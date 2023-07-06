CommBank Celebrates Women’s Football Via GHO Sydney
As the excitement for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 reaches fever pitch, Commonwealth Bank and creative agency GHO Sydney have launched a new brand sponsorship campaign ‘For all the goals we share’.
The integrated campaign aims to grow the game of football, for all Australians, and promotes CommBank’s role of supporting women’s football at every level – from grass roots to elite. It showcases that in football, as in life, meaningful progress comes from achieving one’s goals and it’s even better to achieve them with others.
The 30-second TVC features global football star Sam Kerr and her CommBank Matildas teammates, Courtney Nevin, Tameka Yallop and Claire Polkinghorne. Also featured is aspiring Young Matildas player, Avaani Prakash, as well as young community players with their families, and the football coaches who support them. The spot’s narrative highlights all the different goals they each want to achieve, no matter how big or small.
The campaign will roll out 30 and 15 ads for TV and online video, 3D OOH (a first for the bank) and will be supported by OOH, radio, digital and social executions.
Commonwealth Bank general manager of brand and sponsorships, Dianne Everett, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to showcase our continued support for women’s football. This campaign brings together months of work from an incredible team who are dedicated to helping people achieve their goals. Now, we get to enjoy a month of celebration as we support the CommBank Matildas.”
GHO Sydney managing director, Eithne McSwiney, added: “We want this campaign to really resonate with everyone who’s connected to the game of football; the players, the supporters, the families on the sidelines and the community coaches. We’re so excited to help CommBank tell their story of support for women’s football as we chase our shared goal of growing the game for all Australians.”
CommBank continues to be one of the largest investors in women’s sport in Australia and is a proud naming partner of the CommBank Matildas as well as the women’s cricket. As an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, CommBank welcomes female footballers from across the globe.
The official Sydney FIFA Fan Festival will run from 20th July at Tumblong Park and will feature a CommBank activation where anyone can ‘Train like a Matilda’. This will be running for the duration of the tournament, until the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on the 20th of August.
CommBank Mini Mates program puts local community football clubs in the spotlight. It gives young football fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk onto the pitch with every country’s competing team at every FIFA game, with a global audience of two billion people.
CommBank’s commitment to women’s football reflects the ‘Legacy ’23’ strategy by Football Australia – a five pillar plan to take advantage of Australia hosting the biggest sporting event on our shores since the 2000 Olympics, with a key objective to become the first community sport to reach gender parity in participation.
Campaign Credits:
Client: Commonwealth Bank
Chief Marketing Officer: Jo Boundy
Executive Manager, Brand Communication and Sponsorship: Tamisine Heath
Executive Manager, Brand and Social: James Peereboom
Senior Marketing Manager: Kira Walding
Senior Marketing Manager: Kate Davies
Senior Marketing Manager: Tori Davis
Marketing Manager: Stephanie David
Creative Agency: GHO Sydney
Managing Director: Eithne McSwiney
Creative Directors: Jason Joe, Hamish Stewart & Shane Gibson
Senior Art Director: Clem Lam
Group Account Director: Georgia Mclean
Senior Account Manager: Cara Kitchen
Account Executive: Elliot Aitken
Senior Producer: Meredyth Judd
Content Director: Michael Hearle
Senior Designer: Rob Goris
Production House: Filmgraphics
Director: Justin McMillan
Executive Producer: Anna Fawcett
DOP: Tim Tregoning
Edit: Lucas Vazquez
Grade: Greg “Elvis” Constantaras
Post Production: White Chocolate
Music: Massive Music
Music Director: Ramesh Sathiah
Sound Design: Abby Sie
Sound Producer: Katrina Aquilia
Photography: The Pool Collective
Photographer: Sean Izzard
Media: Essence Media
Pat Crowley: Managing Partner
Eliza De Mesa: Client Director
Liam Mcmahon: Marketplace Manager
Elizabeth Fuhr: Associate Planning Director
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
See It To Be It: The Trailblazing Story Of We Are Warriors
It's NAIDOC Week, so what better time to bring you this inspiring and good news tale.
“Bud Light Of Ice Cream!” Ben & Jerry’s In Latest Customer Boycott Shitstorm As Share Price Melts
Robin Williams famously said, "Cocaine is God's way of saying you get paid too much!" Equally, affording Ben & Jerry’s.
Apple Releases Epic iPhone Ad Campaign Staring Mexican Masked Wrestlers
Not meaning to weigh in on the whole Apple VS Samsung ding-dong, but Apple's stores and its ads are definitely superior.
Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]
FBoy Island Bats Away Ad Complaints
In defence of FBoy Island, it does give slightly dim personal trainers their 15-minutes.
Adland Thinks Threads Will Be A Boon For Brands
Everyone in the office talking about Threads today & you're still bitching about Taylor Swift tickets? Move on here.
The B&T Awards Are Back & There Can Only Be One Winner!
Other than having a campaign ripped to shreds by Mark Ritson, there is no greater industry accolade than a B&T Award.
The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]
Nine Forced To Apologise For “Racist & Offensive” Ad In Yesterday’s AFR
B&T rarely reads the AFR as we don't understand a majority of its content. But we straight down the newsagent for this.
WPP Opens A Shiny New Office In Manchester
WPP expands out of London with new Manchester digs. Mark Read refusing to be drawn on his United VS City allegiances.
Microsoft’s AI Play Is Propelling It Towards US$3 Trillion Valuation
Could this propel Bill Gates back to the world's richest man? And what daft, richest man nonsense will he blow it on?
Thursday TV Ratings: The Ashes Wins Battle Of The Balls
Judging by the numbers for the third Ashes session last night, there's plenty of people asleep at their desk today.
Nike Delightfully Disorients in New Campaign from AKQA & L’ÉLOI
Do most Nike ads leave you with a sense of dread about your own fitness inadequacies? You'll enjoy this upbeat change.
Twitter Threatens Meta Lawsuit Over Threads
What do they mean "lawsuit" when we've got the respective CEOs to go each other in an upcoming Las Vegas cage fight?
It’s Finally Happened: AI Meets S*x Toys
As much as B&T supports AI-supported sex t@ys, we'd hate to have our data publicly hacked.
Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM
Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM. 5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937. Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, […]
Calls To Curb SUV & Ute Advertising As Spend On The Gas Guzzlers Rises 200% In A Decade
Utes now join fossil fuel, airline, red meat & kid's brekkie cereal clients that agencies need to be very nervous about.
UM Wins FMCG Brand Upfield’s Global Media
Don't want a bastard colleague stealing your butter out of the fridge? B&T recommends switching to Upfield's ProActiv .
Samsung Ads Study: Brands That Advertise On Streaming Services Perceived As “Modern & Innovative”
Study finds advertisers on SVODs seen as "modern & innovative". B&T's quite certain that's not how TV bosses sees them.
Ian Thorpe Returns For Optus’ Inspiration Grant
Thorpie's been lying low for a while and B&T, for one, says it's nice to see the big fella back and looking so well.
Toxic Marketing! Changing The Nutrition Industry Narrative
Could we market & advertise our way to a "healthier you"? Read this after returning from your schnitty & schooner lunch.
Aussie ad tech startup streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform AdMatch launches
AdMatch, a new streaming TV measurement and optimisation platform and the latest home-grown ad tech startup, launches today by the founders of independent media agency AdUnion. AdMatch, which is Australian owned, provides brands with exact match optimisation data for streaming TV campaigns which can now be deployed by any media team or advertiser seeking optimal […]
Wunderman Thompson Report: Aussies Predict 62% Of All Shopping Will Be Online In A Decade
Study finds two-thirds of all shopping will be online by 2033, meaning no better a time to invest in delivery drones.
Canadian Government & Corporations Pull Meta Ad Dollars In Row Over News Payments
The Canadian government and some of the country’s major corporations have suspended all advertising on Facebook and Instagram following Meta’s decision to block access to news links in the region. (Lead image: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) Meta’s drastic decision to block access to news follows a row between the company and the country over payments […]
Long By Name, Long By Nature, The B&T Women In Media Power List Long List Is Still Open
Vote for exceptional women you know working in media and marketing. Hell, vote for yourself even. B&T doesn't judge.
A Recipe For The Future Of Food: TBWA’s Backlash Releases New Report
TBWA has released its Future Of Food report and it was such a read B&T's now on the Gaviscon & the Eno antacid.
Voila! Our Top 10 Best Of The Best Commercial Directors – Media Owners, Presented By Finecast
Always controversial, B&T's Best Of The Best list is back! Still, nothing like Jonny Bairstow straying from his crease.
Blak Powerhouse Celebrates The Power Of Community
SYDNEY Powerhouse is proud to announce that it will establish a major new partnership with First Nations social enterprise We Are Warriors. The partnership will support the ongoing community-led event Blak Powerhouse which will be presented on January 26 each year for Blak generations to come. The partnership will also feature the documentation of each […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: ABCs Utopia And Gruen Continue To Draw Crowds
In yet a further obvious lesson to anyone involved in the TV game, comedy shows continuing to attract large audiences.
Snap Inc. Appoints Ogilvy As Its PR Agency Of Record
Snap Inc names new Aussie PR agency. Not that it's necessarily got bad shit that needs PR-ing like, say, your Twitters.
Meta Has No Plans To Monetise Threads This Year
Zuck declares he has no plans to monetise Threads this year. All bets are apparently off next year, however.
[yellow tail] Crowned the World’s #1 Most Powerful Wine Brand For The Sixth Year in a Row
There's three givens at any B&T staff party - a [yellow tail] sav blanc, a cabanossi stick & oysters smoked-style.
Tesla Set To Knock Off HiLux As Australia’s Number One Selling Car, As Aussies Warm To Chinese-Made Vehicles
In possible proof the Barbie movie marketing isn't resonating, hot pink campervans fail to make best selling car list.
OPINION: Half Of Aussies Will Invest In Companies That Do Good, So How Can Brands Keep Up?
B&T delivering yet another brand sustainability piece amid fears the number may no longer be sustainable.
The General Store Boosts Creative Firepower With New Team Hires
If this press image proves anything, it shows men can find their way to the G-spot. Albeit the one in reception.
Delicious Delivers Record Audience
delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023. delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended […]