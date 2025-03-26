Creator Brad Canning To Chair AiMCO’s New Influencer Advisory Sub-Committee

Award-winning creator Brad Canning has been named chair of the Australian Influencer Marketing Council’s (AiMCO) new Influencer Advisory Sub-Committee, dedicated to advocating for its influencer and creator members.

In his new role, Canning will be responsible for overseeing the sub-committee while acting as a conduit between the body and the AiMCO board. He will also work closely with AiMCO MD Patrick Whitnall to help develop and advance the sub-committee’s efforts.

The advisory body was established late last year to advance the position of creators in the influencer marketing industry, addressing the unique challenges facing creators, particularly issues around transparency, best practices and leadership.

Canning was named as part of the group and was recently voted by the sub-committee as its Chair.

A Melbourne-based home, tech and lifestyle creator, Canning has more than 700,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram. He received the AiMCO Award for Best Home, Lifestyle, Travel and Auto Creator in 2022, and was featured in TikTok Australia’s first national TV campaign. His work has also led to collaborations with brands like IKEA and Amazon. Canning also has extensive agency experience, having worked as Social Creative Lead for DDB Group Melbourne.

Whitnall said: “When looking for a Chair for our new sub-committee, we wanted someone with a clear understanding of AiMCO’s purpose, and the ability to lead by example, and encourage and influence – Brad has all these qualities and more, and his fellow committee members clearly agreed.

“Brad is a market-leading and award-winning creator, with a deep understanding of the industry and its unique challenges. He is someone who has always leaned into the sector, taking the time to understand the business and best practices. He has always championed his peers and the growing creator community – I am looking forward to working with him to create new pathways, structures and opportunities to support creators – the true heartbeat of our industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Canning said: “The influencer marketing industry is ever evolving – that’s why having a dedicated space where creators can come together to discuss challenges and drive meaningful change is so important.

“This sub-committee isn’t just about conversations – it’s about making things easier for creators and marketers alike, ensuring the industry continues to grow in a way that benefits everyone.”

Other members of the 2024/25 sub-committee include influencers Matty J, Madeleine Spencer and Taz & Alessia, Spawnpoint Media CEO, Jordan Barclay, and creators Vanessa Li and Nicole Wade, owner of Australia’s most influential creator, the cat Princess Honeybelle.