Despite Inclusion Efforts, Only 49% Of Aussie Consumers Relate To Barbie

With the Barbie hype high you’d be forgiven for thinking that everyone was on the pink, glittery, Barbie brand wagon.

However, research from brand tracking platform Tracksuit has shown that, despite the brand working hard to become more inclusive, just 49 per cent of consumers consider Barbie a brand they relate to.

This compares to 75 per cent of consumers who relate to Lego and 66 per cent who relate to Hot Wheels.

There was still a lot of love for the blonde doll – with 52 per cent of consumers saying they love Barbie. This level of love, whilst high, was still overshadowed by Lego and Hot Wheels. A total of 82 per cent of Aussie love Lego, whilst 67 per cent love Hot Wheels.

Unsurprisingly, Barbie brand awareness was highest among females. A total of 88 per cent of women had awareness of the brand, compared to 67 per cent of men.

Awareness was highest amongst older women. In the 55+ year category, 91 per cent of consumers had awareness of Barbie. This compared to 72 per cent in the 18-34 category.

Commenting on the data, Mikayla Hopkins, head of marketing at Tracksuit said that the brand had worked hard to build a more inclusive reputation.

“In their ongoing pursuit of transformation, the Barbie brand has taken many steps to reshape consumer perceptions. From the introduction of dolls of differing abilities, ethnicities and age to the highly anticipated launch of the Barbie movie, it’s clear the brand is working hard”.

This focus on diversity and inclusion was highlighted in April this year when Barbie introduced a doll that had down syndrome.

Despite the work, however, Hopkins said “our data shows that Barbie still sits quite low in terms of brand relatability, ranking lower than competitors such as Lego and HotWheels who also have a stake in the movie industry”.

The movie, however, could be a turning point for the brand.

“Touted to be one of Barbie’s biggest reinventions, the movie is expected to break long-standing barriers for the brand. Only time will tell if it will be a success. We haven’t even reached the premiere yet and it feels like Barbie, Margot mania and the colour pink is all anyone can talk about. If the film lives up to the hype, when consumers think of Barbie they’ll see an appealing 21st-century brand that embodies the value of inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment,” she said.