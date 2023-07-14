“Congrats to you mate … you ****,” – Kyle Sandilands Texts Ben Fordham Following Ratings Defeat

Things continued to heat up in the radio ratings war this week with 2GB’s Ben Fordham taking the lead over KIIS1065’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O.

If you have ever wondered what the presenters of the two show’s REALLY say to each other when the ratings come out, then today is your lucky day.

According to The Daily Telegraph Sandilands messaged Fordham saying “Congrats to you mate … you ****,” on Tuesday morning after the fourth of eight GfK ratings surveys for 2023 was released.

“I’m still holding out hope that you hit a 20 so we see you play with your little fella on air,” Fordham replied. “And I’m not talking about Otto [Sandilands’s young son].”

The joke was in reference to Sandilands’s claim that he would masturbate on the air if he reached a 20 per cent audience share for his breakfast show.

This came after got the highest ratings figures of his career in June – 17.9 per cent – due to hype around his wedding to Tegan Kynaston.

After the studio team told the star to “get your c*** out”, Sandilands said: “I am not here to gloat. I am not getting my c*** out at work, come on man. If we pull a 20 (per cent) share, I will jerk it off live on air.”

As well as the wedding hype, Sandilands also put the ratings down to his co-host (Jackie Henderson’s)“totally rootable” recent weight loss.

In response to Fordham’s joke, Sandilands simple said“Hahahaha brilliant.”