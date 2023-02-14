Coke Brings Back Its Love Cans For Pride

With less than 10 days until the much anticipated opening of Sydney WorldPride 2023, the first time the event has been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere, Coca-Cola is celebrating and spreading the message of love with a special comeback of its famous ‘Love Cans’.

Coca-Cola Australia is a proud supporting partner of both Sydney WorldPride and Sydney, Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras. Coca-Cola will encourage Aussies to spread the love throughout the entire festival period with its limited-edition Coca-Cola No Sugar Love Cans, available at Pride events.

The Love Cans were first created in 2017 during the nationwide debate on marriage equality to showcase Coca-Cola’s support for the LGBTQIA+ community and as a reminder to #SayYesToLove. The Love Cans will be available via chilled sampling across the Opening & Closing concerts and Pride Villages, with Pride-goers needing to get in quick before the limited-edition pack is gone!

Coca-Cola is also inviting pride-goers to visit the Coca-Cola photobooth at the Opening Ceremony to capture moments of love and celebration, however they may choose. The photobooth uses nine lenses to create impactful 3D stereoscopic images, that visitors can instantly share across social media using #celebratelove and tagging @cocacolaau.

Kate Miller, marketing director at Coca-Cola Australia says, “Coca-Cola has long believed in the power of bringing people together. No matter who you are or where you’re from, love is what connects us all. We designed the Love Can and photobooth to showcase different expressions of love, whether it be loving someone else or simply appreciating and loving yourself and who you are. We want everyone to show their love by accepting and supporting others.

“Our partnership with Sydney WorldPride is reflective of our commitment to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive company. We strive to do this by employing people who mirror the diversity of the communities in which we operate. We’re looking forward to celebrating this momentous event for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere!”

Coca-Cola has an active Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Ally Business Resource Group, and has received a 100 per cent score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index every year since 2006. In markets around the world, Coca-Cola partners with Pride festivals and supports LGBTQIA+ organisations, including the Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund and The Trevor Project.