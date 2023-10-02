Comedian Jimmy Rees Appears In Hysterical Audible Campaign

Australian entertainer, comedian and social creator Jimmy Rees has joined up with Audible to inspire Australians to ‘Ignite Your Imagination’ in a new campaign.

In true Jimmy style, Rees shows how it’s possible to make everyday tasks more exciting: getting carried away while out for a run with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, solving the thriller of the evening, what to cook for dinner, while listening to Audible Original audiobook, The Call, and listening to buzz-worthy international memoir Spare by Prince Harry before bed.

89 per cent of Australians asked in a recent Compass Survey say that thanks to audiobooks, they can consume more books. This new campaign showcases how the premium destination for audio storytelling continues to bring together an ever-growing range of audiobooks, podcasts, and Original content to help listeners discover stories that will enrich their lives.

Jimmy Rees, said: “As a guy who spends a lot of time travelling and jumping from one thing to the next, Audible helps me find a little focus, and a little entertainment, each day.”

Ben Rolleston, country manager of Audible Australia, said: “At Audible, we’re big believers in the power of imagination to transform our lives, our minds and everyday moments. The stories we listen to are fuel for our imaginations. Jimmy, like so many Aussies, leads a very full life, so Audible is the perfect way to enjoy more books amongst a busy daily routine.”

Set for TV, cinema, social and online video nationally from 2nd October, the campaign features Jimmy using his signature characterful humour to show how it’s possible to ignite your imagination in the most mundane of places, with Audible.