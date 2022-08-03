Cricket Australia Set To Throw Big Bucks At David Warner To Save Seven Broadcast Deal

According to reports, David Warner is about to get a big cash offer from Cricket Australia in an effort to salvage cricket Australia’s relationship with Seven.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the offer comes in an attempt to secure Warner for Big Bash in a last-ditch effort to revive the Twenty20 competition and mend the relationship with Channel Seven.

If the offer goes through, Warner will rejig his career to focus on The Big Bash League over India’s IPL.

Seven West Media, which owns Channel Seven, started court proceedings against Cricket Australia, arguing that Cricket Australia had breached its $450 million contract and could not meet the standards set out for The Big Bash League.

SMH reported that while Warner’s manager, James Erskine, did not go into details, he said: “We’re working with Cricket Australia to achieve the best outcome for everyone,”

These comments are interesting when you consider that Warner got banned for a year in 2018 over the Cape Town sandpaper scandal.

If Cricket Australia manages to secure Warner, this could mean a boost in ratings and much attention for The Big Bash League, which it desperately needs and could ultimately benefit Seven if it translates into a ratings success.

Will that be enough for Cricket Australia to revive its relationship with Seven West Media? It’d be impossible to say at this point, but it is interesting to see if the deal comes to fruition if it pays off.

B&T has reached out to Seven for comment but has not received a response. However, it’s worth noting Seven will continue to air Cricket Australia content until the matter is resolved.