Colenso BBDO Ranked Top Pacific Agency By Cannes Lions For Second Year Running

Cannes Lions has released its annual global rankings, with Colenso BBDO taking out top honours – ranking as the top agency across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific region.

Colenso claimed the regional top spot by winning five lions, including the coveted Outdoor Grand Prix for PEDIGREE Adoptable (see video below). It also picked up a gold, silver, two bronze and six shortlists.

Colenso CEO Angela Watson, said: “Colenso has always aimed to be one of the best agencies in the world that just happens to be in New Zealand. It’s done that with scary consistency for decades, thanks to the brilliant Suits, Planners, Creatives, Producers, studio teams, digital makers, clients and rascals that have called Colenso home. I’m proud that this Colenso team is writing our own chapter and adding to that legacy by winning Pacific Agency of the Year again.”

Mars PEDIGREE was the big winner for the agency, with gold across Direct and silver in Business Transformation for Adoptable – which used AI to turn every digital PEDIGREE ad into an ad for a shelter dog. Adoptable is rolling out globally, with every digital touchpoint of the PEDIGREE brand featuring an adoptable dog by 2026.

Says Si Vicars, CCO at Colenso, said: “Winning a Grand Prix at Cannes seems so impossible that when it actually happens it’s a strange feeling. To win Grand Prix back-to-back is a privilege. Especially in one of the biggest categories at the festival.

Our Agency of the Year title is testament to the talent of every single person at Colenso, and the endless ambition of our amazing clients.”

Colenso’s win also helped BBDO win Regional Network of the Year 2024.