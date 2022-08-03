Cricket Australia Set To Throw Big Bucks At David Warner To Save Seven Broadcast Deal

Cricket Australia Set To Throw Big Bucks At David Warner To Save Seven Broadcast Deal
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



According to reports, David Warner is about to get a big cash offer from Cricket Australia in an effort to salvage cricket Australia’s relationship with Seven.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the offer comes in an attempt to secure Warner for Big Bash in a last-ditch effort to revive the Twenty20 competition and mend the relationship with Channel Seven.

If the offer goes through, Warner will rejig his career to focus on The Big Bash League over India’s IPL.

Seven West Media, which owns Channel Seven, started court proceedings against Cricket Australia, arguing that Cricket Australia had breached its $450 million contract and could not meet the standards set out for The Big Bash League.

SMH reported that while Warner’s manager, James Erskine, did not go into details, he said: “We’re working with Cricket Australia to achieve the best outcome for everyone,”

These comments are interesting when you consider that Warner got banned for a year in 2018 over the Cape Town sandpaper scandal.

If Cricket Australia manages to secure Warner, this could mean a boost in ratings and much attention for The Big Bash League, which it desperately needs and could ultimately benefit Seven if it translates into a ratings success.

Will that be enough for Cricket Australia to revive its relationship with Seven West Media? It’d be impossible to say at this point, but it is interesting to see if the deal comes to fruition if it pays off.

B&T has reached out to Seven for comment but has not received a response. However, it’s worth noting Seven will continue to air Cricket Australia content until the matter is resolved.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cricket Australia David Warner Seven

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
  • Marketing

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm. Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]