Cricket Australia Launches ‘You Need To See It’ Creative Platform Via Special

Independent creative agency Special has created a new brand platform for Cricket Australia, focussing on celebrating international cricket in the upcoming summer season.

The new platform, You Need To See It, is the rallying cry for the international season and invites all fans and newcomers to see cricket as the strategically thrilling, culturally captivating, and nationally inspiring game it is.

But not everyone sees it the same way. We all see cricket from our own point of view.

Some see almost 150 years of incredible rivalries. Some see records being broken. Others see superstitions, camaraderie, or a chance for revenge. Some see it four-eyed, one eyed or maybe even a little blurry-eyed. Some just haven’t seen it at all… not yet anyway.

The campaign highlights and celebrates all these different perspectives using the rousing, iconic Hunters & Collectors hit, “Do you see what I see?”, to celebrate international cricket’s enduring place at the heart of the Australian summer calendar.

The 60 second brand TVC take viewers on a first-person journey through multiple perspectives of the game. Shot by Dave Ma at FINCH, the film follows fans and players across three formats – Test, ODI, T20 – in a celebration of the sport.

Cricket Australia Head of Brand & Marketing Teresa Basile said: “Cricket has long provided the sights and sounds of the Australian summer and we wanted a campaign that ensures our game continues to dominate the seasonal conversation.

“This distinctive campaign showcases all the emotions and perspectives of international cricket, encouraging new fans to experience the excitement for the first time while inspiring cricket diehards to support Australia again this summer.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘You Need To See It and incorporate the Hunters and Collectors’ iconic anthem ‘Do You See What I See’ into the campaign and can’t wait for the international cricket season ahead.

“I would like to thank our creative partner Special Australia who worked in collaboration to deliver the campaign.”

“International cricket holds a very special place in Australian culture. It truly is unmatched in its iconic battles and long-standing rivalries that have played out over cultures, continents and generations. We are thrilled to be able to bring all those different perspectives together in a new rallying cry that shows the passion and drama that will unfold in an unforgettable season of cricket,” said Bec Stambanis, Partner/CSO at Special.

For static channels, Special wanted to celebrate the heroes of the men’s and women’s teams from a fresh angle. They worked with photographer Tobias Rowles to create a suite of images capturing the emotion of the game.

“We’re used to seeing cricket from the broadcast perspective, but there’s nothing quite like experiencing it live in the stadium. We wanted to capture all the different perspectives that show just how great the experience really is—not just for cricket fans, but for anyone looking for an exciting live event,” said Adam Ferrie and Peter Cvetkovski, creative directors at Special.

The campaign launched nationally with an initial brand phase in high-impact TV & OOH placements including 60” spots in the AFL and NRL grand finals. It will then evolve throughout the international summer of cricket with bespoke 360 integrated campaigns for the Pakistan ODI and T20, India Test Series and the Women’s Ashes.

This is the first collaboration between Cricket Australia and Special since the agency’s appointment in May 2024.

CREDITS

Client: Cricket Australia

Alex Lavelle: General Manager ‑ Digital, Marketing & Communications

Teresa Basile: Head of Brand & Marketing

David Hutchinson: Senior Marketing Manager – Participation & International

Sarah Quinlan: Senior Performance Marketing Manager

Gemma Dyer: Marketing Lead – International & Brand

Samantha Scott: Marketing Project Specialist

Emily Beaumont: Marketing Coordinator – Participation & International

Harrison Orchard: Channel Strategy & Implementation Lead

Agency: Special

Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans

Partners/CCO: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

Partner/CSO: Rebecca Stambanis

ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald

CD: Peter Cvetkovski & Adam Ferrie

Art Director: Bella Plush

Copywriter: Shaun Mcfarlane

Designer: Sarah Ristevski

Design Director: Adam Shear

Team Lead/Director of Business Management: Ollie May

Team Lead/Director of New Business: Georgia Newton

Team Lead: Tom Patterson

Business Director: Ed Taylor

Business Manager: Kiran Arunasalam

Strategist: Ollie Immurs

Head of Film + Content: Sophie Simmons

Integrated Producer: Glen Mcleod

Digital producer: Gigi Song

Production Company Film: Finch

Director: Dave Ma

Executive Producer/MD: Corey Esse

Executive Producer: Nick Simkins

Producer: Bryce Lintern

Casting: Byrne Creative

DP: Max Walter

Offline: Arc Edit

Editor: Elise Butt

Post Production Grade/Online: Manimal Post

Colourist: Trish Cahill

Production Company Stills: Sam I Am

Photographer: Tobias Rowles

Executive Producer: Rich Cole

Senior Producer: Melanie Reardon

Sound Design: Rumble Studios

Senior Sound Designer: Liam Annert

Music: Hunters & Collectors ‘Do You See What I See’

Media Agency: Initiative