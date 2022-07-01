Charlie Short Appointed As Head of Growth At Revolut Australia

Revolut, the global financial superapp with over 18 million customers, has appointed Charlie Short as its head of growth to provide strategic leadership in the ANZ region and rapidly build its local customer base.

Short (pictured) will direct the business’ strategy to acquire new customers across Australia and New Zealand, focusing on amplifying the Revolut brand and activating best-in-class marketing opportunities within the region.

Prior to joining Revolut, Short was the Global Director of Consumer Growth for Afterpay, responsible for leading consumer acquisition efforts across all key regions, with a primary focus on Afterpay’s most mature market, Australia.

Over the past 15 years, Short has held senior marketing leadership roles across the fintech, loyalty and e-commerce industries, ranging from startups through to ASX top 20 companies. Short was also previously the Executive Head of Marketing for Cashrewards, and prior to that a Senior Marketing Manager at Zip Co.

On the appointment, Revolut Australia CEO Matt Baxby said: “We’re very excited to welcome Charlie to Revolut as we expand our team and local operations. Charlie’s extensive skills and knowledge in driving customer growth across countries will be an asset to us as we seek to get our global superapp to more customers, including launching into New Zealand in the near term.”

Charlie Short, Revolut head of growth ANZ, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Revolut, especially at a time where we’re really starting to feel the effects of inflation and the rising cost of living. Revolut’s game-changing financial health and wealth products are designed to get people more from their money, and now is the time to accelerate and scale the adoption of Revolut’s products in this market.“

