AdvertisingNewsletter

Dentsu Creative Wins Account For Adobe’s Digital Media Business

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
CEO Products+ Practices, dentsu ANZ,
Kirsty Muddle, CEO, CEO Products+ Practices, dentsu ANZ.

Adobe has selected Dentsu Creative as its lead global scaled creative and content agency for its Digital Media Business (DMe), following a competitive pitch.

Together, Dentsu Creative, Tag Worldwide, and Adobe will drive personalisation at scale through a Gen AI-powered content supply chain.

Dentsu Creative will design the company’s first “Glocal” go-to-market model, designed to drive relevance, effectiveness, and efficiency both globally and locally across the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and Japan.

Kirsty Muddle told B&T that Dentsu’s Sydney office would be operating as the regional hub and that it represented a “big win” for the agency. Local Adobe spokespeople declined to comment.

The global agency will also lead product and release marketing and local campaigns for the company’s B2B and B2C creative products and services. Underpinning the relationship is a unified global technology backbone, enabled by Adobe’s integrated set of products to help companies optimise its content supply chain and proprietary technologies from Dentsu Digital and Tag Worldwide.

“As a creative team that has long relied on Adobe’s products and services to imagine, create, and bring digital experiences to life, this new partnership is meaningful in so many ways. We’re energised by Adobe’s vision to change the world through personalised experiences, and this fueled us to bring transformative thinking and creativity to every interaction. Now, we’re ready to bring that to customers everywhere through Adobe’s Digital Media Business,” said Abbey Klaassen, global brand president, Dentsu Creative.

Related posts:

  1. Griffith University Launches New Brand Campaign Via BCM Group
  2. Even Football Is Not Exempt: NFL Fans Miss Kick-Off Amid Swing State Ad Blitz
  3. Australia’s Worst Sleeper Tries Out IKEA’s 24-Hour Sleep Billboard In Sydney’s Circular Quay
  4. Guidline SMI: Magazines Surge & OOH Drops Amid Abnormal Olympic Period
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Making The World A Better Place: Here Are B&T’s Best Of The Best Social Changemakers!
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: The Hallway
Guidline SMI: Magazines Surge & OOH Drops Amid Abnormal Olympic Period
TV Ratings (02/10/2024): Janey & Maddie’s MKR Royal Feast Fails To Reign Supreme
Register Lost your password?