Claxon Inks Deal With Celebrity Ink

Claxon has been appointed as media and creative agency of record for Celebrity Ink, one of the world’s leading tattoo brands.

Claxon’s remit encompasses all media, creative, experience and data, as Celebrity Ink continues its ambitious growth plans in Australia and globally. Claxon’s aim till be to drive increased customer engagement and loyalty across existing studios, whilst supporting future franchisee interest in Australia and in the UK and US markets.

“As we prepare ourselves for big expansion both nationally and internationally, we knew that we needed help from an agency that has a proven track record of helping businesses scale and grow,” said Johnny Cohen, founder, Celebrity Ink.

“We know that Claxon has capabilities far beyond ‘just’ marketing; their creative approach, PR offering, data driven tactics and holistic consultative approach, made partnering with them a no brainer for us. We’re excited to see how this partnership takes shape and how they can help us enter new markets”.

“I’m excited both professionally and personally for Claxon to be working with the Celeb Ink crew. They’re such an iconic brand and have such big ambitions, I’m looking forward to the team working with a client who isn’t afraid to innovate and be bold,” said Claxon’s CEO, Daniel Willis.

“Tattoos are extremely common around our office, so it is safe to say Claxon’s team shares a similar passion for the craft as Celebrity Ink’s team. We can’t wait to help drive significant growth for the brand on the global stage”.

Celebrity Ink has 26 tattoo studios across Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and Italy.

Work commences immediately.