Public Affairs Agency Civic Acquires CPR From Enero Group

Public affairs group The Civic Partnership (Civic) today announced its acquisition of CPR Communications & Public Relations (CPR) from the listed Enero Group Limited.

This investment in 29-year-old public affairs agency CPR will see highly experienced and former long-term employees Brendan Rowswell and Rora Furman return to lead the firm.

Clients will benefit from the unrivalled expertise of CPR’s incoming bi-partisan Strategic Counsel team, including former Labor federal minister, The Hon Alan Griffin, former Labor Victorian minister, The Hon Luke Donnellan and CPR’s former long-term Strategic Counsel, and former Liberal MP, The Hon Bill Forwood.

“As a former employee of CPR, this acquisition has seen the business come full circle. I am excited about this investment and the opportunity to strengthen and grow our offer for both Civic and CPR clients,” said Managing Partner of Civic, Jason Aldworth.

During his 12 years at CPR, incoming Managing Partner, Government Relations, Brendan Rowswell helped a significant number of clients to attract billions of dollars in government investment and to deliver important policy outcomes.

“I am energised to return to the business to support CPR’s government relations clients, which include some of Australia’s top companies and for-purpose organisations across sectors including health and medical research, technology and resources,” Rowswell said.

“I am looking forward to bringing Civic’s experience and insights to CPR to further grow its reputation as experts in delivering integrated communications campaigns that achieve positive outcomes for clients,” said Rora Furman, managing partner, communications.