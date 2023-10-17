Clemenger Group Launches Inaugural Agri Graduate Program

Applications are open for the inaugural 2024 Clemenger Group Agri Graduate Program.

Porter Novelli and Redhanded are giving two graduates from New South Wales and Victoria the opportunity to start their careers in agriculture marketing communications.

The program is the first specialised agriculture graduate program in Australia’s marketing communications industry. It is based on the successful Clemenger Group Graduate Program that has been supporting graduates since the early 2000s and has seen 35 graduates complete the program.

The eight-month Agri Graduate Program offers two graduates from any discipline the chance to kickstart their careers in Australia’s diverse agricultural industry as they rotate through Porter Novelli and Redhanded, gaining experience in communications, marketing, creative and consulting.

The program will be run through a hybrid model that gives graduates the flexibility to work and learn from anywhere across Victoria and New South Wales.

“Around one-third of our work is in agribusiness and agriculture, so we have a responsibility to – and an interest in – invest back in the industry. This program aims to identify and nurture talented people who have a passion for agribusiness and rural and regional communities,” Rhys Ryan, Porter Novelli CEO said.

“Agribusiness is evolving quickly. For us, finding talent with a strong foundation in the industry and a commitment to rural and regional development is critical for the health of our business. The Agri Graduate Program represents our dedication to the future of agribusiness and our rural communities”.

Redhanded managing director, Stuart Shepherd said both agencies were proud to be expanding their support for agriculture and the people who make it one of Australia’s most important industries.

“Our long-established relationships with agricultural leaders across the nation mean that Porter Novelli and Redhanded have a unique platform for graduates to begin a prosperous career in agricultural communication,” Shepherd said. “We take great pride in the work we do across regional and rural Australia, and we’re excited to welcome the brightest minds who share our vision for a sustainable and thriving agribusiness sector”.

The Clemenger Group Agriculture Graduate Program offers a potential pathway to employment with participating companies. Applications close at 11:59pm AEDT on Sunday 19 November 2023.