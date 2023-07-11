Radio Ratings: 2GB Snatches Crown From Kyle And Jackie O As Radio Wars Continue

Radio Ratings: 2GB Snatches Crown From Kyle And Jackie O As Radio Wars Continue
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



2GB has picked up the crown for the fourth radio ratings of the year as the bitter battle between 2GB’s Ben Fordham and KIIS1065’s Kyle and Jackie O continues.

Today Gfk released its radio numbers for the survey period Sunday April 16 to Saturday Jun 24.

2GB topped the 10+ demographic in Sydney with a total audience share of 14.3 per cent, up from 12.2 per cent for the last radio ratings.

Meanwhile, KIIS1065 slumped by one per cent – bringing in a total market share of 12.0 per cent, compared to 13.0 per cent in the last ratings.

For the early breakfast slot (05:30am – 09:00am), Ben Fordham’s show lifted by more than three per cent, with an 18.1 per cent market share.

Meanwhile, the Kyle and Jackie O show had a small drop. It lost a 0.8 per cent market share and had a 13.6 per cent audience share for this ratings period.

The latest survey results mean that the war been 2GB and KIIS1065 now stands at a nail-biting 2-2 since the new ratings system has been launched.

It was also a historic day for 2GB presenter Ray Hadley who celebrated his 150th ratings win.

Meanwhile Smoothfm 95.3 had a 0.5 per cent increase in market share bringing in an 11.3 per cent audience share.

NOVA96.9 lifted by 0.2 per cent to a 7.3 per cent market share and WSFM continued to drop, albeit less steeply than last time,  ratings dropped by 0.2 per cent to 7.6 per cent.

Melbourne

Over in Melbourne, 3AW retained its top spot despite dropping 0.7 per cent compared to the previous ratings period. It had a 14.6 per cent market share, compared to 15.3 per cent for the previous period. GOLD104.3 had a 10.8 per cent market share.

In the breakfast slot, 3AW’s Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft took the overall top spot with a 19.2 per cent market share.

Brisbane

In Brisbane, NOVA106.9  just overtook B105 to take the top spot in the 10+ demographic. This was driven mainly by B105’s fall, rather than NOVA106.9’s rise. B105’s market share decreased 1.1 per cent to 11.7 per cent for this reporting period.

Meanwhile NOVA106.9’s market share dropped0.6 per cent to 11.8 per cent. 104.5 TRIPLE M was the only one out of the top three in Brisbane to see a gain – it increased its market share by  0.3 per cent to 10.9 per cent.

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ben Fordham Kyle and Jackie O Radio Ratings

Latest News

From Stockbroker To Agency GM, Bianca Falloon On Her Career In Media
  • Media

From Stockbroker To Agency GM, Bianca Falloon On Her Career In Media

After entering the career as a media coordinator, Bianca Falloon climbed her way up the media ranks and is now general manager at Ryvalmedia. It was not, however, always plain-sailing. With refreshing honesty, she talks about her journey from banking, to media agency boss. You might not know it now, but Falloon actually started out […]

“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing
  • Advertising

“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing

KSI and Logan Paul, the YouTubers behind energy drink PRIME, are facing serious condemnation from a US legislator over the caffeine content of its energy drink and its alleged marketing to children. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters at a press conference “buyer and parents beware” and that PRIME was a “serious health concern for […]

Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager
  • Media

Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager

Independent marketing consultancy, Mindbox, has bolstered its leadership team appointing ex-IPG Mediabrands national director Ellen Rafferty. In the role of business manager, Rafferty will be tasked with expanding Mindbox’s service offering to both existing and new clients, as well as assisting founder and CEO Nic Halley with the day-to-day running of the business. Prior to […]

London, UK - July 30, 2018: The buttons of Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Technology

Snap Now Lets Everyone Put A Link-In-Bio, Not Just Brands

Snap has announced a new partnership with Linktree that will let anyone using its Snapchat photo-sharing app put a link in their bio. Previously, only brands and Snap Stars — the biggest creators on Snapchat and part of a special program — were able to put a link in their bio to a different site […]

Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board

Content marketing platform Fabulate has added senior digital media executive Liam Walsh to its board as it prepares to grow in APAC. Walsh is a former managing director of Facebook in Australia, where he last held the position of preferred marketing developer (PMD) for JAPAC. He oversaw the platform’s tool to assist advertisers run marketing […]

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - December 6, 2019: Girl playing PUBG FPS game on smartphone. Teenager into mobile gaming
  • Technology

Azerion & Flashtalking Partner On Video & Gaming Formats In APAC

Azerion and Flashtalking by Mediaocean have announced a strategic partnership to bring high-impact video and gaming formats across Australia, Asia and Japan. By leveraging Azerion’s exclusive ad formats and proprietary SSP in conjunction with Flashtalking’s diverse data inputs, advertisers can now deploy dynamic creative across high-impact, standard display, video and gaming environments through managed services […]

‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage
  • Marketing

‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage

Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about. The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind […]

MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event
  • Media

MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event

Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland, to join Australia’s media leaders at inaugural industry diversity event in Sydney on Friday, July 14. Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is hosting an industry-first round table, bringing the CEOs, managing directors and senior representatives of Australia’s leading media organisations together for a discussion about improving diversity, inclusion and […]

Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
  • Media

Seven Strikes Hockey Deal

Baffled as to why you only ever see hockey during the Olympics & Commonwealth Games? Seven's out to solve the mystery.

TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
  • Marketing

TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year

Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]