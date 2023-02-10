Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day.

This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck.

We asked ChatGPT to write an article about Google’s Bard mistake and consequent drop in share price with a headline in the style of B&T. Here’s what it came up with:

Google’s Bard Fiasco Costs Company Billions as Shares Plunge

In recent news, tech giant Google has suffered a major blow as the company’s stock price took a drastic dip following a costly mistake. Dubbed as the “Bard Fiasco,” the error has resulted in billions of dollars being wiped off Google’s market value and has sent shockwaves throughout the tech industry.

The Bard Fiasco refers to a flawed algorithm that was rolled out by Google in late 2022. The algorithm, named Bard, was meant to enhance the company’s advertising targeting capabilities, but it ended up having the opposite effect. Instead of improving advertising relevance, Bard led to a significant increase in the number of irrelevant and misleading ads being served to users.

As a result, users began to lose trust in the platform, leading to a decline in ad revenue and a drop in user engagement. To make matters worse, Google’s competitors quickly capitalized on the situation, offering more relevant and trustworthy advertising options to users, thereby stealing market share from the tech giant.

The impact of the Bard Fiasco was immediate and devastating, with Google’s stock price falling by over 15 per cent in just a matter of days. The company’s market value was also hit hard, with billions of dollars being wiped off its market capitalization in a matter of weeks.

Google’s management was quick to respond to the situation, launching an internal investigation into the cause of the Bard Fiasco and working to fix the flawed algorithm. Despite these efforts, however, the company has been unable to regain the trust of its users and advertisers, and its stock price has yet to recover from the drastic drop.

The Bard Fiasco serves as a cautionary tale for tech companies and highlights the importance of thorough testing and quality control when launching new products and services. While Google may be able to recover from the incident in the long term, the company will undoubtedly be feeling the effects of the Bard Fiasco for some time to come.

ChatGPT

