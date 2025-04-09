Connecting Plots Appoints IMPACT’s Katie Eastment To Expand PR & Earned Offering

The IMPACT Agency’s Katie Eastment has joined Connecting Plots in the newly created role of head of PR, as the agency expands its integrated comms offering.

With over a decade of experience across earned, influencer, and social, Eastment joins Connecting Plots from The IMPACT Agency, where she rose through the ranks to head of consumer and most recently group account director. In her time there, she worked across a diverse range of clients including Nestlé, Modibodi, Connect Hearing, Solahart and The Growth Faculty.

Connecting Plots said Eastment is “renowned for her results-driven approach and passion for integrated thinking”.

“In today’s world, brands can’t just buy attention, they have to earn it,” said Tom Phillips, CEO and co-founder at Connecting Plots.

“Now more than ever, brands need stories that hit different, connecting seamlessly across everything they do, and shape how a brand is felt, not just seen. More and more of our clients have been asking us to carry our earned creative thinking into PR. Katie’s energy, smarts and experience will be instrumental as we introduce Connecting Plots PR, adding new layers to our creative and comms toolkit that take our clients’ brands to new heights in innovative ways.”

“I’m excited to be joining Connecting Plots at such a pivotal time,” said Eastment. “What really drew me to the agency was their passion for insight-led, integrated thinking and creating work that genuinely earns attention. I’m looking forward to building the agency’s earned capability and helping clients find creative ways to tell stories and stretch their budgets further.”

The new role follows last year’s appointment of Kent Pearson as managing partner of a.glo, the agency’s influencer and social business unit and this year’s appointment of Kate Sheppard as managing director, whose role is responsible for growing and operationalising the agency’s integrated offering. Eastment’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Connecting Plots as the agency continues to expand this integrated offering, providing clients with a seamless blend of creative, media, social, production and now earned solutions.