Dentsu Creative India Appoints Abhijat Bharadwaj As CCO

In a strategic move to elevate its creative vision, Dentsu Creative India has appointed Abhijat Bharadwaj as the chief creative officer (CCO) of Dentsu Creative Isobar.

Abhijat’s appointment underscores Dentsu Creative Isobar’s commitment to creating compelling brand experiences anchored in creativity in today’s digital-first, multi-platform world. His leadership will play a pivotal role in setting new creative benchmarks, fostering a culture of innovation, and nurturing a dynamic team of next-gen creatives.

Co-reporting to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India and Sahil Shah, president, Dentsu Creative Isobar, Abhijat will work closely with the leadership team to drive the agency’s creative agenda forward. He will focus on further strengthening the creative prowess and the exceptional talent pool that Dentsu Creative Isobar has built over the years working with many iconic Indian and global brands.

This creative focus, coupled with a deep, native digital-first mindset will empower brands to navigate the complexities of the new age through non-linear journeys in a creatively impactful manner. It will also fortify Dentsu Creative India’s leadership in driving transformative creativity, solidifying its market position.

“Abhijat is not just an exceptional creative talent but a visionary leader for this new age. His passion for excellence in both work and team building will set new industry standards. Alongside our formidable team of creative leaders, we are confident that Abhijat will propel us to new heights of success and recognition,” said Wadhwa.

“Abhijat’s entry unlocks a new level of growth for us. In today’s day and age, brands need a creative agency that solves problems, regardless of platforms or mediums, because that’s how non-linear and multi-platform the consumer is. And in this new era, I believe we have a phenomenal talent pool, with strong creative capabilities and the right culture to be in the pole position. With Abhijat leading our creative from the top, I am certain we are now a team to beat,” added Shah.

With over 17 years of advertising experience, Abhijat has led successful campaigns for prominent brands such as Star Sports, Swiggy, AM/NS, Mercedes-Benz, and Godrej. He has spearheaded iconic campaigns like ‘Netflix for All,’ Bhuvan Bam’s Pizza Hut campaign, and the ‘Yeh Diwali Football Wali’ campaign for the Indian Super League. Notably, he was also the creative force behind the celebrated ‘Teen Ka Dream’ Adidas World Cup campaign. Abhijat’s career includes key roles at top agencies like Leo Burnett, McCann, and Creativeland Asia. He has also headed the premium sports vertical at Star Sports, where he played a pivotal role in promoting the culture of football, tennis, and F1 in India. Known for his relentless pursuit of creative excellence, Abhijat combines strategic thinking with unbridled enthusiasm in his new role.

“Joining an iconic global brand like dentsu is truly exciting. My goal is to unlock new opportunities for Dentsu Creative Isobar in India and build a best-in-class team that delivers creative solutions and exceptional value for our clients,” commented Abhijat.

Dentsu Creative India recently reimagined its creative business to align with the evolving needs of its clients. Dentsu Creative India now encompasses three portfolio brands: Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR.