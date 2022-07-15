“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent

Harrison Pawluk is a viral creator on TikTok known for filming kind gestures. However, his efforts have recently been slammed.

Usually, Pawluk’s routine is to give a stranger flowers or a hug. It’s all about filming kind gestures and yes: strangers become the content.

Recently, he filmed a TikTok where he asked a woman to hold a bunch of flowers while he put his jacket on. He then put his jacket on and walked away leaving her with the flowers, her reaction to being given flowers by a stranger was then filmed and has been watched millions of times.

For Pawluk this is his bread and butter, however, the woman in the video has spoken out and denounced the experience.

The woman in the video Maree (who declined to share her last name for privacy reasons) has now appeared on ABC Radio Melbourne and spoke out about her experience, she said: “He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn’t, and I feel like he is making quite a lot of money through it.

“I didn’t want to carry (the flowers) them home on the tram, to really be quite frank,”

Maree explained that after the TikTok went viral and an article was written about her where she was referred to as an ‘old lady” she saw the experience differently, “At first, it was just a bit of a joke to me, but then I felt dehumanised after reading the article,” she said.

ABC has reported that Pawluk’s team has responded and said the TikTok was, “designed to spread love and compassion.”