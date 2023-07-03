Challenger Bank Revolut Launches First APAC OOH Campaign

UK-based challenger bank Revolut has launched its first Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign for the Asia-Pacific region and giving away a solid gold card to 10000 lucky Kiwis.

The campaign was designed in-house by Revolut and the fintech firm worked with Auckland-based firm Phantom Bill Stickers to get the ads placed around the city in bus shelters and other high-foot traffic areas.

The official launch of Revolut in New Zealand follows a year-long testing period and has seen the service attract some 26,000 Kiwis to a waitlist. Plus, for a limited time, 1000 Kiwis will get a free gold Revolut card for simply signing up. These would normally set consumers back NZD$88 (AU$81) and are made with 18 grams of solid reinforced steel and are held by less than 1.5 per cent of Revolut users.

Revolut’s Australia & New Zealand CEO, Matt Baxby said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching Revolut in New Zealand to enable Kiwis a seamless and affordable global money management experience, secure budgeting and analytics features and advanced physical and digital card control capabilities, in one seamless location. We are excited to not only empower Kiwis with greater financial well-being, control, convenience, and transparency, but also increase consumer choice and drive competition across the financial services sector in New Zealand which has traditionally been underserved”.

Revolut’s head of New Zealand, Georgia Grange said: “Revolut is thrilled to be launching in New Zealand to revolutionise the way Kiwis manage their money, and our waitlist of over 26,000 locals is a clear demonstration that Kiwis feel the same. From digitising the way they track their spending, to enhancing their global travel experience, Revolut will be a first of its kind for New Zealanders”.

Revolut launched its business services features in Australia last month and nicked Charlie Short from AfterPay for its head of growth in the region. The fintech is also reportedly on the hunt for a global agency of record after previously working with Wieden+Kennedy London on a project basis.