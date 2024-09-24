Cloudflare’s New Tools Help Websites & Content Creators Regain Control Over AI Bots

Cloudflare announced AI Audit, a set of tools to help websites of any size analyse and control how their content is used by artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Website and content creators will be able to understand how AI model providers are using their content, and then take control of whether and how the models can access it. Cloudflare is developing a new feature where content creators can reliably set a fair price for their content that is used by AI companies for model training and retrieval augmented generation (RAG).

Website owners may be surprised to learn AI bots of all types are scanning their content thousands of times every day without the content creator knowing or being compensated, causing significant destruction of value for businesses large and small. Even when website owners are aware of how AI bots are using their content, they lack a sophisticated way to determine what scanning to allow and a simple way to take action. For society to continue to benefit from the depth and diversity of content on the Internet, content creators need the tools to take back control.

“AI will dramatically change content online, and we must all decide together what its future will look like,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare.

“Content creators and website owners of all sizes deserve to own and have control over their content. If they don’t, the quality of online information will deteriorate or be locked exclusively behind paywalls. With Cloudflare’s scale and global infrastructure, we believe we can provide the tools and set the standards to give websites, publishers, and content creators control and fair compensation for their contribution to the Internet, while still enabling AI model providers to innovate,” added Prince.

Cloudflare will help any website automatically control AI bots, for free, tap into analytics to see how AI bots access their content, better protect their rights when negotiating with model providers, and set a fair price for the right to scan content and transact seamlessly (in development).