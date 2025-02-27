A Purrfect Night For Princess Honeybelle As Cat Named Australia’s “Most Influential” Influencer

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) has announced the winners of its 2024 AiMCO Awards, following a record turn-out at last night’s gala awards ceremony.

Princess Honeybelle was named Australia’s Most Influential creator, with Bastion Agency’s ‘Dark Café’ for 7-Eleven named the Most Influential Campaign.

The winners were announced in front of an audience of more than 300 influencers, agency and brand representatives at a gala event at Sydney’s NIDA Theatres, hosted by award-winning Australian content creators, We Got the Chocolates, and Taz and Alessia.

Princess Honeybelle (@princesshoneybelle) also took out the best family/parenting/pet content creator category at the AiMCO Awards.

The Melbourne-based beloved cat, and her owner, Nicole Wade, have amassed more than 600,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok for their sweet cat content, which includes recipes and heart-warming costumes. Known as the ‘Kim K of cats’, Princess Honeybelle has partnered with brands, including Smart Box Litter.

Both overall winners were selected from the category winners. Wavemaker’s Mayank Parikh was recognised as the AiMCO Trailblazer of the Year, while child development specialist, Dr Kristyn Sommer, took out the Influence for Good award.

Before the show, AiMCO managing director Patrick Whitnall issued a call to arms for the sector and implored the trade press to focus more on the sector, given the returns and impact it can have for clients.

Whitnall added: “This year’s winners represent the best of the best in the Australian influencer marketing landscape. Our judges had an incredibly tough job selecting winners from a record number of outstanding entries. Every year, the calibre of nominations for our annual awards just gets better and better – it reflects the momentum across the industry and the groundbreaking work our creator community is producing.

“Congratulations to all our winners – it was wonderful to celebrate our industry in front of a record-breaking crowd; it just shows the strength of the sector across creators, agencies and brands.”

The 2024 AiMCO Awards Premier Partners were GroupM and Hello Social . Major sponsors included the Amazon Influencer Program, influencer marketing technology service, Fabulate, and management service Talentpay. Born Bred Talent and Rimmel were contributing partners, along with gifting sponsors Consumer Healthcare Products (CHP) Australia, Colgate, MadeMart Co., PapaFlock and Sticki.

The winners are below:

Overall

Most Influential Creator: Princess Honeybelle

Most Influential Campaign: 7 Eleven’s Dark Café, Bastion Agency for 7-Eleven

Brand

Best fashion & style campaign: Melbourne Fashion Festival 2024, Edelman Australia for PayPal

Best beauty & wellness campaign: 1.2.3.4 GLOW – The Neutrogena Anthem, Publicis Groupe and One Green Bean for Neutrogena Lynx x Fisher, Hello Social for Lynx (highly commended)

Best family/parenting/pets campaign: Always-On Multi-Tier Influencer Program, Social Soup for Royal Canin

Best food and beverage campaign: 7-Eleven’s Dark Café, Bastion Agency for 7-Eleven Chief Hydration Officer, Chisel/Gifted Group for Gatorade (highly commended)

Best home/lifestyle/travel/auto campaign: CHAT NT, Edelman Australia for Tourism NT

Best business/finance/insurance/telco campaign: Always-On, Social Soup for Optus Network

Best entertainment & gaming campaign: Who Let the Deers Out?, Wavemaker and Amplify for Netflix

Best health/fitness/sport campaign: Overnight Lab, Hello Social for U by Kotex

Best gifting campaign: Gifting at Scale, Social Soup for ALDI

Influence for Good Campaign (sponsored by GroupM’s Mindshare): End the Trend, Publicis Groupe and HerdMSL for Cancer Council My Kind of Independence, EssenceMediacom and GroupM Goat for Mable (highly commended)



Industry

Best use of data: Overnight Lab, Hello Social for U by Kotex

Best influencer marketing technology/service: Fabulate

Most effective collaboration/partnership: Fisher x Bob Marley, Hello Social and Wavemaker for Paramount Pictures Red Cross 2023 x Uber, Hello Social for Uber/Australian Red Cross (highly

commended)

Most effective campaign for ROI: Overnight Lab, Hello Social for U by Kotex

Best large agency/business (sponsored by Talentpay): Hello Social

Best boutique agency/business: CulturalPulse

AiMCO Trailblazer of the Year (sponsored by GroupM’s EssenceMediacom): Mayank Parikh, Wavemaker

Best talent management agency (sponsored by Fabulate): Click Media JR Management (highly commended)



Creator

Best food and beverage: Lily Huynh, Mushroom Connect

Best beauty/fashion/style (sponsored by GroupM’s Wavemaker): Ginger & Carman, Mushroom Connect

Best comedy & entertainment (sponsored by Hello Social): Kick it Forward, Neuralle Rhylee Passfield, JR Management (highly commended)

Best home/lifestyle/travel/auto (sponsored by Amazon Influencer Program): Luke Moore, Ivy Talent Co Adrian Widjy (highly commended)

Best family/parenting/pets: Princess Honeybelle

Best health, fitness, sport: Sinead Hegarty, Huume

Best gaming/streamer: Jordan Barclay, Spawnpoint Media

Best business/finance/insurance/telco: Taz and Alessia, BornBred Talent

Best podcast creator: Beyond the Bump, Day Management

Best up & coming creator (sponsored by Hello Social): Granny Flat, Mushroom Emily Kristopher, JR Management (highly commended)



