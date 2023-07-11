Radio Ratings: 2GB Snatches Crown From Kyle And Jackie O As Radio Wars Continue
2GB has picked up the crown for the fourth radio ratings of the year as the bitter battle between 2GB’s Ben Fordham and KIIS1065’s Kyle and Jackie O continues.
Today Gfk released its radio numbers for the survey period Sunday April 16 to Saturday Jun 24.
2GB topped the 10+ demographic in Sydney with a total audience share of 14.3 per cent, up from 12.2 per cent for the last radio ratings.
Meanwhile, KIIS1065 slumped by one per cent – bringing in a total market share of 12.0 per cent, compared to 13.0 per cent in the last ratings.
For the early breakfast slot (05:30am – 09:00am), Ben Fordham’s show lifted by more than three per cent, with an 18.1 per cent market share.
Meanwhile, the Kyle and Jackie O show had a small drop. It lost a 0.8 per cent market share and had a 13.6 per cent audience share for this ratings period.
The latest survey results mean that the war been 2GB and KIIS1065 now stands at a nail-biting 2-2 since the new ratings system has been launched.
It was also a historic day for 2GB presenter Ray Hadley who celebrated his 150th ratings win.
Meanwhile Smoothfm 95.3 had a 0.5 per cent increase in market share bringing in an 11.3 per cent audience share.
NOVA96.9 lifted by 0.2 per cent to a 7.3 per cent market share and WSFM continued to drop, albeit less steeply than last time, ratings dropped by 0.2 per cent to 7.6 per cent.
Melbourne
Over in Melbourne, 3AW retained its top spot despite dropping 0.7 per cent compared to the previous ratings period. It had a 14.6 per cent market share, compared to 15.3 per cent for the previous period. GOLD104.3 had a 10.8 per cent market share.
In the breakfast slot, 3AW’s Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft took the overall top spot with a 19.2 per cent market share.
Brisbane
In Brisbane, NOVA106.9 just overtook B105 to take the top spot in the 10+ demographic. This was driven mainly by B105’s fall, rather than NOVA106.9’s rise. B105’s market share decreased 1.1 per cent to 11.7 per cent for this reporting period.
Meanwhile NOVA106.9’s market share dropped0.6 per cent to 11.8 per cent. 104.5 TRIPLE M was the only one out of the top three in Brisbane to see a gain – it increased its market share by 0.3 per cent to 10.9 per cent.
Please login with linkedin to commentBen Fordham Kyle and Jackie O Radio Ratings
Latest News
From Stockbroker To Agency GM, Bianca Falloon On Her Career In Media
After entering the career as a media coordinator, Bianca Falloon climbed her way up the media ranks and is now general manager at Ryvalmedia. It was not, however, always plain-sailing. With refreshing honesty, she talks about her journey from banking, to media agency boss. You might not know it now, but Falloon actually started out […]
Monday TV Ratings: MasterChef And Have You Been Paying Attention? Give Network 10 A Boost
Network 10 gained in on its traditional rivals last night as MasterChef and Have You Been Paying Attention? helped it gain an audience share of 22.0 per cent. This placed it just behind its traditional rivals Seven and Nine which had an audience share of 25.9 and 25.9 per cent respectively. It’s fortunes were boosted by […]
“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing
KSI and Logan Paul, the YouTubers behind energy drink PRIME, are facing serious condemnation from a US legislator over the caffeine content of its energy drink and its alleged marketing to children. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters at a press conference “buyer and parents beware” and that PRIME was a “serious health concern for […]
Sky News Launches Dedicated Channel & New Documentary On The Voice To Parliament
Confused about the Voice To Parliament? Become utterly befuddled by tuning in to Sky News's coverage.
Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager
Independent marketing consultancy, Mindbox, has bolstered its leadership team appointing ex-IPG Mediabrands national director Ellen Rafferty. In the role of business manager, Rafferty will be tasked with expanding Mindbox’s service offering to both existing and new clients, as well as assisting founder and CEO Nic Halley with the day-to-day running of the business. Prior to […]
“Prison’s For People Who Never Roller Skate!” Ad For Rollerskating Rink Resurfaces & It’s Being Hailed A Masterpiece!
Throw away the Tony Robbins tapes & all that Deepak Chopra malarkey, this ad is the only inspiration you'll ever need.
Samsung Dares You To Look At Its New Phone In Latest Campaign By Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Samsung refusing to get over its Apple fixation in latest work that B&T's probably wrongly described as "spoof horror".
Snap Now Lets Everyone Put A Link-In-Bio, Not Just Brands
Snap has announced a new partnership with Linktree that will let anyone using its Snapchat photo-sharing app put a link in their bio. Previously, only brands and Snap Stars — the biggest creators on Snapchat and part of a special program — were able to put a link in their bio to a different site […]
Oh, The Beery Irony! Budweiser Enlists A Man (Lionel Messi) To Front Its Women’s World Cup Campaign!
We've no idea what goes on in the Anheuser-Busch marketing department, but common sense doesn't appear high on its KPIs.
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Unveils Rebrand
It may have required cutting up a dozen Belle & Home Beautiful mags but M&C Sport & Entertainment's rebrand has arrived.
One Green Bean Set To Spice Up Taco Bell’s PR
One Green Bean stocking-up on the softer four-ply loo rolls & a ready supply of De-Gas tablets after snaring Taco Bell.
Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board
Content marketing platform Fabulate has added senior digital media executive Liam Walsh to its board as it prepares to grow in APAC. Walsh is a former managing director of Facebook in Australia, where he last held the position of preferred marketing developer (PMD) for JAPAC. He oversaw the platform’s tool to assist advertisers run marketing […]
QMS Appoints John Purcell As Inaugural Chief Technology Officer
Ten years ago if you'd said an OOH company needed a CTO people would've laughed. Not that there's laughs to be had here.
AJF Appoints Neville Doyle To Head Of Strategy
As B&T has long said, if you want a job done properly get a Neville to do it.
Azerion & Flashtalking Partner On Video & Gaming Formats In APAC
Azerion and Flashtalking by Mediaocean have announced a strategic partnership to bring high-impact video and gaming formats across Australia, Asia and Japan. By leveraging Azerion’s exclusive ad formats and proprietary SSP in conjunction with Flashtalking’s diverse data inputs, advertisers can now deploy dynamic creative across high-impact, standard display, video and gaming environments through managed services […]
‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage
Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about. The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind […]
MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event
Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland, to join Australia’s media leaders at inaugural industry diversity event in Sydney on Friday, July 14. Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is hosting an industry-first round table, bringing the CEOs, managing directors and senior representatives of Australia’s leading media organisations together for a discussion about improving diversity, inclusion and […]
Sunday TV Ratings: England Wins Third Ashes Test
On the downside, we lost the third Test. On a more positive note, it appears all of England no longer wants us dead.
Accolade Wines Appoints Red Havas For PR
Red Havas wins Accolade Wines's PR. Now it just needs a creamy Camembert & a quince paste client to accompany it.
Domain Review & Broadsheet Partner For Shiny New Magazine
This new magazine has a bit of a latte and poodle feel about it. And that's probably intended as an insult.
Aussie Woman SHOCKED To See Her TikToks Being Used To Sell Anti-Bloat Pills
This includes an Aussie influencer, TikTok and anti-bloat medication. Disaster waiting to happen, really.
Football Australia & The Matildas Joins Forces With Aussie Superstar Tones And I
It's a FIFA Women's World Cup initiative that - and brace yourselves, people - doesn't feature Sam Kerr!
Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
Baffled as to why you only ever see hockey during the Olympics & Commonwealth Games? Seven's out to solve the mystery.
Snapchat Transforms Sydney Into Barbie Land!
It's pink, pink and more pink in marketing land at the mo. By that we mean the Barbie movie not the eponymous singer.
Sonia Kruger And Chris Brown To Host Logies Red Carpet
The red carpet is surely the Logies' pièce de résistance, particularly if Karl's had a skinful.
Bud Light Drops Out Of The “10 Most Liked Beers” List In The US, As Guinness Retains Top Spot
Guinness has been named the US' most liked beer. Let's just all hope this isn't giving Enya any ideas.
Kerry Warren Appointed Editor Of News.Com.Au
News.Com announces new editor who declares supermarket rotisserie chickens & Pete Evans' hair is her editorial mantra.
Supermodel Cops Brutal Roasting After Snubbing F1 Legend Martin Brundle’s Pit Lane Interview
The cross to bear that his possessing flawless cheekbones once again on show in this bumbling supermodel interview.
“It Wasn’t Me” – BBC Stars Rush To Deny Explicit Teen Photo Claims
What is it with the British media and their politicians? They never fail to disappoint on the sleazy, gross front.
Shopify Study: 78% Of Consumers Prioritising Value For Money When Shopping
Is your trolley full of Ben&Jerry's, organic shit & Stephanie Alexander pâté? This frugality news may make no sense.
Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For “Genius” Mascara Brand Stunt
Got "Monday brain"? Creative juices just not flowing? Let this clever stunt be the juicer to the misfiring grey matter.
Meta Launches New Media Literacy & Fact Checking Programs Ahead Of Voice Referendum
Meta set to ensure all its Voice reporting on the platform is factual and correct. The ABC far less concerned.
TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]
Threads On Track To Top 100 Million Users
Thread debuts to a dream start as Elon all set to target the testicles and hair pulling in proposed cage fight.
Brissie Outdoorer Goa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Bolstered $1.5 Million Charity Program
Goa joins Mila Kunis, the moonwalk and the A-Team in turning 40 this year. In response, B&T says, "We pity the fool."
The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!
Basically there are two tricks to People's Choice success - be exceedingly popular or know how to hack.