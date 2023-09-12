Coca-Cola Launches New Limited-Edition Flavour & AI Experience

Coca-Cola Launches New Limited-Edition Flavour & AI Experience
By B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Coca-Cola Australia has launched Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar, a new limited-edition flavour and AI-powered experience from Coca-Cola Creations. Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is the first futuristic flavour co-created with human and artificial intelligence from Coca-Cola, celebrating an optimistic future through the connections we make. The drop also includes an incredible new AI-powered experience that will give fans an unexpected and exciting perspective on what the year 3000 could look like.

Coca-Cola Creations is the new global innovation platform rolled out in 2022. The platform was developed under the new ‘Real Magic’ brand platform that was revealed in late 2021. Through limited-edition sequential releases, Coca-Cola Creations will bring in new products and experiences across physical and digital worlds.

Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar is the first Coca-Cola Creation introduced in Australia. By scanning the QR code on the can, fans will be taken to the Creations Hub where they can use the customised Y3000 AI lens to imagine what the world could look like in the future.

“Coca-Cola Creations is all about creating unexpected and magical moments for our fans. We wanted to create a refreshing, future-themed drink that blends Coca-Cola’s signature taste with the power of artificial intelligence,” said Livia De Salvo, marketing manager, Coca-Cola Australia. “With the help of AI-powered technology, Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar imagines how a Coca-Cola from the future tastes and introduces innovative experiences to explore the future. It’s the Coca-Cola taste you love while bringing something new to your tastebuds. We can’t wait for people to try it!”

Fan’s perspectives from around the world, combined with insights gathered from artificial intelligence, helped inspire the taste and look of Coca-Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar.

Key themes and stylistic preferences were inputted into an AI image generator to curate a mood board that inspired the design of the product pack design and key visuals. The final design showcases liquid in a morphing, evolving state that merges to represent human connections.

Coca-Cola looked at flavour trends and preferences to discover what consumers think the taste of the future will be like. These learnings were used as inspiration to help develop flavour profiles and pairings, recommended by artificial intelligence.

Coca-Cola® Y3000 Zero Sugar is available for purchase in convenience and grocery stores across the country for a limited time, until stocks run out.



