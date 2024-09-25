Dean Lewis, Baker Boy, The Screaming Jets & IVANA Join Forces With Radio Icons For 2024 ACRA Awards

Get ready to turn up the volume! The 35th Australian Commercial Radio & Audio (ACRA) Awards are taking over The Star Sydney on Saturday, 12 October, promising a spectacular celebration of Australia’s top radio and music stars.

Presenters sharing the stage will be some of Australia’s most iconic audio talent, including Brooke Blurton & Matty Mills, Deb Knight, Jimmy Smith & Nath Roye, Katie Woolf, Melissa Doyle & Richard Wilkins, Neil ‘Wilko’ Wilcock & Courtenay ‘Courts’ Kneen, Ray Hadley, Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald & Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli with Kate Richie, Steph Claire Smith & Laura Henshaw, Tim Blackwell & Joel Creasey, and Will McMahon & Woody Whitelaw.

“Radio is at the centre of Australian culture, offering vital information, entertainment, and connection around the clock. This year’s ACRA Awards will unite the industry’s pioneers and rising trailblazers who continue to reimagine the future of audio,” said Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) chief executive officer Lizzie Young.

The awards celebrate outstanding on-air talent and recognise excellence across content, production, podcasting, sales and marketing. The event underscores the crucial role the industry plays in shaping media and connecting communities nationwide, acknowledging campaigns focussed on local communities and radio’s use within marketing. CRA is also honoured that Minister for Communications, the Hon. Michelle Rowland MP will make a special appearance to present the awards for Best Community Campaign and Diversity and Inclusion.

Joining the celebrations are prominent voices shaping the Australian music scene. Rock legends The Screaming Jets will bring their signature high-octane energy to the stage, with lead singer Dave Gleeson sharing, “From a listener to a presenter I love everything about radio. I can’t wait to perform at the ACRA Awards, such a great night with all the luminaries of Oz radio in one room”.

Ahead of his sell-out Australian tour and highly anticipated third album, The Epilogue, ARIA & APRA award-winning and 14 billion streaming artist Dean Lewis will grace the ACRA stage. “I’m looking forward to performing at radio’s night of nights. To be invited to perform at the 2024 ACRA Awards is an honour,” said Lewis.

Award-winning Yolŋu hip hop artist Baker Boy is set to ignite the stage with an electrifying performance, and IVANA, the breakout star from Australian Idol, will bring her fresh, vibrant energy. Baker Boy said, “I’m so excited to be invited to perform at this year’s awards. We’re going to bring the party to the 2024 ACRA Awards”.

“The ACRA Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the community that supports us as artists. I can’t wait to take the stage and be a part of a night to remember,” added IVANA.