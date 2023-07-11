Radio Ratings: 2GB Snatches Crown From Kyle And Jackie O As Radio Wars Continue

2GB has picked up the crown for the fourth radio ratings of the year as the bitter battle between 2GB’s Ben Fordham and KIIS1065’s Kyle and Jackie O continues.

Today Gfk released its radio numbers for the survey period Sunday April 16 to Saturday Jun 24.

2GB topped the 10+ demographic in Sydney with a total audience share of 14.3 per cent, up from 12.2 per cent for the last radio ratings.

Meanwhile, KIIS1065 slumped by one per cent – bringing in a total market share of 12.0 per cent, compared to 13.0 per cent in the last ratings.

For the early breakfast slot (05:30am – 09:00am), Ben Fordham’s show lifted by more than three per cent, with an 18.1 per cent market share.

Meanwhile, the Kyle and Jackie O show had a small drop. It lost a 0.8 per cent market share and had a 13.6 per cent audience share for this ratings period.

The latest survey results mean that the war been 2GB and KIIS1065 now stands at a nail-biting 2-2 since the new ratings system has been launched.

It was also a historic day for 2GB presenter Ray Hadley who celebrated his 150th ratings win.

Meanwhile Smoothfm 95.3 had a 0.5 per cent increase in market share bringing in an 11.3 per cent audience share.

NOVA96.9 lifted by 0.2 per cent to a 7.3 per cent market share and WSFM continued to drop, albeit less steeply than last time, ratings dropped by 0.2 per cent to 7.6 per cent.

Melbourne

Over in Melbourne, 3AW retained its top spot despite dropping 0.7 per cent compared to the previous ratings period. It had a 14.6 per cent market share, compared to 15.3 per cent for the previous period. GOLD104.3 had a 10.8 per cent market share.

In the breakfast slot, 3AW’s Ross Stevenson and Russel Howcroft took the overall top spot with a 19.2 per cent market share.

Brisbane

In Brisbane, NOVA106.9 just overtook B105 to take the top spot in the 10+ demographic. This was driven mainly by B105’s fall, rather than NOVA106.9’s rise. B105’s market share decreased 1.1 per cent to 11.7 per cent for this reporting period.

Meanwhile NOVA106.9’s market share dropped0.6 per cent to 11.8 per cent. 104.5 TRIPLE M was the only one out of the top three in Brisbane to see a gain – it increased its market share by 0.3 per cent to 10.9 per cent.