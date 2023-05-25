Comms Agency Taurus Takes The Bull By The Horns With Fresh New Look

Comms Agency Taurus Takes The Bull By The Horns With Fresh New Look
    Integrated PR, marketing strategy and communication agency Taurus has today announced the company’s rebrand, representing a move with the times, evolving and modernising the brand to showcase its industry leadership.

    Home to The TaurusBullseye methodology, for 28 years, Taurus has been at the forefront of innovation in the marcomms sector. The award-winning company has helped service over 1,800 smart entrepreneurs and brands, in Australia and globally.

    On the rebrand, Sharon Williams, founder and head of strategy, Taurus, said: “All brands need to evolve, grow, re-energise and excite and Taurus is no different. I am proud of the fact that Taurus has remained on the front foot through the years, driving change, leading the comms narrative and creating many industry firsts. This year is no different. Our new brand identity better reflects the company we have become’’.

    The new brand reflects the global work of the agency and same values clearly defined by a “no-bull” approach which is captured so vividly with the new logo design. The primary logo, as shown opposite, is in purple, white or black, and has been designed to work at any size, whether it be a pen or a billboard. It has evolved to something more modern, global and versatile.

    “Taurus is the agency for entrepreneurs run by entrepreneurs, and we have been operating globally from our Sydney HQ for nearly three decades. Our home base and sweet spot is B2B tech companies but as our long term clients and captains of industry have branched into other sectors, so have we!’ Williams explained.

    “Our TaurusBullseye methodology, created from years of international experience has taken brands to the top since we proudly worked with our founding client, Peter Kazacos of the KAZ Group. KAZ sold for $350 million in 2001 from our start in 1995. Working with referral clients, we’ve won awards for some of the largest community campaigns in Australia.”

    For Williams, the rebranding reflects who Taurus is in 2023 – a mix of ‘Old blood, Young minds,’ and represents the work Taurus does, ranging from ASX listed companies to start-ups.

    “Our team is a mixture of experience and new thinking. The new logo provides us with that springboard to shape our thinking for the future. Driving this fresh change is a team of highly motivated account managers and highly skilled and experienced local and international consultants. This has always been a factor in attracting staff to work at Taurus, many of whom are amongst the 1800 young people who have been trained as part of the Taurus Academy and TaurusFastTrack programs” Williams proudly states.

