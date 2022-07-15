“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent

“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Harrison Pawluk is a viral creator on TikTok known for filming kind gestures. However, his efforts have recently been slammed.

Usually, Pawluk’s routine is to give a stranger flowers or a hug. It’s all about filming kind gestures and yes: strangers become the content.

Recently, he filmed a TikTok where he asked a woman to hold a bunch of flowers while he put his jacket on. He then put his jacket on and walked away leaving her with the flowers, her reaction to being given flowers by a stranger was then filmed and has been watched millions of times.

@lifeofharrison

I hope this made her day better ❤️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #wholesome

♬ original sound – Harrison

 

For Pawluk this is his bread and butter, however, the woman in the video has spoken out and denounced the experience.

The woman in the video Maree (who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons) has now appeared on ABC Radio Melbourne and spoke out about her experience, she said: “He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn’t, and I feel like he is making quite a lot of money through it.

“I didn’t want to carry (the flowers) them home on the tram, to really be quite frank,”

Maree explained that after the TikTok went viral and an article was written about her where she was referred to as an ‘old lady”  she saw the experience differently, “At first, it was just a bit of a joke to me, but then I felt dehumanised after reading the article,” she said.

ABC has reported that Pawluk’s team has responded and said the TikTok was, “designed to spread love and compassion.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

TikTok

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]