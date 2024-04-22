Daniel Goldstein Promoted To Head Of PR At Example

Earned-led culture agency Example has announced the promotion of Daniel Goldstein to head of PR.

Goldstein’s journey within Example has been marked by exceptional dedication and stellar accomplishments during his tenure spanning over four and a half years. Since joining the agency as an account manager in 2019, he has demonstrated unparalleled prowess in spearheading award-winning campaigns for distinguished brands such as Smirnoff, The Singleton, Talisker, JW Marriott, Australian Venue Co., Chargrill Charlie’s, Koko Black and QT Hotels.

In his new role, Goldstein will collaborate closely with the strategy and creative leads to drive the development and execution of earned campaigns for high-profile venues, precincts, and brands.

Rebecca Jarvie-Gibbs, managing director said: “As an earned agency and culture practice, we are passionate about positioning brands in spaces, moments and conversations where traditional advertising agencies can’t reach. Daniel’s instinct for what is driving the media conversation and relentless pursuit of results make him an ideal leader to propel our mission forward”.

Goldstein’s leadership extends to overseeing the PR team, which includes publicity managers Amy Chilcott, who joined Example in 2022 from Kabuku PR after several years working across arts and culture clients including Sydney Comedy Festival and Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Ellie Lee, who has recently relocated from UK after four years working at Red Lion where she managed accounts for The Campari Group, lululemon, Laura Ashley and Nokia.

Jarvie-Gibbs continued: “Daniel’s passion for elevating brands through earned media is infectious, and his leadership style inspires creativity and drive. Under his guidance, we’re excited to see our PR division continue to push boundaries and set standards of excellence in the industry”.

Goldstein said: “I have had the privilege of creating campaigns that spark conversation, contribute to culture and make a lasting impact over my four and half years at Example. I’m excited to step into this next chapter and lead our PR team as we continue to deliver captivating ideas that build brand participation, relevance and trust”.

Joining the PR specialists is talent and influencer manager, Asha Overstone. Previously Asha worked at MAXCONNECTORS where she led brand collaborations, and Social Soup working with clients such as Clarins, Trilogy, Accolade Wines and Philips on mid to high-tier influencer campaigns, running end-to-end management. Overstone is responsible for overseeing talent requirements within earned campaigns and building strong relationships with influencers, ambassadors, and content creators.