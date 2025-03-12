Claxon Adds Better Everyday Project To Its Client Roster

Following a competitive pitch, independent growth agency Claxon has been appointed as the media and creative agency of choice for the Better Everyday Project. The appointment marks a significant step in the organisation’s growth journey as it expands its reach in Australia and prepares to enter the US market.

Claxon’s remit includes strategy, branding, web development, creative, and media execution across both digital and offline channels.

The Better Everyday Project is dedicated to fostering transformational leadership and personal development. With a focus on executive performance coaching, corporate stress-relief workshops, and leadership skills training, the organisation empowers individuals to be their best selves every day.

“The Better Everyday Project is on an incredible growth trajectory, and we’re thrilled to help drive its next phase of growth. We were selected for our bold, no-BS approach, and we are committed to delivering a strategic and creative solution that not only builds brand awareness for the brand but will also drive meaningful engagement and results for them,” said Jade Axford, chief growth officer at Claxon.

“By leveraging our proprietary AmpliSync™ framework, we will combine our media efforts across owned, earned, and paid channels, creating a seamless and high-impact marketing strategy enabling Better Everyday Project to achieve its mission to inspire and motivate individuals at scale,” said Axford.

With over eight years of success driven by word-of-mouth marketing, Better Everyday Project aims to now elevate its marketing approach to focus on scaling its brand, increasing awareness, and achieving YOY revenue growth for shareholders.

“We needed an agency partner that truly understood our mission and had the expertise, passion and commitment to take us to the next level. Claxon’s strategic approach and innovative thinking made them the perfect partner to help us expand and make a lasting impact in the leadership and personal development space,” said Emily Selvadurai, co-founder of the Better Everyday Project.

Work has already commenced, with the first campaign set to launch at the end of March 2025