Corona Cero Leverages Iconic Olympic Surfing Photo For New OOH Campaign

Corona Cero, the non-alcoholic version of the iconic Mexican beer, has launched a giant out-of-home campaign using the striking image of Brazil’s Gabriel Medina at the surfing competition at this year’s Olympics.

The iconic image sees Medina floating perfectly perpendicular to the water, surfboard trailing behind him. After being taken early on in the tournament, it has become one of the defining images of this year’s Games.

“As we couldn’t take this historical image to the Louvre, we are giving its deserved space in different cities around the world, bringing more of Gabriel Medina to the world!” Joao Pedro Gentil Zattar, global marketing director of Corona Extra posted on LinkedIn.

“Surfing is the highlight at the biggest stage in the world! And Corona Cero is making it bigger!” he added.

“It’s not new that Corona has a longstanding support of the sport with the WSL and its athletes, but having a viral image of one of our sponsored athletes in the Olympics – our biggest platform – turning viral was a sign from the universe for us.”

There are stringent rules around brands using the Olympics in their advertising. Last month, Pizza Hut Australia got its collar felt after announcing that it would be giving away pizzas for every Australian gold during the games — it had to swiftly issue a notice asking publications to remove mention of the word “Olympics” in copy.

Corona Cero, meanwhile, is the first global beer sponsor of the Olympics, giving it more licence. The brand is using its partnership to highlight the emotion of “golden moments” from the Games, as well as the “golden moments” people have in their lives — which are best washed down with a chilled alcohol-free beer, of course.

“Beer and sports are better together, so we are proud to be the first beer sponsor for the Olympics at the Worldwide Olympic Partner level. Beer is the beverage of moderation and choice, and so it’s only fitting to lead with our fast-growing zero-alcohol beer, Corona Cero, for this occasion,” AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said announcing the deal with the Olympics in January, we presume with a straight face.

“This partnership illustrates the opportunity for our category to positively impact and engage with billions of fans around the world, ushering in a new era of Olympic spirit and cheers while supporting favourite countries and athletes as they go for gold. We look forward to partnering with the IOC, and activating at the 2024, 2026 and 2028 Games.”