Advertising

Claxon Adds Better Everyday Project To Its Client Roster

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Jade Axford

Following a competitive pitch, independent growth agency Claxon has been appointed as the media and creative agency of choice for the Better Everyday Project. The appointment marks a significant step in the organisation’s growth journey as it expands its reach in Australia and prepares to enter the US market.

Claxon’s remit includes strategy, branding, web development, creative, and media execution across both digital and offline channels.

The Better Everyday Project is dedicated to fostering transformational leadership and personal development. With a focus on executive performance coaching, corporate stress-relief workshops, and leadership skills training, the organisation empowers individuals to be their best selves every day.

“The Better Everyday Project is on an incredible growth trajectory, and we’re thrilled to help drive its next phase of growth. We were selected for our bold, no-BS approach, and we are committed to delivering a strategic and creative solution that not only builds brand awareness for the brand but will also drive meaningful engagement and results for them,” said Jade Axford, chief growth officer at Claxon.

“By leveraging our proprietary AmpliSync™ framework, we will combine our media efforts across owned, earned, and paid channels, creating a seamless and high-impact marketing strategy enabling Better Everyday Project to achieve its mission to inspire and motivate individuals at scale,” said Axford.

With over eight years of success driven by word-of-mouth marketing, Better Everyday Project aims to now elevate its marketing approach to focus on scaling its brand, increasing awareness, and achieving YOY revenue growth for shareholders.

“We needed an agency partner that truly understood our mission and had the expertise, passion and commitment to take us to the next level. Claxon’s strategic approach and innovative thinking made them the perfect partner to help us expand and make a lasting impact in the leadership and personal development space,” said Emily Selvadurai, co-founder of the Better Everyday Project.

Work has already commenced, with the first campaign set to launch at the end of March 2025

Related posts:

  1. Marie Claire Hosts International Women’s Day 2025 Panel Event Featuring Human Rights Lawyer Jennifer Robinson
  2. ‘Junior Energy With Senior Experience’: The Shocks, Surprises & Expensive Lessons Of Jnr’s First Year
  3. Avid Collective To Host Branded Content Masterclass Series Featuring Leah Franco & Lauren Meisner To Help Brands Reach Gen Z Audiences
  4. Enero’s Orchard Receives Gold Solution Partner Status With Optimizely In APJ Region
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (12/03/2025): MAFS, Big Miracle Cap A Strong Night For Nine
Bloomreach Expands Its Global Presence Across APAC, Appointing Kris Fagan As Vice President
Paper Moose Resurrects Flappy Bird In New Work For MILKRUN
Supergiant To Illuminate Customs House With Romance Was Born for Vivid Sydney
Register Lost your password?