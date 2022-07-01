Seven Moves To Terminate Broadcasting Partnership With Cricket Australia

Seven Media West Ltd have filed a court declaration in the federal court of Australia which will allow them to bring an early end to their broadcasting agreement with Cricket Australia, claiming there had been a number of violations in the contract between the two parties.

A statement by Seven pointed out that the media company were entitled to file for a termination of the contract on the basis that Cricket Australia had repeatedly breeched it without attempting to pay back any financial losses that may have been caused by their own actions: “The SWM [Seven West Media] proceedings will seek both a court declaration that Seven is entitled to terminate the MRA [media rights agreement] on the basis of material contract breaches by CA which were not remedied, and damages arising out of past breaches.

“Seven’s intention is to terminate the MRA, conditional on the federal court granting a declaration that Seven is entitled to do so. Seven has the right to waive this condition. The damages action is not conditional.”

However, on their end, Cricket Australia appeared to be shocked by this turn of events, pointing out that there was a full season ahead with the Test cricket and Big Bash League games, adding that the coverage for both previous seasons had been nothing short of exceptional.

“In the circumstances, CA is astonished that Seven has brought this unwarranted action which will be strenuously defended,” CA said in a statement.

“CA remains enormously proud of the efforts of the Australian cricket family including players, match officials, sponsors, stadium operators, host governments, staff and volunteers whose hard work, dedication and expertise allowed us to deliver two exceptional cricket seasons in unprecedented circumstances.”

For all cricket-lovers out there however, fear not, as the court proceedings between Seven and CA are set to begin early next year. Which means that at the very least, the broadcaster will continue to show all games for both the Test cricket and the BBL.