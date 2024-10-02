Dentsu Creative Wins Account For Adobe’s Digital Media Business

Adobe has selected Dentsu Creative as its lead global scaled creative and content agency for its Digital Media Business (DMe), following a competitive pitch.

Together, Dentsu Creative, Tag Worldwide, and Adobe will drive personalisation at scale through a Gen AI-powered content supply chain.

Dentsu Creative will design the company’s first “Glocal” go-to-market model, designed to drive relevance, effectiveness, and efficiency both globally and locally across the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and Japan.

Kirsty Muddle told B&T that Dentsu’s Sydney office would be operating as the regional hub and that it represented a “big win” for the agency. Local Adobe spokespeople declined to comment.

The global agency will also lead product and release marketing and local campaigns for the company’s B2B and B2C creative products and services. Underpinning the relationship is a unified global technology backbone, enabled by Adobe’s integrated set of products to help companies optimise its content supply chain and proprietary technologies from Dentsu Digital and Tag Worldwide.

“As a creative team that has long relied on Adobe’s products and services to imagine, create, and bring digital experiences to life, this new partnership is meaningful in so many ways. We’re energised by Adobe’s vision to change the world through personalised experiences, and this fueled us to bring transformative thinking and creativity to every interaction. Now, we’re ready to bring that to customers everywhere through Adobe’s Digital Media Business,” said Abbey Klaassen, global brand president, Dentsu Creative.