturer and Director of Robotics
|Monash University
|Elaine Chen
|UI Designer, 9Now
|Nine
|Elena Wise
|Director, Specialist Technology Unit
|Microsoft
|Elise Balsillie
|Chief Revenue Officer
|Thryv
|Eliza Lewis
|National Sales Director
|Fabulate
|Elizabeth Dawes
|IT Program Manager
|Australian Taxation Office
|Elizabeth Grant
|Director of Operations and Partnerships JAPAC
|Azerion
|Elizabeth Marion Mills
|Senior Software Engineer
|Kasada
|Ella Macintyre
|Chief Business Development Officer
|Hipster Whale
|Ellie Rogers
|Sales Director ANZ
|Snap
|Elmira Hasanzade
|Head of Technology
|Bank of Queensland Group
|Emily Cook
|General Manager
|dentsu QLD
|Emily Ditchfield
|Product Manager
|Atlassian
|Emily Hendley
|Senior Vice President
|OCR Labs
|Emily Love
|Senior Program Manager
|Atlassian
|Emilya Colliver
|CEO x Chief Amazement Officer
|Sugar Glider Digital
|Emma Pudney
|Founder
|Authentech Consulting & Tech Career Paths 4 Girls
|Emma Taggart
|Hardware Engineer
|IMC Trading
|Emma Warne
|Executive Manager
|Quantium
|Emma-Jayne Owens
|Managing Director APAC
|Blis
|Erica Harries
|Publisher and Supply Director APAC
|Kargo
|Erica Haupt
|Product Manager
|Beforepay
|Erica Smith
|Head of Marketing and Vendor Alliance
|Blue Connections IT
|Esma Tuzovic
|Senior Consultant, Strategic Solutions Functional Architect
|Fluent Commerce
|Estella Waller
|Head of Client Services
|Debtrak
|Evelyn Russell
|Senior Data Scientist
|Quantium
|Farhana Dawood
|Associate Cyber Security Consultant
|Orro
|Fattemeh Najjar
|Director, Customer Success
|VMware
|Felicity Grey
|Managing Director and Founder
|RISER
|Felicity McVay
|Global Head of Entertainment
|TikTok
|Fiona Chen
|Product Manager Mobile Apps
|Nine
|Fiona Douskou
|Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Co-lead
|VMware
|Fiona Roberts
|Managing Director
|MiQ
|Fiorella Kresevic
|Onboarding and Retention CRM Manager
|amaysim
|Franca Moretto
|Engineering manager
|SEEK
|Frankie Rimi-Cheng
|XD manager
|Oroton Group
|Gabbi Stubbs
|APAC Strategy and Product Marketing | Data Management, Identity, Privacy and AI
|Adobe
|Gabriela Torres-Soler
|Fractional Marketing Lead
|Matrak
|Gabriella Paterson
|Global Communications Manager
|WithYouWithMe
|Gabrielle Mills
|Manager, Account Management – APAC
|Playground xyz
|Gai Le Roy
|CEO
|IAB Australia
|Gemma Jordan
|Account Manager – Microsoft Solutions
|Eighty20 Solutions
|Genevieve Sanders
|Senior Marketing Executive
|Ingram Micro
|Georgia Falloon
|Sales Manager – QLD/WA/SA
|Playground xyz
|Georgia Patin
|Head of Technology Strategy and Governance
|Coles Group
|Georgia Swanson
|Global Director of Strategy and Growth
|NCS Group
|Georgia Woodburne
|Managing Director, JAPAC
|Azerion
|Georgina Bitcon
|Senior Account Executive, Stratgic Accounts APAC
|Meltwater
|Germaine Hendrik
|Head of Marketing, APAC
|Quantcast
|Gina Hughes
|Experience Director
|Orchard
|Gladys Berejiklian
|MD, Enterprise and Business
|Optus
|Gloria Chan
|Head of Design (User Experience)
|Wisr
|Gowri Penkar
|Lead Service Designer, User Experience
|carsales
|Grace Anderson
|Project Associate
|EssenceMediacom
|Grace Johnson
|Chief of Staff
|Anduril Australia
|Grace Parker
|Account Manager, NSW
|Playground xyz
|Grace Purton-Long
|Senior Digital Designer
|Luminary
|Hadar Warshitzky
|Senior DevSecOps Engineer
|Littlepay
|Hana Nguyen
|APAC Atlassian Alliance Director
|Deloitte
|Hannah Bevis
|Product Designer
|SafetyCulture
|Hannah Ervin
|Senior Solution Engineer
|VMware
|Hannah Moreno
|Founder and Managing Director
|Third Hemisphere
|Hannah Russel
|Head of Engineering
|SEEK
|Helen Barlow-Hunt
|Australian CFO (made redundant sept 2023)
|Thoughtworks
|Helen McCabe
|Founder and Managing Director
|Future Women
|Helena Barroso Zarco
|Customer Success Director, ANZ and SEA
|impact.com
|Helvi Rossi
|National Operations Manager
|triSearch
|Hoi Tung Claudia Lee
|APAC Programmatic Success Manager
|Taboola
|Hollie Lowe
|CEO and Founder
|HL Coaching & Consulting
|Imogen Thorn
|Head of Marketing, Retail Products
|BOQ Group
|Irene Kurniawan
|Senior Manager, Technical Operations
|Magnite
|Irene Ongkowidjaja
|Senior Product Manager
|Atlassian
|Irene Rix
|Head of Data Science (Customer)
|SourseAI
|Isabella Serg
|HR Business Partner – Digital
|Nine
|Ivanha Heynes
|Marketing Executive
|Hype & Dexter
|Ivonne Ranisch
|Commercial Director
|auticon
|Jacqueline Boyle
|Director, APAC Partner Marketing
|Salesforce
|Jacqueline Broadfoot
|Managing Director
|Alchemy Solutions
|Jacqueline Huvanandana
|Head of Data Science and Analytics
|Woolworths
|Jacqueline Jayne
|Security Awareness Advocate
|Knowbe4
|Jacyn Hadida
|Country Manager
|InMobi
|Jade Loyzaga
|Engineering Director
|Canva
|Jade Meara
|Director of Marketing, APCJ
|F5
|Jade Watson
|Head of Programmatic, Vic/SA
|GroupM
|Jana Dekanovska
|Threat Intelligence Advisor
|CrowdStrike
|Jane Adams
|Executive General Manager, Human Resources, Technology and Operations
|CommBank
|Jane Evans
|Head of Marketing and Communications
|CTO Labs
|Jane Hamilton
|Head of Design and Experience
|Superhero
|Jane Prowse
|CTO
|FiveP
|Jane Robinson
|GM People Services, IT
|KU Children’s Services
|Jane Wang
|Lead Full Stack Engineer
|CHEP Network
|Janie Franzinelli
|Application Developer
|Certis Security Australia
|Jasmina Rosa
|Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence
|Canva
|Jazz Lawler
|SEO and Acquisition Specialist
|Resolution Digital
|Jem Slacedo
|Head of Sales
|Azerion
|Jen Liu
|Product Manager
|Webull Securities
|Jen Thompson
|Product Marketing Manager
|Canva
|Jeni Wong
|Analytics and Insights Manager
|PwC
|Jennifer Garner
|Senior Vice President, Sales Operations
|CitrusAd
|Jenny Ghobrial
|Co-Founder
|Bill Fairies
|Jenny Parkes
|Managing Director
|Audience360
|Jessica Faccin
|Principal Product Designer
|Canva
|Jessica Miles
|Country Manager
|Integral Ad Science
|Jessica Murdoch
|Senior Vice President of ANZ Sales and Customer Success
|Cint
|Jessica Rutherford
|General Manager Software Engineering
|Aussie Broadband
|Jessie Wang
|Senior Data Scientist
|Thoughtworks
|Jill Masters
|Senior Software Engineer
|Canva
|Jo Dooley
|GM, Enterprise Commercial
|Microsoft
|Jo Hayes
|Divisional Chief Information Officer, Group Services
|ANZ
|Jo Magno
|Product Manager
|Canva
|Jo-Anne Ruhl
|Vice President
|ANZ Workday
|Joanne Jenkinson
|Client Partner at Meta | Women@ Meta Lead
|Meta
|Jocelyn Hunter
|Managing Director
|BENCH PR
|Jodi Geddes
|Co-Founder
|Circle In
|Johanna Weaver
|Founding Director
|Tech Policy Design Centre
|Jolin Zhu
|China Business Analyst
|Matrak
|Josie Bakker
|Product Manager – Open Banking (CDR)
|NextGen
|Julia Davis
|Director of Marketing
|Julia Edwards
|Head of Strategic Verticals and CPG
|Uber
|Julia Harper
|Head of Delivery
|carsales
|Julia Merrick
|Head of Brand and Content ANZ
|Employment Hero
|Julia Mitchelmore
|Software Engineering Manager
|Canva
|Julia Starkey
|Digital Services Director
|Angus Knight Group
|Juliette Connolly
|Customer Strategist – Customer Transformation Leader at IBM iX ·
|Stone & Chalk Group
|Juliette Stead
|SVP Head of JAPAC
|Magnite
|Juliette Tessyman
|Lead Digital Producer
|Butterfly
|June Cheung
|Head of JAPAC
|Scope3
|Jyo Shukla
|Director
|Raptiv
|Kaelah Ford
|Legal Counsel
|Canva
|Kaitlyn Schramko
|VIC Account Manager
|VMware
|Kali Guillas
|Senior Director – Accounts
|The Trade Desk
|Kamalini Srirangarajah
|Senior Quality Engineer
|Quantium
|Kandiese Villella
|Head of Delivery NSW
|GroupM Nexus
|Karen Davis
|Principal Data Engineer
|Thoughtworks
|Karen McLeish
|Account Director
|Teradata
|Karla Belista
|Group Product Manager
|Playground xyz
|Karola Bidermann
|Product Director
|GroupM
|Kasvi Luthra
|Security Engineer
|SafetyCulture
|Kate Aiken
|VP, People and Culture
|Optus
|Kate Bailey
|General Manager Brand, Digital and Media
|Coles Group
|Kate Carruthers
|Chief Data and Insights Officer
|UNSW Sydney
|Kate Gamble
|Chief Customer Officer
|Resolution Digital
|Kate Jones
|Executive Director
|Tech Council of Australia
|Kate Long
|Activation Director
|Resolution Digital
|Kate Lord
|Founder and Managing Director
|Akin Agency
|Kate Markham
|Product Director
|Unloan
|Kate Monckton
|Cyber Lead Partner – Risk Advisory
|Deloitte
|Kate Pounder
|CEO
|Tech Council of Australia
|Kate Russell
|Content Strategy Manager
|The Separation Guide
|Kate Zawerucha
|Director – Customer Analytics and Experience, APAC
|Verint
|Katherine King
|CEO
|Yarris
|Katherine McConnell
|Founder
|Brighte
|Kathryn Carter
|General Manager
|Peloton
|Kathryn Williams
|CFO
|KMint
|Katrina Riley
|Data and AI Communities of Practice Lead
|Telstra
|Katrina Troughton
|Vice President and Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand
|Adobe ANZ
|Kauri Ballard
|Director
|Analytic Partners
|Kea Tokley-Higgs
|UX/UI Designer
|Inlight
|Keely Harding
|Account Manager
|Audience360
|Kelsy Luengen
|Security Influencer
|SEEK
|Kendra Banks
|Managing Director (ANZ)
|SEEK
|Keren Homan
|Head of Platform Strategy
|Yahoo
|Kerry Argiriou
|Security Operations (SecOps) Team Lead
|Blue Connections IT
|Kerry Halupka
|Principal Machine Learning Engineer
|Canva
|Kim Nguyen
|Senior Product Designer
|aXcelerate
|Kim Teo
|CEO and Co-Founder
|Mr Yum/ Me&U
|Kirsten Ellis
|Associate Professor
|Monash University
|Kirstie Peters
|Technology Program Director
|CHEP Network
|Kirstin Butcher
|Co-Founder
|Genvis
|Kirstin Lovas
|Director Strategy and Services Operations + Business Solutions Lead
|Alchemy Solutions
|Kristen Pak
|Head of Solutions
|Hype & Dexter
|Kristina Chaston
|General Manager
|Jonas Software
|Kristy Michael
|Testing Analyst
|Orro
|Lakshmi Easuwaran
|Group General Manager – Head of Software Engineering Delivery and Operations CoE
|Telstra
|Lakshmi Mani
|Lead Software Engineer
|Wisr
|Lama Tayeh
|Founder and CEO
|LULUMPR
|Larissa Parry
|Senior Client Success Lead, ANZ
|Quantcast
|Laura Bellino
|Engineering Manager
|SEEK
|Laura Henshaw
|CEO
|KIC
|Laura Hicks
|Product Manager, Global Data Activation
|Playground xyz
|Laura Malcolm
|Executive General Manager
|Avanade
|Laura O’Reilly
|Co-Founder
|Hireup
|Laura Parr
|Senior Strategy and Insights Manager
|Laura Roberts
|Managing Director
|INVNT.ATOM
|Lauren Crystal
|Managing Director
|Your Creative
|Lauren Freudenstein
|Executive Assistant
|Nine
|Leann Jones
|CEO
|Nimo Industries
|Leanne Rolfe-Healy
|Senior Director Enablement
|Teradata
|Leeanne Chau
|Head of Strategy, Transformation and Analytics
|APA Group
|Leesa Petty
|Executive Consulting and Analytics
|Quantium
|Leigh O’Neill
|Executive General Manager – Money
|Xero
|Lesley Dean
|Principal Product, OMX Platform
|Fluent Commerce
|Lia Cain
|Commerical Director ANZ
|Channel Factory
|Liberty Estrella
|Technical Lead
|amaysim
|Lillian Cassidy
|Senior Designer
|Employment Hero
|Lily Cameron
|Web and UX Lead
|UNSW Sydney
|Linda Le
|Senior Product Manager
|Concentrix Catalyst
|Linda Tomlinson
|Project Manager, IT
|Certis Security Australia
|Lindsay Reno
|Product Manager
|Canva
|Linh Nguyen
|Manager
|Macquarie Group
|Liron Deutsch
|Group Product Manager, Jira Software
|Atlassian
|Lisa Currie
|Chief Information Security Officer
|Bureau of Meteorology
|Lisa Cutmore
|engineering Manager
|Atlassian
|Lisa Jacquiot
|Product Design Lead
|Airwallex
|Lisa Lie
|Founder
|Learna
|Lisa Vincent
|Founder, CEO
|HowToo
|Lisa Vitaris
|Director, IAC Sydney 2025
|Space Industry Association of Australia
|Liz Fox
|General Manager
|Well TM
|Lizy Lal
|Senior Manager, Emergent Technologies
|Deakin University
|Loren Lam
|Group Product Manager
|SafetyCulture
|Lottie Laws
|Director of Partnerships
|Louise Hesse
|Technology Program Director
|CHEP Network
|Lubna Ahmed
|Group Owner, Customer Facing Digital Services
|Telstra
|Lucy Ronald
|Head of Strategy and Talent
|Fabulate
|Luli Adeyemo
|Executive Director
|TechDiversity
|Lulu Goss
|Senior Consultant
|Quantium
|Lupe Prada
|Commerical Strategy – Rural Events
|ACM
|Lyna Cannell
|Head of Technology, Marketing
|Westpac
|Lynda Osborne
|Client Lead APAC
|Kraken
|Lyndsey Jackson
|CEO and Co-Founder
|Platfarm
|Lynn Koh
|Regional Account Director
|Certis Security Australia
|Maddie Navin
|Senior Manager, Creative Services APAC
|Playground xyz
|Maddison McMahon
|Digital Manager
|News Corp
|Maddison Steendam
|Brand Design Lead – Advertising
|Bank of Queensland Group
|Maddy Ellabban
|Senior Service Desk Specialist
|Nine
|Maddy Mewing
|Director, Platforms
|Magnite
|Maddy Reid
|Solutions Architect
|Pet Circle
|Madelaine Zahr
|Executive Administrative Business Partner
|Madhavi Talapaneni
|Project Manager
|Australian Taxation Office
|Maëlle Debeugny
|Product Lead – Data
|Frollo
|Mahsa McCauley
|Founder and Managing Director
|She Sharp Charitable Trust
|Maija Gwynn
|Head of Digital
|Lexlab
|Makie Fuse Restrepo
|Marketing and Communications Manager
|ANDHealth
|Malin Lilleskare
|Lead Associate Trading Director
|The Trade Desk
|Manar Barakat
|Account Executive
|VMware
|Mansi Priya
|Senior Data Scientist
|Quantium
|Mansi Shukla
|Product and Audience Manager
|Audience360
|Maraea Bastos
|Product Manager
|Paramount ANZ
|Maree Isaacs
|Co-Founder, Executive Director
|Wisetech Global
|Margaret Matanda
|CSO and Co-Founder
|Musa Ventures
|Marianella Watman
|Head of Product and Marketing
|Credit Savvy
|Marina Lee
|Senior Vice President Customer Success
|IDVerse
|Mary Evans
|Scrum Master
|Alchemy Solutions
|Maryjane Aviles
|Executive Director
|Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans frontières)
|Meera Govan
|Senior Consultant Voice of Customer Analytics (VoCA)
|Verint
|Megan Dalla-Camina
|Founder/CEO
|Women Rising
|Megan Hayes
|Senior Technical Program Manager
|Airwallex
|Mel Huang
|Academic Fellow, Art and Computer Science and Lecturer
|University of Melbourne
|Melanie Cochrane
|CEO/Group Managing Director A/NZ
|Equifax
|Melanie Perkins
|CEO
|Canva
|Melanie Silva
|Managing Director
|Melinda Petrunoff
|MD, Australia and NZ
|Melinda Petrunoff
|Pinterest Managing Director
|Melissa Fazzalaro
|Operations Director
|LEVO
|Melissa Gray
|Data Scientist
|Hyeptap
|Melissa Khim
|Principal Consultant
|NCS Group
|Melissa Laurie
|Managing Director
|Oysterly
|Melissa Proxenos
|Enterprise Architect
|Debtrak
|Meredith Ward
|Lead Neuro-Inclusion Specialist
|auticon
|Merryn Matthews
|Chapter Lead – Technical Delivery
|7-Eleven
|Miassar (Mimi) Gebara
|Product Manager
|PAM Wayfinding
|Michelle Drake
|People Experience Specialist
|Envato
|Michelle Erdosi
|Head of Customer Strategy and Insights
|BOQ Group
|Michelle O’Keeffe
|CEO
|Engaging.io
|Michelle Seeto
|Senior Software Engineer
|Canva
|Michelle Simmons AO
|CEO, Director
|Silicon Quantum Computing
|Michelle Smith
|Chief Risk Officer
|Wise
|Michelle Su
|Business Analyst
|oOh!media
|Mikaela Jade
|CEO
|Indigital
|Mikayla Hopkins
|Head of Marketing
|Tracksuit
|Min Zhang
|Executive Assistant to Vice President / Managing Director A/NZ
|VMware
|Mina Radhakrishnan
|Co-Founder
|:Different
|Minmin Du
|Senior Data Solution Architect
|VMware
|Mira Kim
|Senior Software Engineer
|Kasada
|Miranda Ratajski
|Chief Information Officer – Group Business Units
|Westpac
|Moe Kiss
|Director, Data Scientist
|Canva
|Molita Coelho
|Regional Marketing Lead,APAC
|Snaplogik
|Monica Ly
|Co-Founder
|EdgeRed
|My Tran
|Lead Recruiter
|APJ
|My Tran Le
|Customer Success partner
|Blue Yonder
|Nahla Awwad
|Senior Front End Engineer
|ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
|Najla Haddad
|Chief Product Officer
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Nalini Dayma
|Senior Partner Solutions Engineer
|HashiCorp
|Nandhini Venkataraman
|Engineering Manager
|Nine
|Nandini Jain
|Junior DevOps Engineer
|carsales
|Naomi Gorringe
|Head of Consumer Marketing
|Southern Cross Austereo (SCA)
|Naomi Lillian
|Product Manager, VA App
|Virgin Australia
|Naomi Shepherd
|Group Industry Director
|Meta
|Naomi Stuart
|Data Analyst
|Canva
|Napasuda Pimthepa
|Media and Advertising Research – Insights and Strategy
|Captify
|Natali Mikic
|Account Director
|Audience360
|Natalie Flynn
|Founder
|equidi
|Natalie Mendes
|Head of Marketing, APAC
|IDVerse
|Natalie Romensky
|Account Director
|Slalom
|Natasha Collins
|Founder
|Tidal Ventures
|Natasha Kramarenko
|DevSecOps Lead
|oOh!media
|Natasha Prevot
|Co-Founder, Director
|Techvisa
|Natasha Taylor
|Brand Champion
|Tracksuit
|Neringa Hojrup
|Senior Director, Global Customer Service
|Teradata
|Nicola Boyle
|Principal Consultant
|Thoughtworks
|Nicole Cadet
|IT Architect
|Australian Taxation Office
|Nicole Kelly
|Founder/CEO
|TaxTank HQ Pty Ltd
|Nicole Oei
|Programatic Date Progress Lead
|News Corp
|Nicole Pelchen
|CTO
|Link Group
|Nicole Phillips
|Product Manager
|Airtasker (during eligibility period, now working at Canva)
|Nicole Prior
|MD AUNZ
|Xandr
|Nihal Lotfi
|Lead Technical Program Manager
|Canva
|Nikita Sardesai
|Client Delivery Lead
|Kraken
|Nikola Jimenez
|Customer Success Manager
|Orro
|Nina Vanneck
|Country Manager, Publisher Partnerships for Australia and New Zealand
|Nirmala Kaviarasu
|Quality Engineer
|SecurePay
|Olga Specjalska
|Go to Market Transformation Lead – APAC
|VMware
|Olivia Geen
|Head of Client Services
|Finecast
|Olivia Kent
|Integrated Marketing Manager
|Brighte
|Ozgul Erkis Gozum
|International Business Development and Strategy Lead
|Token Financial Technologies
|Pamela Gao
|Cloud Engineer
|Block
|Pari Delir Haghighi
|Senior Lecturer, Department of Human-Centred Computing
|Monash University
|Pascale Radford
|Senior Customer Success Manager
|SafetyCulture
|Patricia Ikari
|Data and Business Analyst
|Megantic
|Paula Malysevaite
|Head of Digital – Sydney
|PHD
|Pavla Edafe
|Senior Data Engineeer
|Nine
|Penelope Barton
|CEO
|Crimson Global Academy
|Pia Rueda
|Asia Pacific HR Business Partner
|Lenovo ANZ
|Pip Marlow
|CEO ANZ and ASEAN
|Salesforce
|Polaris Dong
|Head of Product
|Cartology
|Portia Miller
|Head of Marketing
|SaleFunder
|Puneeta Chellaramani
|Director – Cyber Sector Lead for Government, Healthcare and Education
|KPMG
|Qiuhong Ke
|Lecturer
|Monash University
|Que Min Luu
|Director of Content
|Netflix
|Rachel Cope
|Senior Software Engineer
|SafetyCulture
|Rachel Sands
|Chief People Officer
|Orro
|Radhika Dhawan
|Client Success Manager (Key Tier)
|LocaliQ
|Rafunzel Niocena
|Fullstack Developer
|Visual Domain
|Rashell Habib
|Head of Digital News and Strategy
|Paramount ANZ
|Rebecca Burrows
|General Manager
|Doordash
|Rebecca Cavallo
|Senior Data Scientist
|carsales
|Rebecca Cutting
|IT Project Manager
|Australian Taxation Office
|Rebecca Haagsma
|Chief Product Officer
|Nine
|Rebecca Penn
|Group Manager – Segmentation, Measurement and Off Network
|Cartology
|Rebecca Rizzo
|General Manager Marketing
|Aussie Broadband
|Rebecca Sykes
|Partner, Emerging Tech Lead
|The Brandtech Group
|Rebekah Chow
|Engineering Manager
|Nine
|Reean Liao
|Senior Data Scientist
|Playground xyz
|Renae Francis
|Administrator
|Patient Zero
|Renece Brewster
|CEO
|Visual Domain
|Renee Bethyn
|Head of Broker Partnerships
|NextGen
|Renee Psomadelis
|Product Manager
|Canva
|Rianne Van Veldhuizen
|Managing Director
|AWS
|Rieze Cross
|Product Design Manager
|Localsearch
|Rina Soetanto
|Executive Manager
|Quantium
|Rinky Devarapally
|Product Analytics Lead
|SafetyCulture
|Rishu Sharma
|Business Director
|Weber Shandwick Australia
|Robyn Denholm
|Chair
|Tesla
|Robyn Foyster
|Director and Founder
|Foyster Media
|Robyn King
|Program Manager, Canva Foundation
|Canva
|Romi Dexter
|CTO
|Hype & Dexter
|Rose Ryall
|Regional Delivery Lead – Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia
|NCS Group
|Rosie Cairnes
|ANZ Regional Vice President
|BlackLine
|Ruby Evenstar
|Agile Coach and Consultant
|Alchemy Solutions
|Ruby Kolesky
|Co-CEO
|Joyous
|Ruth Hirst
|Investor
|Synergy Effect
|Sadeka Islam
|Senior Machine Learning Engineer
|wiq
|Sahana Vajrakumar
|Software Engineer
|Nine
|Sally Ann Williams
|CEO
|Cicada Innovations
|Sam Love
|Executive, Product and Technology
|Quantium
|Samantha Lengyel
|Co-Founder and CEO
|Decoded.ai
|Samantha Smith
|Marketing Director
|Resolution Digital
|Sanaz Bassiri
|Head of Change and Transformation
|Nine
|Sandhya Iyer
|General Manager, Data Science
|Sportsbet
|Sandra Karcher
|Head of Product
|Kogan.com
|Sandra Moynihan
|Head of Product and Platforms
|Guardian News & Media
|Sandra Rodriguez
|Executive Manager – Data Science
|Quantium
|Sandy Ma
|Performance Director
|GroupM Nexus
|Sara Palmieri
|Marketing Lead
|Lenovo ANZ
|Sarah Bleasdale
|Senior Product Manager
|Rokt
|Sarah Bruere
|Customer Insights Lead
|GMHBA
|Sarah Burton
|Lead Product Designer
|Dovetail
|Sarah Carney
|Chief Technology Officer
|Microsoft
|Sarah Chalwell
|Account Manager
|VMware
|Sarah Dam
|Senior Front End Developer
|Luminary
|Sarah Jo Sautter
|VP of Marketing
|The Mars Agency
|Sarah Liu
|Founder, Managing Director
|The Dream Collective
|Sarah McAvoy
|Managing Director and Founder
|CyberUnlocked
|Sarah Melrose
|Managing Partner ANZ
|ADMATIC
|Sarah Pelecanos
|Founder/CEO
|TwentyTwo Digital
|Sarah Taraporewalla
|Global Head of Technology for Digital Transformation and Operations (DTO) and Enterprise Modernisation, Platforms and Cloud (EMPC)
|Thoughtworks
|Sarah Tucker
|Head of APAC Marketing
|Sarah Wallis
|Co-Founder and CIO
|Skript
|Sarita Parto
|Programmatic and Yield Product Manager
|Audience360
|Sashnee Naicker-Kistan
|Lead Analyst
|Quantium
|Scarlett McDermott
|Head of Ecosystem Capability
|Tech Council of Australia
|Seleen McKinnies
|Regional Vice President APAC
|Certinia
|Shan Wen
|Operations Manager – DMT Asia Pacific and Japan
|VMware
|Sharmila Tsourdalakis
|Chief Innovation, Marketing and Technology Officer
|Stockland
|Sharon Gray
|Co-Founder
|The Spec Sheet
|Sharon Miranda
|Head of Operations
|Samsung Ads Australia
|Sharon Nelson
|Managing Director
|SGY
|Sharon Nouh
|CEO
|ProSpend
|Sharon White
|Marketing and Engagement Officer
|Charles Sturt University
|Sharon Wong
|Engineering Manager
|Fluent Commerce
|Sharon Woodley
|National Account Executive
|Essential Tech
|Sheena Mehta
|Engineering Team Lead
|carsales
|Shelby Inloes
|Sales Systems Specialist
|Canva
|Shelley Holihan-Welsh
|Senior Sales Manager
|Yahoo
|Shen Yin
|General Counsel
|Monoova
|Shirli Kirschner
|COA and Co-Founder
|Elker
|Shivani Gopal
|CEO and Founder
|Elladex
|Shivani Kapadia
|Engineering Manager
|NCS Group
|Shuo Wang
|Co-Founder
|Deel
|Sian Johnson
|Chief People Officer
|Cashrewards
|Sian Whitnall
|CEO
|OMD
|Silvia Oviedo
|SVP Content, Discovery and Print, GM
|Canva
|Siyun Priscilla Lee
|Senior Manager, Demand Generation APAC
|Salesforce
|Solmaz Tayebi
|Head of Engineering – Customer Engagement
|carsales
|Somya Malviya
|Senior Data Analyst
|GroupM
|Sonali Edelsten
|Program Delivery Manager
|Macquarie Group
|Sophia Symeou
|Co-Founder
|Bill Fairies
|Sophia Warren
|Senior Enterprise Sales Director ANZ
|DoubleVerify
|Sophie Gibbs
|Director – Customer Experience
|Navigator Group
|Sophie Whincop
|Trading Director, APAC
|Channel Factory
|Sorrell Osborne
|Head of Media
|Playground xyz
|Sowmiya Selvakumaraswamy
|Metaverse Lead
|NCS Group
|Srividhya Sriram
|Senior Data Architect
|wiq
|Stacey Williams
|Deputy CEO
|Navigator Group
|Stefania Acardo
|Head of Data Technology Capability | Client and Product Strategy
|News Corp
|Steph Viljoen
|General Manager Licensing Framework Compliance and Privacy Officer
|auDA
|Stephanie Ahfuni
|GMP Lead
|XPON
|Stephanie Brown
|Head of Brand and Creative Studio
|Tyro Payments
|Stephanie Famolaro
|General Manager, Business Development, ANZ
|The Trade Desk
|Stephanie Jones
|Client Development Manager
|GroupM Nexus
|Stephanie Stone
|Senior Sponsorships and Events Manager
|REA Group
|Sun Kim
|CX Director
|Resolution Digital
|Surbhi Mishra
|Product Owner
|oOh!media
|Susan Nicholson
|General Manager Digital Payments – SecurePay Group
|Australia Post
|Susan Travis
|Head of Research
|Tech Council of Australia
|Suzy Clarke
|Executive General Manager – Security
|Xero
|Tan Sok Leng
|Channel Sales Director
|Veeam Software
|Tandadzo (Tando) Matanda
|Co-Founder/CEO
|Musa Ventures
|Tanya Hyams-Young
|Co-Founder/CEO
|SourseAI
|Tanya Monro
|Chief Scientist
|Department of Defence
|Tanya Suna
|Head of People Excellence, APAC
|impact.com
|Tara Coverdale
|Group Director, Data and Insights
|oOh!media
|Tara Croker
|Founder
|Yaala Sparkling
|Tara Dharnikota
|Head of Information Security Management
|Property Exchange Australia (PEXA)
|Tarra van Amerongen
|Head of Design, Jira Platform
|Atlassian
|Tatia Rashid
|Executive Manager
|Quantium
|Tatiana Bokareva
|Principal Data Scientist, Asia Pacific
|Teradata
|Taylor Svarc
|Group Head of Transformation
|OMD
|Tea Dukic
|IT Test Manager
|Australian Taxation Office
|Tegan Nock
|COO
|Loam Bio
|Terisa Roberts
|Director, Global Lead: Risk Modeling and Decisioning
|SAS
|Terri Owens
|GM, Product, Data and Tech
|GroupM
|Theresa Neate
|Engineering Manager
|Buildkite
|Tiffany Wright
|GM, Customer Success
|Microsoft
|Tina Tsang
|Senior Director, Customer Success
|PubMatic
|Toni Grogam
|Business Operations Associate
|Canva
|Tricia Martin
|Founder
|Nudge On
|Utkarsha Ghule
|Lead Data Scientist
|Quantium
|Valentina Lizzi
|Senior Manager – Programmatic Demand Partnerships APAC
|InMobi
|Vanessa Adams
|VP Media Measurement and Data Solutions APAC
|Cint
|Vanessa Sorrenson
|Global Partner Solutions Director, ANZ
|Microsoft
|Vanya Mariani
|Commerical Director – Media
|carsales
|Vee Ciputra
|Senior Software Engineer
|Canva
|Verity Tuck
|Co-Founder
|Goldee
|Veronika Birnkammer
|Marketing Director, APAC
|Fluent Commerce
|Veronika Birnmkammer
|Marketing Director, APAC
|Fluent Commerce
|Vicki Brady
|CEO, Managing Director
|Telstra
|Victoria McGloin
|Technology Principal
|Thoughtworks
|Victoria Momsen
|GM Product Management
|Lendlease
|Vida Asrina
|Head of Experience Design/ Design Practice Lead
|Endeavour group
|Vidhya Vinayagam
|Sales Solution Consultant
|Cloudera
|Vivian Li
|Engineering Manager
|Canva
|Wendy Komadina
|Head of Channel Partnerships at Cloudflare for Asia Pacific, Japan and China
|Cloudflare
|Wendy Zveglic
|VP Engineering
|Fluent Commerce
|Whitney Newman
|Service Coordinator
|Essential Tech
|Xi Liang
|Head of AI and Data Products
|Judo Bank
|Yasmin Sanders
|Managing Director
|Samba TV
|Yogadevi Murugesan
|Technical Adoption Manager
|VMware
|Zaina Parekh
|Channel Account Manager
|Avaya
|Zelma van Woerkom
|CFO
|Cashrewards
|Zoe Cocker
|Director
|Yahoo
|Zoë Condliffe
|CEO and Founder
|She’s A Crowd
|Zoe Kostos
|Head of Commercial Innovation
|Paramount ANZ
Please login with linkedin to commentwomen leading tech
Latest News
“We Like To Do Things Differently”: Bread Agency Re-Defines The Hiring Process With Unique Approach To Job Advertisements
In the perfect example of how sometimes a million-dollar idea is worth more than a million-dollar budget, Bread Agency has developed a creative approach to the job hiring process: mock, out-of-home advertisements for the positions. For Bread Agency, a social media agency still in its infancy, the recruitment process required more creativity to ensure that […]
Nuclear Submarines Torpedo Oscars Coverage
In a matchup that would make Oppenheimer himself proud, the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine pact was advertised between award categories during the 2024 Oscars. With all the hallmarks of an 80’s sci-fi film paired with uplifting music, an inspiring monologue, and dramatic images of Virginia-class submarines being built at US shipyards, the campaign felt more like […]
Coca-Cola Reveals ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ Advert Via Mill+ And AKQA
Coca-Cola is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with its latest advert ‘Ramadan Is Coming’ delivered via creative agency AKQA and production powerhouse Mill+, The Mill’s Creative Content Studio. The advert was first published on the 10th of March. Echoing the drink company’s famous Father Christmas adverts, the animated and colourful piece follows a stream […]
Matthew Lloyd Joins AFL Superstars For “The Carlton Draught”
AFL Hall of Famer Matthew Lloyd (lead image) will put his laser-sharp accuracy and big marking style back to use when he pulls on the boots for grassroots footy as part of the 2024 ‘The Carlton Draft’. Lloydy is a Premiership star, former Essendon captain, and AFL Academy Coach who has earned five All-Australian guernseys […]
APAC Marketers Lead The Way In Leveraging AI To Create Social Media Content
Meltwater has released its State of Social Media 2024 report. It finds that although nearly half of APAC teams (47 per cent) expect social media to play a more significant role this year, they’re more likely to dedicate the same budget rather than increase it. Lead Image: Ross Candido, VP ANZ and SEA at Meltwater […]
Five By Five Global Partner With Fortress Australia To Introduce Brands To Culture 3.0
A Five by Five Global free panel event this month promises to illuminate how technology is shaping culture. Lead Image: Samantha Saunders (top left), Matt Lawton (top right), Chris Davey (bottom left), Chris Erskine (bottom right). Culture 3.0 is the latest ‘unfiltered’ event from the indie agency, which has partnered with Fortress Australia to showcase […]
Slew Of New Hires As Hello Social Shoots Toward Full-Service Offering
social, content and digital media agency Hello Social has continued its march towards a full-service offering, announcing another round of integrated hires. Lead Image: Hello Social New Hires The 50-person-plus independent agency, founded in 2011 by Max Doyle, already counts Uber, Kmart, Afterpay, BMW, Budget Direct, Anko, Kimberly-Clark, Mini, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, Amazon Alexa, Audible, […]
xDNA Group Announces Large Strategic Investment In Australian Agency, Dilate Digital
Perth-based agency Dilate Digital has received a substantial investment from xDNA Group to expand its services portfolio and increase market share across the Oceania region. Lead Image – Dilate Digital Team Established in 2010, Dilate Digital has grown into one of Australia’s leading full-service digital marketing agencies. It is now underpinned by a team of […]
Kyle & Jackie O Melbourne Launch Set For 29 April
KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show will launch in Melbourne on 29 April, contrary to reports. “Let me just warn everyone,’’ Sandilands said on Tuesday morning. “Doesn’t matter what you’ve heard, and what the newspaper or this person or some other radio station says. We’re not here to change your mind, we’re just […]
R3 Snares VML Veteran Ishan Chatterjee
Independent global marketing consultancy R3 has appointed VML veteran Ishan Chatterjee (lead image) as vice president of global growth to support the company’s expansion across EMEA. Based in London, Ishan is responsible for client growth, partnerships and R3’s capability expansion. “Ishan’s experience is reflective of the mindset and approach we have at R3. It’s Global, […]
SLIK Wins Gold On Paralympics Australia Account
Independent creative agency SLIK has added Paralympics Australia to its expanding client roster following a successful competitive pitch. SLIK won the right to support Paralympics Australia to reach its fundraising goals by developing a unique virtual experience, to be launched before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. With the mission to transform lives through the power […]
TikTok’s Agency Accelerator Program Opens 2024 Applications, Empowering Leaders In The Australian Media Industry
TikTok for Business has launched the third year of its TikTok Agency Accelerator Program, continuing its commitment to fostering the development of talented professionals within the Australian media industry. Designed to champion the growth of leaders within the media agency sector, this year’s program centres around the concept of ‘bravery’, providing an opportunity to accelerate […]
Atomic 212° Locks Down Northern Territory Major Events Company Media Planning & Buying Account
Atomic 212° has announced it has won the media planning and buying account for the Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC). Lead Image: Damien O’Brien, general manager of Atomic 212°’s offices in Brisbane and Darwin. The appointment represents a reunion, as Atomic 212° worked with NTMEC on a number of projects from 2016 to 2019. […]
Special PR Cracks Open PepsiCo Account
Independent agency Special PR has been tapped as the PR partner for PepsiCo brands Pepsi, Red Rock Deli, and Smith’s, extending Special Group Australia’s remit with the global giant. The appointment will see Special PR develop creative earned campaigns, PR strategy and activation, content development, media relations, publicity, and influencer relationships across Australia, with a […]
‘Quality Of Google Search Crashed’ – Concerns As Reddit’s Traffic Nearly Quadruples In Six Months
Looking to get to the top of search rankings? Get your teenagers ranting about your brand on Reddit.
TV Ratings: What Really Happened To Plane MH370? Viewers Want To Know
B&T still wondering what happened to our luggage after flying to Cannes last year. No doco on that yet.
NRMA Appoints Accenture Song To Transform Its CX
It was champagne all-round in Accenture offices this morning. Though, we're promised it was alcohol-free.
Watch The Entry Videos For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!
Seeing your entry vid on B&T doesn't necessarily mean you've won a 30 Under 30 gong. Does ensure stick from colleagues.
All The Photos From B&T And GroupM’s Best Of The Best Lunch!
It's that time again reader. Check out who had a bad hair day & who had the best outfit at an industry function!
Spotify Tunes In For Publicis’ OneVibe Bespoke Agency Model
While "OneVibe" is a truly terrible name, "17% workforce reduction in December" would have been even worse.
The Industry’s Best Of The Best Gather For Lunch With B&T And GroupM!
Could anything be better than taking 100 incredibly busy & important people away from their jobs for the arvo?
Tastes More Than OK: Pepsi’s Coke Attack Ad Named B&T’s February Campaign Of The Month
Nancy Reagan could have learned a thing or two from this anti-Coke ad!
Data, Insights, Creative Ideation & Audience Targeting Come Together In Urban List & Carsales Mediahouse Partnership
Data! Insights! Creative Ideation! Get your weekly buzzword fix in one hit here!
Reddit Launches Reddit Pro: A Tool Kit For Business Growth
Turns out a Reddit Pro isn't a basement-dweller who knows a bit too much about one obscure topic.
Gallery: IMAA, Tonic Media Network & Mamamia Host International Women’s Day Events In Sydney & Melbourne
The three companies joined forces for an IWD extravaganza last week!
ACM Considers Selling Three Largest Newspapers
Will 'The Cat' skin ACM of its three largest assets?
Tangram Expands Its Footprint Across Asia Pacific & Europe
B&T had thought a tangram was simply the content on Eastern Suburbs residents' social media. How wrong we were.
‘The Most Effective Strategy Is To Simply Just Do It’: Throwing Over-Thinking Out The Window When It Comes To Branding
Dan Parritt parroting "Just Do It" as a marketing effectiveness mantra. Nike's lawyers said to be taking a look, too.
CBA & Microsoft Deepen Gen AI Partnership
If you end up on a bad first date, simply regale your companion with the deets from this finance and tech story.
Zitcha Goes Global With Brand New Europe Office & Sales Team
Zitcha's retail media platform keeps on growing. As does the agency target on CEO Troy Townsend's back.
Cocogun, UnLtd & Zenith Extend MissingSchool’s ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ Campaign
Powerful work from Cocogun here. Seems not every kid actively looking to throw a sickie as B&T did.
Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors
Marketing advisory, strategy, and analytics company Forethought have announced Diane Shelton and Andrew Slot’s appointment as joint managing directors, effective immediately. Lead Image: L to R – Andrew Slot, Ken Roberts, Diane Shelton In their new roles, Shelton and Slot will work closely with and report to Forethought executive chairman and founder Ken Roberts. The […]
Macca’s Kicks Off The Footy Season With New Campaign Via DDB Sydney
Macca's promising it's the best place for players to head after the footy. Better than the casino, we suppose.
VB Launches Low-Carb Beer For When You Are “Watchin’ Your Rig”
Are the fellas on site giving you stick about your expanding waistline? Hit back by picking up a slab of these.
Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program
Vivid Sydney has unveiled a captivating program for 2024. From 24 May to 15 June, the festival promises 23 nights of unforgettable experiences, exploring the theme of ‘Humanity’ through Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney 2024 highlights include; 40km-long laser beams to be projected from the city’s tallest structure, Sydney Tower 2023 Archibald Prize […]
Hamish & Andy Launch Hubbl With Hilarious Campaign Via Mindshare
Hamish & Andy wheeled out again to add some levity to a new brand campaign. Hey, if it ain't broke...