Champion Celebrates The Hoodie In Latest Campaign Via PUSH

Champion, the iconic lifestyle brand born from sport, today announced the launch of ‘Through It All’, an integrated marketing campaign across Australia and New Zealand.

The campaign honours the brand’s legacy as the inventor of the hoodie and celebrates the garment’s enduring cultural significance, far beyond its athletic roots.

“Champion didn’t just invent the hoodie, we created a cultural icon,” says Sheleen Jegasothy, head of marketing champion ANZ.

“From being recognised by New York’s Museum of Modern Art for its lasting impact on modern culture to becoming a cornerstone of 90s hip hop style, the Champion hoodie has transcended its utilitarian origins, becoming a symbol of self-expression, belonging and shared experiences, across generations. ‘Through It All’ celebrates this legacy and the emotional connection people have with their Champion hoodies.”

Developed in collaboration with independent creative agency and production house PUSH, the campaign delves beyond the realm of athletic triumphs, showcasing the multifaceted nature of the hoodie’s impact.

“When we first started working with Champion, the biggest surprise was that we didn’t know the brand invented the hoodie,” says Ashleigh Parker, strategy lead and managing director of PUSH. “Throughout the ‘Through It All’ campaign, we wanted to emulate the feeling of home and connection that the garment has provided to many generations. Like an old pair of 501s, the Champion hoodie is a wardrobe staple –something
you can rely on to make you feel comfortable, through it all.”

Real stories from the Champion community fuel the campaign’s creative, celebrating the hoodie as a constant source of comfort through life’s ups and downs and an icon woven into the fabric of youth sub-culture.

Narrated by emerging artist Isaac Puerile, viewers glimpse into everyday moments between friends and family; from the jubilant athlete celebrating victory to the friend offering a shoulder to cry on, these relatable scenarios showcase the diverse moments that define and connect us, all while highlighting the unwavering comfort the hoodie provides.

The always on campaign will span paid, owned, earned, and shared channels, including digital and social media, OOH advertising, PR, influencer partnerships, content creation, and activations.

In the 1930s, the brand introduced the “hoodie”, a creation inspired by the athlete’s journey. Originally designed as a warm-up or sideline garment, the sweatshirt offered sportspeople a comfortable layer between game time or practice sessions.




