Clems Sydney Unveils New Work For Unilever Ice Cream’s Bite Range

Clems Sydney Unveils New Work For Unilever Ice Cream’s Bite Range
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Unilever Ice Cream has launched popular ice cream brands, Golden Gaytime, Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, in bite-size versions.

Historically, ice cream isn’t considered a snack. While delicious, ice cream can sometimes be too big, messy, or cumbersome for a cheeky snack.

Annie Lucchitti, marketing manager for Streets at Unilever Ice Cream, said, “Less than 12 per cent of Aussies think that ice cream is a snack but know it’s one of our most popular indulgences, so, it was about time we gave Australian snackers the option.”

In Australia, snacking has increased by over 400 per cent in the past ten years.

The creative, by Clemenger BBDO Sydney, plays on the insight that we all have a friend who asks for a bite of our food.

Darren Wright, executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO Sydney, said, “It’s pretty hard to share an ice cream,  but it doesn’t stop some people from asking for a bit, even before you’ve had a chance to have any yourself. Thankfully Golden Gaytime, Ben and Jerry’s and Magnum have come up with the perfect answer to that question. Ice cream bites. And we wanted to bring that to life in a fun and delicious way.”

The creative dramatises this human truth humorously and joyfully by telling the story of two friends, one who is happy to buy their own Golden Gaytime whenever they feel the desire for one and another who only ever wants a bite.

And although the mate’s unwelcome advances on the Gaytime have been a source of mild frustration, they can now happily enjoy sharing new Ice Cream Bites.

The campaign will roll out across TV, OOH and social in Australia.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ben & Jerry's Clemenger BBDO Sydney Gaytime magnum Unilever Ice Cream

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.