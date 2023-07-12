Completely Oddball Apple Ad Hailed A Hypnotic “Masterpiece”

Hats off to Apple, its latest advertising push represents some of its best marketing work ever, even if the brand’s phones don’t seem to be keeping up.

Enter a new spot that dropped overnight simply called “Battery for miles” and the smarts of Apple’s incumbent creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab and all reported shot on the new iPhone 14.

The hypnotic minute-plus spot sees a farmer towing a gigantic pumpkin as he listens to the work’s left-of-centre theme song, Ludacris’ thumpin’ rap toon “Two Miles an Hour”.

The work is part of Apple’s ongoing “Relax, It’s iPhone” platform and highlights the 14’s battery longevity.

Already the new spot has been hailed a “masterpiece” on other media sites. It’s odd, it’s definitely strange and it works beautifully. Relish in its simplicity below: