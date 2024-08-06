Compass Studio To Lead PR & Influencer Marketing For Hydro Flask & All Birds Distributor

Compass Studio has been brought into the fold by Compendium Group – the omnichannel distribution partner for brands at the heart of outdoor adventure, sports, and lifestyle communities.

Operating across Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands, Compendium Group’s brands include Hydro Flask, Allbirds, Cotopaxi, Rumpl, OOFOS, and Nocs Provisions – all sitting within different niches while sharing a unified mission: building a sustainable and circular future.

Utilising their expertise in supporting outdoor and lifestyle brands to achieve impact-led marketing and communications objectives, Compass Studio has been tasked with developing and executing an integrated PR and influencer marketing strategy across Compendium Group’s key brands within Australia.

“I’m excited to work with the fantastic brands across its portfolio and the possibilities each has to disrupt the Australian market,” said co-founder and co-director of Compass Studio, Luke Dean-Weymark.

“As an outdoor and adventure enthusiast who values quality and sustainable equipment, I was excited for Compass to partner with Compendium Group,” he added.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with its talented and passionate team, and we believe that our values alignment, approach, and deep understanding of the outdoor and lifestyle categories fits perfectly with the Compendium Group’s objective here in Australia”.

Compass Studio will work closely with each brand to enhance their market presence, drive consumer engagement, and support their individual missions while also developing overarching strategies to leverage the collective strength of the Compendium Group portfolio.

Known for its work with purpose-driven outdoor brands, including Patagonia and Pon Bikes, Compass Studio is a proudly independent, B Corp-certified agency that specialises in servicing and advising ethically governed and environmentally responsible brands through PR digital content strategy, social and performance marketing, media buying, influencer outreach, and events.