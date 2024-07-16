AdvertisingNewsletter

DDB Sydney Nabs Jack Nunn From Special For McDonald’s Account

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
Jack Nunn

DDB Sydney executive creative director Matt Chandler has announced the appointment of Jack Nunn as creative partner leading the McDonald’s account.

Nunn rejoins DDB Sydney following a two-year stint in London at agencies Special and Ogilvy. During his previous time at DDB, he helped create award winning campaigns including Macca’s ‘Middle Child’, ‘The Sting Re-Mix’ and the launch of McCafe’s ‘Coffee Fit For An Aussie’ platform which is still an enduring asset for the McCafe brand today.

Nunn and his team also won the Nine Network’s inaugural $1 million ‘State of Originality’ prize for the Macca’s 2021 State of Origin campaign, ‘End of Night’. He has also contributed as the national co-head of AWARD School and has created work that has won at every major international awards show.

In his new role as creative partner, Nunn will be responsible for the creative direction of the McDonald’s account, which includes full-service advertising across its brand, retail and sponsorship portfolios.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Jack back at DDB Sydney. His energy, passion and talent are all you could ask for. I look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off with making more big, brilliant work for Macca’s that’s loved by fans across the country,” Chandler said.

“McDonald’s is a phenomenal brand, the team at DDB Sydney and Macca’s are filled with absolute legends. At the risk of double-dipping, I just had to come back for seconds,” said Nunn.

Nunn’s appointment is effective immediately.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

