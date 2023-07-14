“Congrats to you mate … you ****,” – Kyle Sandilands Texts Ben Fordham Following Ratings Defeat
Things continued to heat up in the radio ratings war this week with 2GB’s Ben Fordham taking the lead over KIIS1065’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O.
If you have ever wondered what the presenters of the two show’s REALLY say to each other when the ratings come out, then today is your lucky day.
According to The Daily Telegraph Sandilands messaged Fordham saying “Congrats to you mate … you ****,” on Tuesday morning after the fourth of eight GfK ratings surveys for 2023 was released.
“I’m still holding out hope that you hit a 20 so we see you play with your little fella on air,” Fordham replied. “And I’m not talking about Otto [Sandilands’s young son].”
The joke was in reference to Sandilands’s claim that he would masturbate on the air if he reached a 20 per cent audience share for his breakfast show.
This came after got the highest ratings figures of his career in June – 17.9 per cent – due to hype around his wedding to Tegan Kynaston.
After the studio team told the star to “get your c*** out”, Sandilands said: “I am not here to gloat. I am not getting my c*** out at work, come on man. If we pull a 20 (per cent) share, I will jerk it off live on air.”
As well as the wedding hype, Sandilands also put the ratings down to his co-host (Jackie Henderson’s)“totally rootable” recent weight loss.
In response to Fordham’s joke, Sandilands simple said“Hahahaha brilliant.”
Please login with linkedin to comment2GB Ben Fordham gfk radio ratings kyle
Latest News
American Right-Winger Channels Burt Reynolds In Latest Bizarre Bud Light Attack
Remember when you hated a product you wrote a letter to the complaints department? Bud Light is taking it 'next level'.
Thursday TV Ratings: Declan’s Undercooked Custard Is His Undoing In MasterChef
Declan's got the boot from MasterChef, but one thing's for sure, he'll never fuck-up custard again as long as he lives.
Natural Gas Ad Spiked Over Misleading Environmental Claims
Does using the car, the kettle or eating steak leave you with chronic green guilt? Take your muscle relaxants for this.
Judge Rules That Ex-Network 10 Star Commentator Peter van Onselen WAS In Breach Of Contract
You read that right - a win for 10. We repeat - 10 has actually won something.
Kim K & Nutrition Brand Blasted For Desperate Energy Drink Collab
Unfortunately, this has broken a rather strict B&T editorial rule of NEVER portraying any Kardashian as dim & greedy.
Why Aussie Magazine Readers Are Obsessed With Homes And Interiors
Interior design magazines are the equivalent of snooping through a house at an auction opening you can't afford anyway.
Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]
Saatchi & Saatchi Unveils Visa’s Work For The Women’s World Cup
B&T's predicting hefty beer & pie prices at this coming World Cup, making a Visa card a vital tool for any thirsty fan.
PETA Swings At MasterChef With ‘Accurate Apron’ And Calls Out ‘Australia’s appetite for flesh’
Who's NOT for the ethical treatment of animals? However, who's FOR better ways of communicating the message?
It’s A VIBE Soda Teams With Fitness Influencer Sam Wood
The B&T office loves a refreshing VIBE Soda. We even put ALDI gin in it to give it some serious vibe.
Twitter Launches Creator Revenue Sharing Program But Owes Ex-Staff AU$734M
Months after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the platform would start sharing advertising revenue with creators, the program has finally launched. A post from the official @Twitter handle revealed the change and confirmed that, to be eligible, users would need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations — the paid-for verification services […]
Lionel Messi Becomes A Hard Rock Cafe Chef In Odd Spot Promoting His Very Own Chicken Burger
B&T was unaware that Hard Rock Cafes still existed. Having followed Black Stump & Sizzler to the bad restaurant grave.
Coke Pops “Believing Is Magic” Campaign For FIFA Women’s World Cup
B&T predicts one brand to do very well out of this Women's World Cup - the nearest pub closest to the ground.
Tammy Cooksey Rises To National Head Of Experience At Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson unveils new national head of experience. Sadly, no pigeons were released or bugles blown.
Adidas Drops Star-Studded Campaign Ahead Of Women’s World Cup
With the Women's World Cup now only days away, has there been a rush on Chinese-made inflatable kangaroos, B&T asks?
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Dead Rubber Sees Viewer Numbers Slide 25%
Thankfully with Origin out of the way for another year, we can all go back to making jokes at Queenslanders' expense.
JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK
JCDecaux Australia partnered with Universal Pictures Australia to launch ‘Paint Australia Barbie Pink!’, a campaign designed to transform the nation into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of Barbie, the biggest and pinkest movie event of the year. Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia said: “The new Barbie film promises to be a must-see moment […]
Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Open To The Public!
Taboola today announced the availability of its Generative AI for all Taboola advertisers running campaigns in English. This milestone follows a successful beta test of Taboola’s Generative AI capabilities, where global brands have used the technology to generate content and copy for ad creative, such as titles, images and headlines. With it, brands have reduced […]
Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic
Playground xyz and PubMatic have partnered to bring the former’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) to PubMatic’s sell-side platform (lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO). The new collaboration will allow advertisers to create bespoke, high-attention marketplaces within PubMatic’s platform. Playground xyz’s AIP technology combines eye-tracking panel data with AI to optimise Attention Time across both […]
Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Ends MONDAY!!!!!!!
Voting for Women In Media People's Choice shuts Monday. Which, when you really think about it, is heaps & heaps of time.
Zayn Malik Snubs TV, Chooses Podcast For First Interview Since Being Accused Of ‘Shoving’ Mother-In-Law Yolanda Hadid
Sadly, Zayn Malik's podcast didn't deliver what everyone really wanted - continuous Harry Styles commentary.
Reuters Chief Would Be “Astonished” If AI Isn’t Writing The News
B&T would like to assure readers we're still being written by humans. Humans who struggle with spelling & fact checking.
“Abomination Against God!” Burger King Confirms Its 20 Cheese Slice Burger Is “Not A Joke”
In exciting news for the sale of laxative pills and colonic irrigation, Burger King now selling 20-slice cheeseburgers.
Who Gives A Crap About A Cross-Market Sustainability Campaign?
Who Gives A Crap is the roll of choice here at B&T towers. While the peg is the eco-friendly deodoriser of choice.
“Vaseline Needs Jesus!” Brand Unveils Very NSFW Campaign & People Are Very, Very Confused
B&T's issuing a NSFW warning here. Although there's less of a warning if you're a bit slow on the uptake of dirty jokes.
“Absolute Buzzkill!” Origin Fans Fume At “Snorefest” Pre-Game Show
There are three certainties to any Origin - the Maroons winning, threats against the coach, crap pre-game entertainment.
Huw Dunnit!? Mystery $841K-A-Year BBC Presenter At Centre Of Sex Pic Scandal Is Outed By WIFE!
It's always the last person you'd expect in these sordid sex scandals, isn't it? Well, maybe not in Rolf Harris' case.
Optus Pens Deal With Musk’s Starlink To Skip Regional NBN
He may have completely rooted Twitter, but like any good zillionaire Elon still has plenty of irons in the fire.
Jameson Irish Whiskey Chooses Ogilvy As Its New Global Creative Agency
B&T's three favourite Irish things ever would have to be Jamesons, boiled potatoes and the lead singer of Thin Lizzy.
Prepare To Be Inspired By B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Film Directors, Presented By Finecast
B&T's bringing you the unheralded people of our industry - the film directors. One could say we're even heralding them.
Heineken Partners With Fashion House MSGM To Celebrate Its 150th Anniversary
"Wearing" a beer brand has typically meant throwing up all over yourself. But not with these Heineken-inspired threads.
Barbie & Ken Come To Bumble To Help You Get Laid
B&T did warn you that EVERYTHING is about to turn a Barbie 'pink'. As is evident here.
Concerns Over Misinformation Laws “Very Valid”: ACMA
ACMA calling concerns over misinformation of laws "very valid". Using a very headmasterly tone doing it too.
TBWA\Melbourne Makes Two Promotions To Its Creative Department
This promotion story shows exactly what lots of hard work can achieve. As can having naked photos of the boss.
Don’t Let The Sun Set On You – Prove CRO Before It’s Too Late
With Google Optimize heading to the tech trash can in the sky, Resolution Digi’s Myles Humphrey gives trash-free tips.
OMD Exec Next Program Reveals Newest Recruits
Are you the office cool person? Get into King Stingray before everyone else? The OMD Exec Next program isn't for you.