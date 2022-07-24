Clems Sydney Unveils New Work For Unilever Ice Cream’s Bite Range

Unilever Ice Cream has launched popular ice cream brands, Golden Gaytime, Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, in bite-size versions.

Historically, ice cream isn’t considered a snack. While delicious, ice cream can sometimes be too big, messy, or cumbersome for a cheeky snack.

Annie Lucchitti, marketing manager for Streets at Unilever Ice Cream, said, “Less than 12 per cent of Aussies think that ice cream is a snack but know it’s one of our most popular indulgences, so, it was about time we gave Australian snackers the option.”

In Australia, snacking has increased by over 400 per cent in the past ten years.

The creative, by Clemenger BBDO Sydney, plays on the insight that we all have a friend who asks for a bite of our food.

Darren Wright, executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO Sydney, said, “It’s pretty hard to share an ice cream, but it doesn’t stop some people from asking for a bit, even before you’ve had a chance to have any yourself. Thankfully Golden Gaytime, Ben and Jerry’s and Magnum have come up with the perfect answer to that question. Ice cream bites. And we wanted to bring that to life in a fun and delicious way.”

The creative dramatises this human truth humorously and joyfully by telling the story of two friends, one who is happy to buy their own Golden Gaytime whenever they feel the desire for one and another who only ever wants a bite.

And although the mate’s unwelcome advances on the Gaytime have been a source of mild frustration, they can now happily enjoy sharing new Ice Cream Bites.

The campaign will roll out across TV, OOH and social in Australia.