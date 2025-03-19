Christopher McKee Joins 2045 As ECD

AI-powered creative agency 2045 has appointed Christopher McKee as executive creative director.

McKee joins 2045 following a career spanning leading agencies across Australia and the UK, including M&C Saatchi, McCann London and Wunderman Thompson.

He had a short one-month stint at 2045 after moving to Australia, before joining M&C Saatchi’s Melbourne office.

With a reputation for fusing big, culturally resonant ideas with cutting-edge technology, his appointment reinforces 2045’s mission to deliver Big Ideas. Semi-Automatic Execution.

“Chris is one of the sharpest creative minds I’ve worked with,” said Tim Evans, founder & managing director of 2045. “He understands how to build brands with real emotional intelligence and cultural edge, and he’s never been afraid to push boundaries. That’s exactly the kind of creative leadership we need as we continue proving that AI can enhance—not replace—world-class creative thinking.”

Throughout his career, McKee has led work for some of the world’s biggest brands, including Land Rover, Xbox, eBay, Commonwealth Bank and Sky Sports, blending storytelling with technology to drive powerful, award-winning results.

At 2045, he will oversee the agency’s creative output across clients such as Bupa, L’Oréal Groupe and NBA Stores, while playing a key role in evolving the agency’s AI-driven approach to creativity.

“Loads of agencies are talking about challenging conventions and building for the future, but you quickly realise from within, they’re the same old shops with their rocket boosters set to standstill. 2045 is different.” said McKee.

“They’re not just talking about the future of creativity—they’re actively building it with their Smart Studio, combining human ingenuity with AI to produce work that’s smarter, faster, and more culturally connected. They’re even shooting for the moon when it comes to talent, offering a market-leading Growth Share Scheme that is providing a real sense of ownership within the agency—legacy shops simply can’t match it. And one last thing, I’m hiring—so if you’re a Creative who wants to get on the 2045 rocketship, hit me up.”

McKee’s appointment follows a series of high-profile client wins for 2045, with the market responding well to their Big Ideas. Semi-Automatic Execution proposition.