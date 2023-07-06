CommBank Celebrates Women’s Football Via GHO Sydney

CommBank Celebrates Women’s Football Via GHO Sydney
    As the excitement for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 reaches fever pitch, Commonwealth Bank and creative agency GHO Sydney have launched a new brand sponsorship campaign ‘For all the goals we share’.

    The integrated campaign aims to grow the game of football, for all Australians, and promotes CommBank’s role of supporting women’s football at every level – from grass roots to elite. It showcases that in football, as in life, meaningful progress comes from achieving one’s goals and it’s even better to achieve them with others.

    The 30-second TVC features global football star Sam Kerr and her CommBank Matildas teammates, Courtney Nevin, Tameka Yallop and Claire Polkinghorne. Also featured is aspiring Young Matildas player, Avaani Prakash, as well as young community players with their families, and the football coaches who support them. The spot’s narrative highlights all the different goals they each want to achieve, no matter how big or small.

    The campaign will roll out 30 and 15 ads for TV and online video, 3D OOH (a first for the bank) and will be supported by OOH, radio, digital and social executions.

    Commonwealth Bank general manager of brand and sponsorships, Dianne Everett, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to showcase our continued support for women’s football. This campaign brings together months of work from an incredible team who are dedicated to helping people achieve their goals. Now, we get to enjoy a month of celebration as we support the CommBank Matildas.”

    GHO Sydney managing director, Eithne McSwiney, added: “We want this campaign to really resonate with everyone who’s connected to the game of football; the players, the supporters, the families on the sidelines and the community coaches. We’re so excited to help CommBank tell their story of support for women’s football as we chase our shared goal of growing the game for all Australians.”

    CommBank continues to be one of the largest investors in women’s sport in Australia and is a proud naming partner of the CommBank Matildas as well as the women’s cricket. As an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, CommBank welcomes female footballers from across the globe.

    The official Sydney FIFA Fan Festival will run from 20th July at Tumblong Park and will feature a CommBank activation where anyone can ‘Train like a Matilda’. This will be running for the duration of the tournament, until the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on the 20th of August.

    CommBank Mini Mates program puts local community football clubs in the spotlight. It gives young football fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk onto the pitch with every country’s competing team at every FIFA game, with a global audience of two billion people.

    CommBank’s commitment to women’s football reflects the ‘Legacy ’23’ strategy by Football Australia – a five pillar plan to take advantage of Australia hosting the biggest sporting event on our shores since the 2000 Olympics, with a key objective to become the first community sport to reach gender parity in participation.

    Campaign Credits:
    Client: Commonwealth Bank
    Chief Marketing Officer: Jo Boundy
    Executive Manager, Brand Communication and Sponsorship: Tamisine Heath
    Executive Manager, Brand and Social: James Peereboom
    Senior Marketing Manager: Kira Walding
    Senior Marketing Manager: Kate Davies
    Senior Marketing Manager: Tori Davis
    Marketing Manager: Stephanie David

    Creative Agency: GHO Sydney
    Managing Director: Eithne McSwiney
    Creative Directors: Jason Joe, Hamish Stewart & Shane Gibson
    Senior Art Director: Clem Lam
    Group Account Director: Georgia Mclean
    Senior Account Manager: Cara Kitchen
    Account Executive: Elliot Aitken
    Senior Producer: Meredyth Judd
    Content Director: Michael Hearle
    Senior Designer: Rob Goris

    Production House: Filmgraphics
    Director: Justin McMillan
    Executive Producer: Anna Fawcett
    DOP: Tim Tregoning
    Edit: Lucas Vazquez
    Grade: Greg “Elvis” Constantaras
    Post Production: White Chocolate

    Music: Massive Music
    Music Director: Ramesh Sathiah
    Sound Design: Abby Sie
    Sound Producer: Katrina Aquilia

    Photography: The Pool Collective
    Photographer: Sean Izzard

    Media: Essence Media
    Pat Crowley: Managing Partner
    Eliza De Mesa: Client Director
    Liam Mcmahon: Marketplace Manager
    Elizabeth Fuhr: Associate Planning Director

