Convatec Launches “Stream Of Continence” Content Ecosystem Via Paper Moose

Staff Writers
B Corp agency Paper Moose has helped Convatec continence care launch a multi-pronged content ecosystem

Convatec is a medical device provider specialising in continence, ostomy and advanced wound care. Looking to boost consideration and penetration in a competitive Australian market, Convatec wanted to bring to life its Forever Caring brand platform through new digital content streams.

Seeing an opportunity for growth in Australia, Convatec has pivoted to become synonymous with intermittent self-catheterisation treatments — with a focus on people living with incontinence due to spinal injury. This focus stems from the consistent and lifelong catheter use of people living with spinal injuries. In a highly regulated industry where brand consideration is hard won, Convatec’s Forever Caring represents a promise of quality and intangible value to existing and new customers.

Brad Bennett, head of client success, Paper Moose said: “We applaud Convatec’s boldness to move beyond product provider to becoming a publisher of legitimately useful care resources. Working with and learning from this
community has been rad, and we look forward to more projects like this.”

From informative blogs and relatable social content, to an original podcast and creative product platform, all content was informed by search data to deliver the type of helpful content our audience was looking for and position Convatec as a content publisher as well as care provider.

Olena Lyons, head of marketing – ANZ at Convatec added: “Paper Moose’s ability to transform raw search data into a buffet of high-quality content, and push it to the right people on the right channels, has supported our promise of Forever Caring and will continue to build our reputation as both a local and global leader in intermittent self-catheterisation.”

Credits

Client: Convatec
Head of Marketing: Olena Lyons
Agency: Paper Moose
Executive Creative Director: Nick Hunter
Head of Client Success: Brad Bennett
Creative Director: Jeremy Willmott
Senior Creatives: Pete Saladino, Emma Frizzell
Art Director: Jess McLure
Copywriters: Feryx Hui Ming Lim, Jazz Twemlow
Design Director: Georgia Shillington
Designer: Evelyn Tran
Senior Account Manager: Hannah Maher
Podcast Producer: Olivia Jeavons
Podcast Engineer & Editor: Ricardo Skaff
Podcast Composer: Caleb Jacobs

