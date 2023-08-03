Cricket Australia Renews ASICS Partnership

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the renewal of its partnership with ASICS as Official Apparel Partner until 2028.

ASICS will continue to supply its globally renowned performance apparel and footwear to our world champion teams after announcing a five-year extension.

Since 2011, ASICS’ innovative performance apparel has provided an on-field advantage for the Australian Men’s and Women’s teams as they have claimed multiple ICC World Cups and Championships and numerous Test, ODI, T20 and multi-format series.

The partnership extension means Australian Cricket will have access to ASICS’ world-leading high-performance products through an exciting period that includes Men’s and Women’s Ashes series, home and away Men’s five Test series against India and an array of ICC events.

CA CEO Nick Hockley said: “We’re delighted to continue our successful and longstanding partnership with ASICS.

“We share a passion for innovation and excellence in the high-performance arena. I’m thrilled that ASICS and their outstanding apparel and footwear will continue to be a key contributor to the success of our national teams and Australian Cricket as a whole.”

ASICS managing director Mark Brunton said: “ASICS is delighted to be extending our agreement with Cricket Australia for a further 5 years to 2028. At ASICS we believe in the positive power of sport and movement; that it can transform us individually and as a community, that it can uplift our mind and bodies.

“The Men’s and Women’s teams continue to have great success and we are very proud to play our part supporting all teams to compete at their best on the world stage.”