Comedy Creators Shepmates Launch Podcast Produced By MIK Made

Comedy creator duo The Shepmates have launched The Shepmates Podcast, produced by MIK Made.

Known for their quick-witted sports parodies and sharp observational humour, the Shepherd brothers are taking their signature style to audio, delivering a fresh, fast-paced take on the biggest moments in sport, culture, and everyday life.

With millions of views across TikTok and Instagram, The Shepmates have resonated with global audiences through their unique take on sport. Their iconic commentary videos and razor-sharp satire have seen them collaborate with some of the biggest names in sports, including the NFL, AFL, Cricket Australia and a raft of top athletes and commentators.

Launching ahead of the 2025 sporting season, The Shepmates Podcast will take their signature humour to new heights. Whether breaking down the latest headlines, tackling viral sporting controversies, or testing their own skills in over-the-top competitions, the twins promise an unpredictable and hilarious deep dive into the world of sport and beyond.

Produced by MIK Made—the Erskineville-based team which also produced B&T’s CMO Power List—the award-winning audio-first creative agency behind The Inspired Unemployed, Big Small Talk and Two Broke Chicks, the show reinforces MIK’s reputation for crafting premium, talent-led audio experiences.

“We’re always looking for fresh ways to connect talent with audiences, and The Shepmates are a perfect fit for podcasting,” says MIK Studio founder Adam Callen. “They have an incredible ability to make sport feel larger than life while never taking it too seriously. Their chemistry, quick wit, and love for the game make this show something special. We can’t wait for fans to experience this fresh new wave of sports podcasting.”

MIK Studio partnerships director Dylan Adams draws comparisons to Australia’s greatest sports satirists. “The Shepmates have that classic Aussie comedic instinct—sharp, irreverent, and effortlessly funny. They bring a fresh, modern take on the kind of sports comedy that legends like Roy and HG pioneered, but in a way that speaks to a whole new generation. Their wit is razor-sharp, and this podcast is going to be a must-listen.”

“Archie and Miles have always been performers,“ says Adrian McGruther and Lara McLaren, from McGruther McLaren, who manage the Shepmates. “Whether it was belting out Katy Perry at their Grade 6 talent show or taking the stage at the NFL Draft last year, they have an amazing energy and connection with an audience. The Shepmates podcast will showcase their incredible chemistry as twins, mates, sports fans, and teammates. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for grassroots sports fans, players, and volunteers across Australia—who have followed their journey on socials—to be part of the show.”

The Shepmates Podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms from March 11, 2025.