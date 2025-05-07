MarketingNewsletter

Cocogun Fights AI-Generated Writing With New Punctuation Mark: The Am Dash

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Cocogun is leading the human fightback against AI-generated writing, with the introduction of a new punctuation mark: the am dash.

Inspired by Descartes’ centuries’ old maxim “I think, therefore I am”, the am dash is free to download and use by writers everywhere, via theamdash.com. It’s available in two new, tailored typefaces: Times New Human and Areal.

For generations before generative text, writers have used the em dash to hop between thoughts, emotions, and ideas. Dickens shaped his morality tales with it, Woolf’s stream-of-consciousness flowed through it, Kerouac let it drive his jazz-like prose. Today, Sally Rooney threads it through her quiet truths of the heart, and it’s a treasured tool in the belts of journalists around the world. In a more everyday context, we’ve used the em dash to craft emails, make social post copy well-structured, and punctuate to-do lists.

But this beloved punctuation mark has become a casualty of the algorithmic age. The em dash has been so widely adopted by AI-generated text that even when used by human hands, it begs the question: Was this actually written or apathetically prompted?

So, today, Cocogun is launching a new punctuation mark: the am dash.

The am dash enables writers of all kinds, from journalists to authors to copywriters, to take back control. It’s completely uncommercial, of course. A symbolic gesture of human over machine. A call for less prompting and more provoking. A simple way we, as writers, can make ourselves heard.

The battle for the soul of writing is in full swing.

The ChatGPTification of writing is starting to look like a heinous crime we’ve enacted upon ourselves. We’ve gone from automating our timesheets to outsourcing the stuff that really matters. And in the quest for expediency, we’re sleepwalking across the Rubicon into some dark netherworld where intelligence, beauty and craft are sacrificed for the ability to spew out a half-baked, mistake-ridden report/blog post/article in seconds. Speed over quality. Efficiency over eloquence. Slop over soul.

The am dash stands against this. It represents a landmark moment in the history of writing. It serves as a symbol of real pondering, genuine daydreaming, and true editorial wordsmithery. A small but powerful testament that the words you’ve written are unequivocally, certifiably, and delightfully your own. The battle for the soul of writing is in full swing. And the human fightback starts here.

Cocogun is launching the am dash initially via two new, tailored typefaces: Times New Human and Areal, available to download and use alongside your custom fonts.

Related posts:

  1. BigAds Poaches Brandon Joel For NSW Sales Team
  2. PMG Wins $15M Media Account For Vocus, Parent Company Of Dodo & iPrimus
  3. Sydney Writers’ Festival Unveils New Partnerships & Multilingual Sessions To Enhance ‘Togetherness’ In ‘Polarised’ World
  4. Diversity Council Australia Announced Expressions Of Interest Open For Its ‘Inclusive Employer Index’
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Gavin Seewooruttun.
Publicis Sapient Welcomes Gavin Seewooruttun As Data & AI Lead Australia
Aussies Encouraged “Fly It Forward” & Help The Flying Doctor Soar This Matched Giving Day
DDB Group Melbourne & Crikey Probed Political Party Loopholes Through ‘Crikey for PM’ Campaign
Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest Session Spotlight: What The F*ck Is The Point?
Register Lost your password?