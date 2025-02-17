Newsletter

CX Lavender Welcomes Graduates To Its Genus Program

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Two graduates have joined CX Lavender’s graduate scheme, Genus, which is now in its 11th year.

Genus offers successful applicants permanent full-time roles with a competitive salary from day one.

This year’s recruits, Jess Rasker (business executive) and Kaitlin Kiparizov (junior UX/UI designer) will report to joint client services directors KaLing Ng and Georgina Thomas, and digital design partner Stan Cheung, respectively.

The Genus program, established in 2015, is part of CX Lavender’s commitment to investing in the industry’s future leaders.

Participants gain hands-on experience, direct client exposure, and structured career development.

Genus graduates receive a guaranteed pay rise after six months and a promotion review at the 12-month mark.

Since its inception, CX Lavender has recruited 42 graduates through the Genus program. Among them are senior designer Alex

O’Neil and senior copywriter Natasha Velkova, both part of the inaugural 2015 intake.

Genus program founder Tess Lavender said: “We’re committed to unearthing only the best talent – the ‘firecrackers’. We don’t hire to fill quotas; we hire only when we find exceptional candidates. Regardless of their degree, a strategic mindset is a must. Our goal is to ensure every employee at CX Lavender is both strategic and smart.”

