CoreLogic Rebrands To Cotality, Heralding New Era For Property Data & Insights Company

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
CoreLogic has unveiled its global rebrand to Cotality, marking the company’s progression to property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions from its origins in financial services supporting the mortgage industry.

This rebrand introduces a new name, logo and brand identity.

“The property ecosystem underpins the prosperity of individuals, businesses, governments and society as a whole. But at the core, it’s people, businesses and communities that drive it forward. Cotality’s insights build on this, by turning questions into futures you can see,” Patrick Dodd, president and CEO of Cotality said.

“This rebrand reflects innovation, evolution and commitment to uniting property professionals – strengthening businesses, fostering relationships and powering outcomes that balance logic and data with humanity and emotion. Our name is changing to demonstrate the company’s unmatched dedication and service to clients around the world,” Dodd added.

“While remaining true to our core DNA, the time is right to launch a refreshed brand that captures our evolution. “For CoreLogic Australia, New Zealand and UK, Cotality captures our unique position and reinforces to the market that we are part of a global, technology-enabled information services leader, whose solutions truly unlock Intelligence beyond bounds,” Lisa Claes, CEO of Cotality International added.

Alongside the new Cotality name sits the tagline ‘Intelligence Beyond BoundsTM’.

“Our new name and tagline reflect the essence of who we are and where we’re headed. This transformation is a natural evolution, honoring our roots while embracing a future defined by collaboration, innovation and impact. This isn’t just about a new look; it’s about harnessing the power of data and technology and empowering people – internally and externally – to drive meaningful change globally,” Kristie Vainikos Stegen, chief brand and communications officer of Cotality added.

Cotality has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, India and Germany and the new global brand identity will be executed across these markets.

