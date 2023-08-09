Audible Continues With The Laughs In Latest Bonkers OOH Campaign

Fresh from its very funny advert it released last week (watch the TVC below), Amazon-owned online audiobook and podcast service Audible has unveiled an equally clever outdoor campaign as part of the brand’s “Laugh through it with comedy on Audible” platform.

The outdoor executions, that are running in the UK cities of London and Bristol, all come with tag “whatever life throws at you” and feature themes we can all probably relate to such as being shat on by a bird! Although possibly not the “upside down in a bin” one!

The work was created by London agency Fold7. Check it out below:

And relive the witty TVC below and B&T’s original reporting HERE.